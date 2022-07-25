The dark clouds obscure the sky as thunder rumbles. A breeze ruffles the feathers of flora, and brings with it the sound of vehicles on the interstate. The noise increases when the wind blows a certain way, but be it East, West, North, or South I really couldn’t say. My way of giving directions goes something like this: “Turn left at the red barn and after a little while you will see a service station on the right. Go a little further until you see the field of cows. Then take the next right, and you are there.”

My directions seem perfectly good to me, but many would simply say to go east on this highway or road and thus and so. I guess that’s one reason there are so many differing opinions and ways of looking at the same thing. I know most of us have seen the pictures on social media that have hidden pictures inside. Any number of people can look at the same picture and see many different things.

