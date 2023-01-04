Here we are, already into the first week of 2023. Most of us have dined on our traditional New Year’s fare and look forward to what this year will hold. Some are ready to put the old year behind and start fresh with a clean slate to fill. As I get older the days and years seem to move along quickly, and I want to make a conscious decision to fill them with “good stuff.”

There is a country song made famous by Kenny Chesney that speaks to this. It’s a simple song of an older man giving a younger man advice about what is truly important and brings lasting joy. The older fellow was a bartender telling his young patron than he wouldn’t find anything lasting in a “good” bottle of whiskey, but the true “good stuff” was the unselfish love that makes a relationship beautiful and a life well lived.

