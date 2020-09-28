“Failure is not the opposite of success; it is a part of success.”
And guess what? Your success is inevitable.
Seriously.
Why? Because there is no other alternative.
Now, you may be like, ummm, yes, Kristi, I can fail. I can royally screw everything up and not be able to accomplish what I set out to do. But see, here’s the thing: Even if you fail, you’ve learned something and therefore you can count it as a success.
It all has to do with your mindset. It’s how you look at things. It’s your CHOSEN perspective.
If all you see are the negatives in people or situations that is your decision. Looking for the not-so-great things in life and expecting them sets you up to ONLY see those things. However, if you look at those same situations as opportunities, you cannot help but be successful in some way, even if it was not in the way you expected.
For example, if you are trying to start working out or eating healthier, and you have people in your life who may not be supportive, this can cause you to push harder and be more even successful at whatever it is you’re trying to accomplish. I don’t know about y’all, but if someone tells me I can’t do something, not only am I likely to do it—I am more likely to do it very loudly and twice! And you know what that is? Yep, success!
If you have a situation that doesn’t turn out the “right” way, then there’s a high probability that it is altering your path in some manner that puts you in a much better place or lands you in a much better situation, whether financially, mentally, emotionally, physically or some combination of these. Hence, success! Maybe not in the way you anticipated or even wanted, but still success.
Sometimes alternative paths are just wake up calls and we all need those sometimes. Sometimes they make you step back and do some self-reflection, realizing that there are areas of improvement that maybe you would never have addressed because you didn’t see them. Or maybe it would’ve taken you much longer to address those areas without an unexpected spotlight on them.
When you’re holding yourself back, it’s really difficult sometimes to make a necessary change because you’re in a comfort zone. You’re just too comfortable and it’s way too easy to keep the status quo.
But things or situations or people that kick you out of those comfortable places are gifts. Choose to see them that way. They are pushing you to change or to take that leap of faith you’ve been refusing to do because you’re afraid.
Sometimes we let fear hold us back. It takes a wrong turn or an act of God or a combination of those to push us off the easy way and step onto the rough part of the road so we can accomplish more than we probably even thought we could. This too is success! Even if it’s hard won.
So, never let your failures stop your progress. Why? Because even failure can be progression. The mistakes you make just go on the list of how NOT to do something on the way to accomplishing your goals—it’s not a hard stop. We don’t have those until we are dead and gone.
There’s always a way. Go around it, under it, over it or through it.
Keep plugging. Keep learning. Keep digging. Keep hustling for what you want and need and it WILL happen.
Why? Because your success is INEVITABLE.
