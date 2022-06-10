Food is one of life’s necessities, and most people have certain foods which they really like, as well as those which they don’t. Many of these likes and dislikes are based upon the sections of the country from which we’ve come and the foods that are indigenous to the sections.
New Englanders are into seafood, where the mid-Atlantic palate can favor a variety of ethnic dishes, particularly Italian ones. Beef and potatoes can predominate on Midwest menus, just as the Southwest has many Mexican (on Tex-Mex) favorites. New Orleans is known for its Cajun specialties.
Tastes do change with time! At one time the regional food differences were very pronounced, but with faster transportation, more travel opportunities and wider cultural exposure from television, all parts of the country have been able to learn about and try the foods from other places. Some readers can remember when most folks in Cocke County wouldn’t have known a taco from a gecko, and now Mexican cuisine is very popular here.
I think I was nine or ten before I ever had pizza, and I was in high school when I first tasted yogurt. In the past, to most folks here “fish” basically meant trout, crappie, bass or horny heads; flounder, red snapper, orange roughy, shrimp and crab were not familiar as they are now. Spaghetti and pizza are much more popular in school cafeterias now than when meatloaf and mashed potatoes or soup beans and cornbread once were.
A wonderful type of cheese has been available through government commodity distribution, but many local people who have received it did not like it and were happy to trade it to someone who did. It was something many school children would not eat. Pauline Proffitt recalls that the Mount Sterling School lunchroom had wonderful meals. On Friday it was soup with either cheese or peanut butter sandwich. Only she and one other student would take the cheese. The school also received commodity dried apricots which were made into delicious fried pies; few students would eat them.
The South is known for its cooking, but even here there are food differences from place to place. On a visit to Eastern North Carolina, I learned that breakfast gravy is not as popular as it is here. Also, their cornbread is thin, usually made with just cornmeal, salt, grease and hot water. They eat a lot of dried peas (black-eyed, purple hull, etc.) but dried beans (pinto, Great Northern, and navy) are not often found on their menus.
We mustn’t forget pimento cheese (“the pate of the South”) and sweet tea (“the wine of the South”). At one time sweet tea couldn’t be found in many places in the country, and iced tea was only available in the hot months. (McDonald’s has done a lot to change that.) After a funeral a local church once hosted the family, most of whom were from Michigan; one in the family was quick to say that they wouldn’t need sweet tea. I was astounded last fall, however, to find sweet tea offered by a local diner in Maine.
Most folks are and will always be partial to their local cuisine of which they have been most familiar, but they have now had exposure to foods from other places through the offerings of chain restaurants and grocery stores. Right here in Cocke County there have been specialty restaurants for Japanese, Italian, Russian, Mexican, Chinese and Thai food. A trip to Pigeon Forge can add Greek and Cuban food to that list.
My mother’s roots were in Eastern North Carolina, and two foods that are traditional there are barbecue and Brunswick stew. Of course, barbecue is nationwide but prepared differently. The Carolinas cannot even agree on one style of barbecue. In the eastern part of NC, the whole hog is used (“all but the squeal” they like to say) and the sauce is just vinegar and various spices. In the western part of the state, only the pork shoulder is used and the sauce is tomato-based along with the required spices. Their neighbors in South Carolina favor heavier, sweeter sauces, a popular one being mustard-based.
Now available are mobile barbecue cookers, and local folks here have become experts at using them. These cookers are used in NC where they tend to call the affair a “pig pickin’.” The meat is cooked and chopped on site and served with accompaniments. It is understood that every fellow who barbecues has a secret recipe which makes his product better than all the rest.
Along the coast of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, Brunswick stew has long been popular. There is a rivalry as to where the dish originated. Virginians says that it began in Brunswick County in 1828. Brunswick, GA displays an iron kettle in which they say the first stew was cooked in 1898. An article in NC’s Raleigh Daily Standard in 1866 mentions a Brunswick stew, although it doesn’t say it was made in Brunswick, NC.
The only points of agreement are that the first Brunswick stew was made with squirrel (and sometimes opossum) along with tomatoes, corn and butterbeans (which other folks call limas). It started as a summer dish because that was when the vegetables were available. Because of modern food preservation, it can now be had year-round.
Brunswick stew has been called “a delicious mystery,” and some purists say it has to be cooked outside over an open fire and that wood smoke and a few ashes only add to the flavor. Just as there are experts who man the barbecue cookers, there are those who excel in making the stews. As for recipes, there are as many recipes as there are Brunswick stews being cooked. Like barbecue, the stew cookers think their recipe is the best.
Recipes for stews can include beef, pork, chicken, veal, lamb, goat, bacon, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, butterbeans, okra, cabbage, catsup, bread crumbs, flour, white beans or Worcestershire sauce. Don’t question someone’s recipe. As one stew man said, “It’s OK for them to put it in their stew. I just don’t put it in mine.”
My mother’s father was proud of his Brunswick stew recipe and his ability as a stew master. His iron pot had been his parents’. It holds about five gallons of stew. I have a 1913 article which tells of his family hosting a gathering with barbecue and Brunswick stew. He carried the pot to other places to cook a stew. Whenever we visited NC in the summer, he usually cooked one because it was something my mother couldn’t get in Tennessee. His pot is an heirloom and still in use.
I have a vivid memory of the process, which took place in his driveway. Along with the pot on the fire, there were several chairs and an ice chest for cold beverages. He would sit and stir and talk with any who might wander by. The children were just flitting about; occasionally he would let us stir. I don’t recall his asking, but the various ingredients just seemed to come out from the house at the right time.
The stew master knows which types of woods are best. He knows when to build the fire up, when to pull it back to cool the stew down and when it’s time to build the heat back up. He also knows when to stir, occasionally or continually.
The meat is cooked first, deboned, put back on the fire with the broth and brought to a boil. Next the tomatoes are added and cooked awhile. Then the limas and other vegetables go in and lastly the corn. (Our recipe uses cream-style corn and the stirring then has to be continual because it will stick so easily.) The seasonings — salt, pepper, butter, sugar and baking soda — are added last. The sugar cuts the acidity of the tomatoes and the soda sweetens the meat. The pot is then covered and the fire is pulled back. It is best if the stew can sit for a while before eating. In all the process can take about four hours.
The stew is served with slaw and hushpuppies or cornbread. It’s really better the next day, but folks don’t usually want to wait that long. Any leftovers freeze well.
Cooking a Brunswick stew is often a fundraiser for organizations in NC. Even using stainless steel kettles and propane heat, the process is the same. A church in Wendell, NC used 120 pounds of chicken and 160 each of beef and pork. They had nine pots varying from 15-20 gallons each. They didn’t worry about selling all their stew in one day. What was left could be frozen and sold later.
No matter where you might live or what you might eat, bon appetit!
