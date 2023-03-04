March is Women’s History Month. In observance, this column will focus on local connections with notable women who have made contributions to our country or their communities.
The first of this series will be about a select group of women, 48 to be exact, who have been either First Lady or the Official Hostess for a President of the United States. In most cases it has been the President’s wife, but due to circumstances, in other cases it has been a sister, daughter, daughter-in-law or niece who fulfilled the role. Mrs. Franklin Pierce had health issues, so a good friend, Mrs. Jefferson Davis, acted in her stead.
In earlier times, except in social circles in the capital, these women were somewhat mythical to the rest of the country. They were mentioned occasionally in the newspapers but nothing substantial was usually known about them. As newspapers became more available, more was written about the first ladies and a picture might be printed from time to time. The fact that one of them might have had any political influence was not even considered.
Regardless of who was doing it, according to Mrs. Nixon, it is “the hardest unpaid job in the world.” Much has always been expected of these women, even in the day when the duties were just performed in the White House. There were then, like now, those who have been ready to criticize what the First Lady wore, how she was received or (gasp!) anything she said.
The First Lady’s primary obligation is to her husband and family, to ensure they have a home environment that is both nurturing and restful, a haven from all the stresses of public life. All persons need a place where they can unwind and just be themselves. Lady Bird Johnson once asked President Truman what was the best thing a wife could do for her husband in the White House. His quick reply was, “Protect him and don’t let the people use you.”
As the techniques of photography and filming advanced and became a regular part of the culture, the American people began seeing and learning more about the first ladies. In the early years of the 20th century, these women began making themselves more visible and embracing beneficial causes, albeit in a subdued manner.
Then came Eleanor Roosevelt whose personality and activities “set the bar high” for all future first ladies. While perhaps none have quite matched Mrs. Roosevelt’s record, some first ladies have been more active and involved than others. Bess Truman and Melania Trump both chose to stay more in the background. Mrs. Truman felt her job as a political wife was to “sit next to my husband, keep quiet and be sure my hat’s on straight.”
In recent years, it has been realized first ladies have been much more influential in their husband’s administrations than previously acknowledged. Extensive research into their lives and letters have produced biographies that have revealed “real” persons and the influence these ladies have had. In the case of Mrs. Truman, it was her own daughter who authored the book that introduced her to the public. Before and after the White House, Mrs. Truman drove her own car, cooked, belonged to a bridge club, attended church, read murder mysteries, did her own shopping, loved baseball, went to the hairdresser’s every week and never backed away from an argument (at home!).
Americans like feeling that they can relate to those in the limelight. Before President Carter was inaugurated, a reporter went to the Carter home in Plains for an interview. Mrs. Carter fixed his lunch and served him tea in a “Tweety Bird” jelly glass. (Who couldn’t relate to that?) Practical American women applauded the fact that instead of buying a designer inaugural gown, Mrs. Carter recycled the one worn to her husband’s inauguration as Governor of Georgia. Many people felt that Betty Ford “understood their trouble” when she was open about her mastectomy and her substance dependency. It may never be known the lives she saved.
Over the years, local folks have met various first ladies. Most recently, Newport resident Dion Dykes, Sr. was invited by First Lady Jill Biden to be an honored guest in her viewing box for the State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Mrs. Biden had met Dykes at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet School in Knoxville where Dykes teaches. Mrs. Biden had lead a seminar on no-cost paths into the teaching profession there in September 2022.
There have been others who have encountered First Ladies.
Gov. Ben W. Hooper wrote that when he entered the Tennessee General Assembly it had long been a tradition of the legislators to walk en masse the two blocks from the Capitol to Polk Place to pay homage to Sarah Childress Polk, the widow of President James K. Polk (1845-1849). Mrs. Polk was one of the earliest first ladies who acted as her husband’s de facto chief of staff and secretary.
Eleanor Roosevelt made at least two trips through Newport. On July 3, 1934, she passed through Newport en route to Norris Dam from Asheville. She had stopped at Art Fisher’s Garage, which was on the corner of Broadway and Court Avenue (part of the building is still standing). Later, when her car was stopped for the traffic light at Broadway and Mims Avenue, R.P. Sulte, editor of The Newport Plain Talk, went up to invite Mrs. Roosevelt and her party to a tour of the town. The invitation was graciously declined as they were behind schedule, and she also declined to reveal their next stop.
Mrs. Roosevelt and Lorena Hickok passed through on Sunday, April 11, 1937. They were headed to Gatlinburg to tour the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In Gatlinburg they were guests of the Mountain View Hotel. According to The Newport Plain Talk, on this trip Mrs. Roosevelt had had a “brief encounter” with local Newport residents, but they were unnamed.
The Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner is a traditional fundraiser for the Democrats. In 1952 it was held at Washington’s National Guard Armory and the 5,000+ attendees paid $100 per plate to dine on filet mignon, salad, champagne and dessert. [That would be $1,000 per plate today.] It was at this dinner that President Truman first publicly announced he would not be a candidate for re-election that year.
Newport was represented that night. The following was published in Washington’s Evening Star, March 30, 1952: The youngest guest at the dinner was 6-year-old Betty Ann Bullard, who came from Newport, Tenn. with her father Col. M.M. Bullard. The little girl wore a Kefauver button. She saw the President on one side of the hall and then was taken over to visit Mrs. Truman, seated on the other side. Her father explained the Kefauver button this way: “We’re always for Truman but he isn’t running. If he runs, we are for him.
Beatrice Conway grew up on Indian Creek in Jefferson County, but attended Cocke County High School, graduating in 1935. She later married James J. Sullivan, an officer in the US Air Force. In one of his assignments, they lived in Whittier, California, in the same neighborhood as a young local lawyer and his family, the Richard M. Nixons. While the two couples were not intimates, they had mutual friends and sometimes were together at the same social functions.
Mrs. Sullivan had retired back to this area when she told of meeting Mrs. Nixon again in Florida during one of the presidential campaigns. After Bea introduced herself and mentioned their previous association, Mrs. Nixon immediately made the connection and seemed pleased to see her. Could that have just been a political response? Bea was adamant it was not, as Mrs. Nixon commented on something both remembered. Bea said Mrs. Nixon was always warm and friendly, NOT the “Plastic Pat” as portrayed by the media.
In 1975, Jana Chambers was the youth representative on the American Revolutionary National Bicentennial Advisory Council. It was by appointment of President Ford on the recommendation of Sen. Bill Brock. Lady Bird Johnson was also on the council, and Jana found her to be very friendly and personable. During that year the council met periodically in various places across the nation. Other members included Maya Angelou, James Michener, Alex Haley and John Warner. (Jana even got to meet his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Taylor.)
Lastly, it has been mentioned before that our family went to Plains, Georgia, on April 27, 2008, and attended President Carter’s Sunday School class at the Maranatha Baptist Church. It was a packed house. The Carters agreed to pose for pictures afterward and strict guidelines for the procedure were explained. One of them was to NOT speak to the Carters so pictures could be made as quickly as possible. We followed the rules, but Mr. Carter grabbed Claire and called her “Sweetie” and Mrs. Carter smiled and said, “Thank you for worshipping with us.”
Americans must not forget that these ladies are human beings, each with feelings and personalities, and just because their husbands have been elected President of the United States, they still have a right to their privacy. The media makes the job more difficult by sharing details of their lives which have no bearing on their role as First Lady of the United States.
