On May 21st the organization Veterans in Focus (VIF) held their first annual fun-raiser beard contest, To Shave or Not To Shave. A couple weekends ago, Matt Winter, Assistant Editor of the Plain Talk ran a page of pictures of the people and winners of the contest. This week I want to give you the story behind the pictures and thank all the great supporters who helped turn the event into a success.
The VIF group put together this event to raise money to buy wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) program and other projects. VIF has been supporting the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation for the last two years by putting wreaths on Veteran’s graves that are within the boundaries of the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP). This year VIF plans to increase the coverage of Veterans graves, at private family cemeteries throughout Cocke County. I’ll have more on that later.
The event was hosted by Sally Clark and Kelly Williamson at their Adventure Distilling facility at 4649 Hooper Highway, out in Cosby. It was a great place to have the event because they have everything you need. It has tons of seating under a tall metal roof and proudly flying a huge American Flag. They have a stage and lots of picnic tables, so there was lots of seating. All the folks that work there helped to make sure everyone was comfortable and having fun.
The stage was perfect for our music that was provided by Jeff Anderson. Jeff was donating his time but usually travels with his band, the Southern Honky Tonk Revival. He did have two friends, both Veterans, and also both named Jeff, come and put on a great acoustical show. It turned out they were all named Jeff and really entertained the crowd with their music. They made sure there were no “dead spots” while everything was being setup and throughout the program. Be sure to catch Jeff and the Southern Honky Tonk Revival when they play in our area.
Our contestants put on a good show, we even had our own “Captain America”, John Norris, who was outfitted in red, white and blue (RWB) got a lot of attention. He got the audience worked up as he danced, waved around his RWB cowboy hat and started removing the top layers of his shirt to reveal his RWB undershirt. Most of us were glad that he stopped there!
The winner of our Grizzly Adams, Natural style – long category Kris Fortner came all the way from Princeton, West Virginia. He brought along his wife and kids, and they camped out at the Newport KOA. Second Place went to Dago Webb, of Cosby. Terry Hernandez, owner of Animal Crackers Feed Store, just up the road from Adventure Distilling, won for the Grizzly Adams - Professional beard category. Second Place went to Jerry Stroud of Bybee.
The winner of our Doc Holiday – Natural Goatee was Dean Mills from Bean Station. Dean’s wife Patty, who was volunteering with the registration, happens to be the representative for Congresswoman Harshbarger. George Flora from Cosby took second place. George also took a close Second Place in the Sam Elliot – Moustache category.
The Telly Savalas category for those who have to shave every day was won by Mr. Clean himself, C.J. Ball. C.J. told the crowd that he had stopped by his hairdresser on the way to the event to have his head “polished” so he would blind the judges. All C.J. was missing was the famous sucker that Telly was known for.
We had one contestant that had worked really hard from the first day he heard about the contest, Frank Nance, who entered two categories of the Judged competition. Frank said he had a lot of fun getting ready for the contest and his wife, Rita, had bought him some moustache wax and a special comb to use on his beard. He took First Place in the Grizzley Adams – Freestyle Long Beard category and First Place in the Sam Elliot Handlebar category.
The To Shave or Not To Shave contest had two ways a contestant could win; the Judged competition and the Most Popular. The Judged only took $15 dollars to enter, the Most Popular took votes. Each person that entered the Most Popular category campaigned for votes; each vote equaled one dollar. Terry Hernandez set up a collection jar at his Animal Crackers store and raised over $165 dollars from his friends and customers.
Frank Nance who has worked alongside VIF and the VHSF organizations to place the wreaths each year also won 1st place in the Most Popular category. He is dedicated to helping Veterans throughout the community and remembering those who are no longer with us. Each year Frank is the one who takes responsibility for hiking about a mile-and-a-half to place the wreath on the only Woman Veteran, Ella Costner, who is buried in the GSMNP.
When he heard about the Most Popular competition he reached out to his friends, family, Veterans organizations and many others. Frank raised a total of $1,201 dollars. For his efforts Frank was given a special certificate, a walking stick decorated for his service in the Marine Corps. He was also presented with a Cherokee Lake fishing charter for two, donated by Do it Deeper Charters. (This prize has a value of $375 dollars.) Frank donated the fishing trip back to VIF so it can be used to raise more money for the VIF projects. We will be having a raffle for this prize starting in the near future so stay tuned.
FRANK’S LETTER
Frank said he had a great time and is looking forward to next year’s contest. He wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Plain Talk, and they passed it along to me to share. The following is that letter:
June 1, 2022
Recently I had the pleasure of taking part in a fundraising event for Veterans In Focus. I would like to thank everyone who so generously donated and made it possible for me to win the Popular Vote for most money raised.
People like Willie Green of Newport Printing, my fellow members from D.A.V., AMVETS, Rocky Top Exterminators, H&H Heating & Air, the Community Center, Barksdale Credit Union employees in Louisiana, Pickleballers, Bowlers from Victory Lanes, Cosby Barber Shop owner Zane (AKA Floyd Lawson), Breakfast Club at Hardees. Neighbors Ron and Candace, Gary and Gayle, Mike and Nancy, Daryl and Monette, Ruth the hairdresser. My sister, brothers and their spouses in TN, LA, AK and MI, nieces and nephews, in laws, children and grandchildren. Also, thanks to the people at Adventure Distillery for letting the event be held at your beautiful venue. Also Andrew and Kevin, Sam Blanchard.
Now, Rob Watkins was the driving force behind this event, Rob is quick to heap praise on someone like me who has done a tiny bit for Veterans causes. What I’ve done is a drop in the ocean compared to Rob. He has given his time and energy to Veteran’s causes all his adult life after returning from Vietnam. I salute you, Rob!
Frank Nance, Cosby
SUPPORTERS
We couldn’t have had such a successful event without the help of our sponsors. Each entrant got a ticket for the grand prize which was a two-night stay at the Greystone Lodge in Gatlinburg. The package was worth $350 dollars, and the winner wishes to remain anonymous. Our First Place for the Most Popular was the $375 fishing charter for two from Do it Deeper Charters and Captain Mike Reece
We had some great door prize/raffle items. Rafting in the Smokies provided a gift basket that had t-shirts, caps, coffee cups and lots of other neat items. It also contained two rafting and two rope course passes making the package worth more than $250 dollars. Other items included certificates from the Grease Rack in Newport and Three Jimmy’s in Gatlinburg (they also give a 20% discount to Veterans) for meals, and gifts from Food City East, Eastport Exxon, Andy Hausner, Frank Nance, and a nice hand-made walking stick by Sam Blanchard.
The Cocke County Partnership was there and had put the word out about our event all over the community and Newport printing took care of of all our advertising and forms. Our awards were made and donated by Tippy Lewter who owns and operates Pappy’s Woodcrafts from Greenville.
Plans are already in the works for next year. The contest is set to start with the beginning of No Shave November and will have new categories for women and children. Be sure to support those who have supported our event and be ready for next year to have some fun.
“PARRIS ISLAND”
Last week I concluded the second part of a series on The “PACT Act”, H.R. 3967, as amended, the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021”. My closing subject of the column was about “Paris Island”, specifically the Senate’s amended version of H.R. 3967’s section 804 - Federal cause of action relating to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, (a) Short title - This section may be cited as the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.
I wrote that I was only able to provide an “overview” because of space and would bring you the rest of the information. While looking for more about this legislation I ran across the Houses original bill, H.R.2192 Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021, introduced 03/26/2021.-This bill was sponsored by Representative Matt Cartwright, [D-PA-8] and had 162 bi-partisan co-sponsors. H.R. 2192 was not included in H.R. 3967 when the House approved bill went to the Senate.
What I found in the amended version of H.R. 3967, section 804 the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, greatly differs from the original Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021. Whoever, in the Senate, that introduced the amendment had changed the intent of the House version. In H.R. 2192 section “(d) Exclusive Remedy” section (2) reads: “NO EFFECT ON DISABILITY BENEFITS.—Any award under this section shall have not impede or limit the individual’s continued or future entitlement to disability awards, payments, or benefits under any Veteran’s Administration program.”
The ”NO EFFECT” clause has been replaced with a statement that will cause the affected Marines and their families the inability to receive benefits if they receive an award from the court settlement. I felt that this would be unfair to those affected by the health issues from the contaminated ground water and reached out Monday to numerous representatives and organizations in Washington for clarification.
I have a telephone conference set up with Senator Blackburn’s office for Tuesday and hoping it will be a catalyst to start getting this problem rectified. There will be more coming on this issue, and I hope that this will be able to be fixed before the bill leaves the House. If it goes to the President for his signature as it presently is worded it will cause more harm to those already facing many health issues.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. This month, due to a health issue, the next meeting is Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday July 12, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Post 41 has an Honor Guard if you would need their services, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
