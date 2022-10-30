In neighboring Hamblen County stands an old house that is loaded with history. “Rural Mount” is about eight miles SE of Morristown and sixteen miles NW of Newport on Grigsby Road just a short distance off Highway 160 (Enka Highway). It was built around 1799 of ashlar limestone by Alexander Outlaw as a gift for his daughter Penelope and her husband Joseph Hamilton. It is in the “Bend of Chucky” with Cocke County just across the river in either direction. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1975.

Alexander Outlaw was quite influential in the early history of Tennessee. From Duplin County, North Carolina, he was a Revolutionary soldier. He had migrated to what is now Washington County, TN by 1779 and then about 1783 moved to the Nolichucky. He represented this area in the North Carolina Legislature when that state ratified the US Constitution. He was a part of the formation of the ill-fated State of Franklin. He was a delegate to the Tennessee Constitutional Convention and served in the 1st General Assembly and later in the Tennessee Senate, being elected as Speaker. In his old age he moved near Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, where he died in 1825.

