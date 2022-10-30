In neighboring Hamblen County stands an old house that is loaded with history. “Rural Mount” is about eight miles SE of Morristown and sixteen miles NW of Newport on Grigsby Road just a short distance off Highway 160 (Enka Highway). It was built around 1799 of ashlar limestone by Alexander Outlaw as a gift for his daughter Penelope and her husband Joseph Hamilton. It is in the “Bend of Chucky” with Cocke County just across the river in either direction. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1975.
Alexander Outlaw was quite influential in the early history of Tennessee. From Duplin County, North Carolina, he was a Revolutionary soldier. He had migrated to what is now Washington County, TN by 1779 and then about 1783 moved to the Nolichucky. He represented this area in the North Carolina Legislature when that state ratified the US Constitution. He was a part of the formation of the ill-fated State of Franklin. He was a delegate to the Tennessee Constitutional Convention and served in the 1st General Assembly and later in the Tennessee Senate, being elected as Speaker. In his old age he moved near Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, where he died in 1825.
According to memories Col. Outlaw was large framed, over six feet tall with blue eyes, sandy hair and a red mustache. He was a contemporary of John Sevier, William Blount, Andrew Jackson, William Cocke and James White, men whose names are mentioned in various historical accounts of early Tennessee. Why does Outlaw receive only brief mention? Perhaps it is because he left no sons here to carry on his name. His East Tennessee progeny all descend from his daughters. Maybe it is because he had financial difficulties in his old age
He had accumulated a vast amount of land tracts in Bedford, Smith, Cocke, Loudon, Roane and Jefferson counties. He gave his daughter Dolly, wife of Paul McDermott, a tract in Cocke County stretching nearly from the Dutch Bottoms to the Irish Bottoms [Rankin]. In 1810 he tried to generate capital by selling his property through the means of a lottery. (Wilson’s Knoxville Gazette, May 5, 1810)
Joseph Hamilton moved to what is now Greene County in 1784 and it was there that he met Penelope Outlaw. When Jefferson County was formed from part of Greene County, Hamilton and his father-in-law surveyed the boundaries. Hamilton was elected the first Clerk of the Court in 1793. He held the position until 1820, when his son Joseph Hamilton Jr. was elected. In all, the two Hamiltons held this office for over 50 years. Hamilton was one of the first trustees for Blount College, a forerunner of the University of Tennessee.
Joseph Hamilton Jr. was born in 1794. He married Nancy Martin in 1822. Of their children, two daughters married sons of Gen. Alexander E. Smith of Cocke County. Eliza Jane Hamilton married Augustus Smith and Sarah Martin Hamilton married Alexander D. Smith. The large Smith plantation “Greenlawn,” included what is now the Newport City Park. The old home, torn down around 1985, was near River Rest Way.
Hamilton was part of the movement to establish the railroad in East Tennessee, and he was one of the commissioners to select the route south from Knoxville to meet with the proposed Augusta, Georgia, to Memphis line.
In 1909 Selden Nelson published articles about Alexander Outlaw and Joseph Hamilton in the Knoxville Sentinel. Nelson was married to Nannie Hamilton, a granddaughter of Alexander E. Smith and Joseph Hamilton, Jr. Nelson described Hamilton Jr: … a gentleman of the old school, polite to everyone he met and of dignified bearing. He was a man of means, his home was kept in the best of style and the latch string always hung on the outside of the door, strangers and friends always feeling a welcome.
It was this hospitality that was the foundation for the stories about the Civil War that Nelson related. Although Hamilton had two sons and a son-in-law in the Confederate Army, his sympathies actually were with the Union cause and he took no part in the conflict. The title of Nelson’s 1909 article would support that premise: “How Col. Joseph Hamilton, Jr. Was Loyal to Friends in Both Armies.”
During the war upon one night several men passed his house and called Col. Hamilton out and asked him to show them the road to Morristown. As he opened the door he invited them to come in and stay the night, saying he would take pleasure in showing them the way in the morning. Their answer was a shot from one of them who were in the road on their horses. On another occasion Col. Hamilton received an anonymous note telling him he would be “visited.” The former experience with midnight visitors warned Col. Hamilton not to open his door until he knew whether friend or foe called. Upon the second night, five or six men demanded admittance, which was denied. They then threatened to knock down the back door and Col. Hamilton told them to knock away, as he was well armed and would kill the first man that entered and would get others before they got him. The men made their threats good and Col. Hamilton fired, badly wounding one man and the others fled.
Another incident showed the tact and skillfulness in which Col. Hamilton could meet unpleasant complications. Confederate and Union soldiers were frequently in close proximity to each other and neither side knew the enemy to be near. One night Col. Hamilton was entertaining a party of four or five Union soldiers. He had given them a room upstairs over his dining room and the soldiers were sleeping in comfortable beds. Around midnight, General Morgan’s scouts, with one of Col. Hamilton’s sons or son-in-law, came to the house and Col. Hamilton put them in his own room on the first floor. There were 20 or more of them. He got these boys in their room and then slipped upstairs and warned the Union men what had happened. He directed them to be very quiet and promised them that as soon as a cook could prepare them something to eat and the Confederates were asleep, he would pilot them out of danger. Col. Hamilton then went back to see that the Confederates were comfortable. One of the federals upstairs made a noise which attracted the attention of the Confederates below. They inquired what it was, to which Col. Hamilton replied: “Oh, nothing. It’s late and you had better go to sleep.”
The Union soldiers’ horses were hidden in the neighborhood and Col. Hamilton had them made ready. He then put the federals on the road to safety and returned to his house about daybreak. Whether the Confederates ever knew that they slept in the house with Union soldiers, the writer does not know.
Mr. Nelson related that the war had ruined Hamilton financially. The Union soldiers “bought” about $5,000 in corn and hay and other provisions from him. They gave him vouchers for some of the items but the federal government never fully settled them.
Joseph Hamilton Jr. died in 1874 and is buried in the Hopewell Presbyterian Cemetery in Dandridge, although he was an active member of the St. Paul Presbyterian Church near his home. He played an important role in the construction of the church in 1855. That same building is still used by the church congregation.
“Rural Mount” and the surrounding acreage were purchased around 1986 by Dana and Kathy Rich. They had dreams of restoring the house to its original state, but soon realized that it would be a bigger project than they wished to undertake.
In 2011, the East Tennessee Preservation Alliance placed the house on its “Endangered List.” It is one of the few existing limestone houses from that era. Some of its unique features include stone fireplaces, wainscoting, hand-hewn beams, original wood floors, curved staircase and a hidden trapdoor into the cellar in case of an Indian attack. The house is boarded to prevent any more vandalism than has already been done.
“Rural Mount” is into its third century. It has lasted 150 years after the Civil War. Perhaps fate will turn and it can be preserved much longer and not crumble away as so many of our old landmarks have.
