On August 26, 2021, as the United States did a hasty and mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan, a suicide bomber took the lives of thirteen American soldiers. Just three weeks later, on Saturday September 11th I stood on the roadside of Tazwell Pike as the funeral procession of one of those killed, Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss.
Hundreds of people had line the road to salute the young man who had given his life for his country. I talked with a couple of other people who had come to pay their respects and about what they were feeling.
I first talked with George Wilson who lives in Cocke County. I asked him what brought him over to Tazwell. George said, “I didn’t want a boy to come back home without a bunch of people here. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a terrible decision, especially to do it the way they did, it really was.”
Mr. Wilson served in the U. S. Air Force from 1980 to 1986 and is a member of Newport’s American Legion Post 41.
Then I met Chris Judd from the Farragut area of Knoxville. He said, “came to pay respects to this fallen young man who needlessly, in my opinion needlessly, lost his life because of an entirely jacked-up situation brought on by our failed President.”
I noticed he had a 9/11 t-shirt and asked him about his thoughts about that event that happened exactly twenty years ago. He said, “It is strangely ironic that our country is more risk than ever in regard to terrorism because of the recent events in Afghanistan and on this day we are here to bury a guy because of that. Really oddly ironic.”
Mr. Judd is a retired firefighter from Los Angeles County and spent six years in the U. S. Navy as a submariner.
There were over one hundred others standing around as I interviewed these two men, and all were shaking their heads to agree with what was being said. After the procession passed many followed them to the Gibbs High School where they held a ceremony honoring SSgt. Knauss. I could not join the large crowd, estimated as over six hundred, but I got a report from my young friend Albert who is an Afghanistan Veteran.
Albert shared, “Ryan’s dad spoke, a preacher, and a unit commander spoke. It was heartfelt but the most amazing part for me was a man sitting next to Kate (Albert’s wife) and I used to work with his dad and said he watched him grow up. He said we would have loved Ryan if we had met him. Always respectful, funny, and kind. I came away feeling connected to those there to support the family.”
Albert was a U. S. Marine as was his wife, Kate. Both were Military Working Dog Handlers and now live in Cocke County.
SSgt. Knauss has been escorted by the Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all the way to Washington, DC. His remains were interred in Arlington National Cemetery, with full honors, on September 21, 2021.
BLUE STAR FAMILIES:
In 1917, to honor his two sons serving in World War I (WW I) Captain Robert Queisser, who was serving with Ohio’s 5th Infantry, designed and got a patent for a banner with a Blue Star in the middle to reflect that a member of the family was actively serving in the United States Military. When a member of the family lost their lives while on active duty, a Gold star was added to the top of the banner. In the future I will share more about the history of the Blue Star Banner. This column is about that Gold Star that became a part of American’s tribute to a fallen soldier’s families and what the star has come to mean to today’s families.
GOLD STAR FAMILIES:
Though the origin of the Gold Star is not known, in 1917 during WWI, it is believed that it was because of an American who had volunteered to fly with the British that began the “Gold Star Mothers.” From their Homepage they share the brief history of who began their organization.
“When the United States entered WWI in 1917, George Vaughn Seibold, 23, volunteered, requesting an assignment in aviation. He was sent to Canada where he learned to fly British planes. Deployed to England, he was assigned to the British Royal Flying Corps. After training he was sent to combat duty in France. He corresponded with his family regularly. His mother, Grace Darling Seibold, started doing community service work by visiting returning service men in the local hospitals. Soon, George’s letters stopped coming. Grace continued to visit hospitalized veterans in the Washington, DC area, clinging to the hope that her son might have been injured, and returned to the United States without identification. On October 11, 1918, George’s mother received a box marked “Effects of Deceased Officer 1st Lt. George Vaughn Seibold.” The wait was finally over... Grace, realizing that self-contained grief is self destructive, devoted her time and efforts to volunteering in the hospitals, and extending the hand of friendship to other mothers whose sons had lost their lives in military service.”
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson announced that the grieving mothers could put a gold star on the traditional black armband. Soon after the gold star was placed on top of the blue star on the banners. This began the tradition that later became authorized by Congress and seeks to remind the mothers and families that no one truly serves alone.
The group of mothers formed a non-profit in 1928 and it in known as the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. Their mission is “Finding strength in the fellowship of other Gold Star Mothers who strive to keep the memory of our sons and daughters alive by working to help veterans, those currently serving in the military, their families and our communities.”
Today they continue to support other Gold Star Mothers in their grief, provide support to other organizations and hold an annual conference. Though it is not a Federal holiday, in 1936 Congress declared the last Sunday in September as “Gold Star Mother’s Day.” In 2011 President Obama amended the order to include the families as well.
In 1967, Congress enacted 36 United States Code 178-182 that authorized the Gold Star Service Flag: The Congressional Act 36 U.S.C. 179-182 of 1967 officially authorized the Service Flag. The Department of Defense specifies that only the immediate family members who are authorized to display the flag include: spouses, parents, children, siblings, stepparents, stepchildren, stepsiblings, half-siblings, adopted parents, adopted children and adopted siblings of a United States service member. The Service flag can also be displayed by an organization to honor the service members of that organization serving during a period of hostilities or war.
WASHINGTON WEEKEND
Each year the GSM’s hold their annual recognition program in Washington, D.C. In 2018, I was invited to take Molly, who had won “Top Dog” for the Working Dogs For Veterans organization to participate in the GSM weekend. We went to all their events and were honored to be part of the walk to bring awareness to the 22 Veterans suicides a day, followed by a ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery. The next day, Sunday, touched us the most with the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This year’s remembrance program will be held on September 25-27. Saturday the 26th is the day for honoring families of those who have received The Gold Star – the military award no one wants. The award commemorates the tragic death of a military member who has perished while in the line of duty and hopes to provide a level of comfort to the parents and families that are left behind.
The morning will start with the Military Suicide Awareness 2.2 Mile Walk beginning at the Lincoln Memorial at 9:30 a.m. The walk ends at Vietnam Wall where they will lay a wreath then they will meet at Section 60, Arlington National Cemetery. Section 60 has been designated for service members killed in action in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
On Sunday, the 27th, they will hold a ceremony to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown at 12:15 p.m., followed by a Commemoration Service, on the Amphitheater Lawn at 1 p.m. This year they will have a special reason to hold their program, the addition of the recent deaths of fourteen soldiers who have lost their lives because of the suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan.
FOURTEEN DEATHS
For all you who have followed the news of the withdrawal from Afghanistan you may be wondering about my “fourteen” number when the reports shared there were “Thirteen Service members” killed in the bomb blast, including our SSgt. Knauss. I am sad to report there has been one more casualty.
On Friday evening, September 17, I received a message reporting the death of one of the soldiers who was wounded in the terrorist attack. This was not a result of the original physical injury but because of the lingering mental effects. This note that I was sent reflects the concern of one Veteran for another. The report came from a friend of the soldier’s cousin who lives in Knoxville.
“One of the soldiers that was injured in the bombing was being transferred to a rehabilitation center in Texas, but they stopped for the night at a hotel and the family went to get some things from the store and while they were gone, he took all his medication at once, overdosed and died a few hours later. He survived three surgeries, an amputation, and came out of a coma, but the mental suffering was too much. I’m at a loss…. I wish I could have… I wish I could have done something to change that outcome.”
We must all remember physical trauma has long lasting after-effects. While some improvements are reportedly being made to stem the suicide deaths of our military and Veterans not enough has been done. Remember all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for your country in your prayers.
