All know and understand that funerals are times of great emotion and grief. However, even when a death was a blessed relief from pain and suffering, there is still the sadness of parting with a loved one, remembering them most as the person he/she once was.
Nevertheless, funerals involve the living and their grief. Often feelings, desires and choices differ, which is only tinder for drama and fireworks. The more people involved, the greater the likelihood of problems. No one knows this more than the undertakers, who must often act as mediator and referee.
At times like this, there are few families which have not experienced a clash of opinions between some of the kinfolks. Maybe it did not reach the level of fireworks, but someone has not been happy about something, and words were spoken that created hurt feelings, which could have taken time to ease.
With no intention of disrespect, this week's article will focus on some interesting funeral situations, some personally witnessed, others only heard about.
We attended a cousin's funeral in North Carolina in the summer of 2020. The pandemic created the first situation. Because North Carolina had limited outside gatherings to 50, I called the cemetery to inquire about attending. They passed the buck and suggested calling the funeral home. I did that and was told to call the cemetery. When I admitted having already done that, the receptionist said, "How are they going to determine who were the first 50 people there?"
Next, came the weather. It had been a rainy week there and the ground was saturated. When time to leave the home, it came one of the hardest downpours imaginable. As we processed, the rain got harder. By the time we reached the cemetery, the water was already standing.
Remember the funeral scenes in a movie with a crowd, all dressed in black under black umbrellas, gathered around the grave in the pouring rain? Updated to 2020 at my cousin's funeral, there was the crowd, much larger than 50, but as I recall none wearing black and the umbrellas were a rainbow of colors, and lots of folks were masked.
We stood there in the rain with water in our shoes waiting for the preacher. When he finally arrived, he found a group which could be aptly described as "drowned rats." Everyone was so wet that it had reached the comical stage. Have you ever seen an elderly lady standing barefoot, holding her shoes, at a funeral?
An extension of the tent had been erected and folks were under it, definitely not social distanced. The rainwater, however, had collected and the tent was sagging heavily. Wanting to be helpful, a man was trying to push up to empty the collection when someone stopped him, saying that might create even more problems.
As the preacher was about to begin, my cousin's granddaughter, aged 6, loudly exclaimed, "I've got to pee." (The rain and the power of suggestion?) Her embarrassed mother hustled her off to a nearby bush, returned and the service began.
Another experience occurred in Asheville, North Carolina. The deceased was related to my college roommate. I just went along for the ride.
As the service was ending, I noticed two highway troopers approaching the gravesite. I assumed they were just the funeral escorts. No, they were carrying out a tough assignment. A son of the deceased had moved to Florida and defaulted on his child support payments. His ex-wife had him arrested there at the cemetery. Speaking of fireworks!
Before we left to return to Tennessee, bail had been made and the man released. I have felt sorry for the troopers who had to serve that warrant.
As an added note, a few years later, the man and his ex-wife remarried. His five sisters, however, probably never forgave her.
This was found in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, September 11, 1881 (reprinted from the Newport Sentinel): We are told the particulars of a most horrifying and most frightful disaster that took place near Leadvale, Tuesday morning. A funeral procession was on the way to the churchyard to deposit the remains of a lady in her last resting place, when a team [of horses] drawing a wagon loaded with ladies, took fright at an approaching train and ran away, striking and up-setting the vehicle containing the remains of the deceased. The coffin was thrown out, bursted and the corpse, rolling in front of the affrighted horses was run over and left in ghastly terror, mutilated and covered with dust and dirt…we did not learn the name of the deceased.
A local young couple divorced, and both remarried. Many years later, one of their sons died and the stepmother came to the funeral. (The stepmother, the children said, had always been kind to them.) At the graveside, she walked over to offer condolences to the mother. Wow! The mother went off, yelling and screaming, calling the stepmother all sorts of names. The other family members found themselves in a tight spot. The stepmother quickly left, and the family just went onto their cars, shaking their heads.
A retired Newport businessman died and was taken beyond Knoxville for burial. His widow, not known for her kindly disposition, did not like their local pastor and wanted him to have no part in a service here. When it was time to leave the funeral home, the undertaker John Holder said, "I've never taken a body from here without at least a prayer." He asked one of the pallbearers to pray. The widow herself did not attend the committal service.
An old army veteran, a cousin of my grandmother, was being buried from the old Nough Methodist Church in Del Rio. It was a warm day and the church was filled. There were several preachers. The cousin's grown son, who was intellectually challenged, became restless and fretful during the funeral. As his mother was trying to calm him, suddenly he stood up, went to his father's casket, saluted and then walked out of the church. All present found that quite poignant.
Sometimes the remarks of the ministers at funerals do not always coincide with the memories of those in attendance.
At the funeral of a lady who had once lived here in Newport, the minister enumerated her great kindness, civic involvements and many acts of charity. One of the family's Newport friends in attendance had just remembered the deceased as self-centered and inactive, except when she was trying to appear socially elite. When meeting the deceased lady's son-in-law afterwards, his first remark was, "Bet you thought you were at the wrong funeral?" (He was always known for his honest humor.)
At another funeral, the deceased was being described as "a man of God," and "a devoted husband and loving father." One in attendance said all that he had ever heard about the man was that he stayed drunk a lot of the time and kept his family on starvation. My friend leaned over to his mother and said, "Are you sure it's Walter he's talking about?" For that, he received an elbow in the ribs.
A Newport matron died in South Carolina but was being returned to Newport for burial. The family had decided on a closed casket and did not plan to view the remains. After getting to First Baptist Church before people began arriving for the visitation, the family, however, changed their minds. Those from the SC funeral home who had brought the body here must have been unaware, but the body had just been placed in the casket straight from her hospital bed in the hospital gown; nothing had been done in the way of preparation.
Imagine the family's shock! All were enraged; one daughter fainted. Quick arrangements were made with a local funeral home and the body taken there for some work. The funeral service was a bit delayed, and I've wondered about the subsequent explanations.
