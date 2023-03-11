Bloodroot flower

A bloodroot flower

One sure sign of Spring and warmer weather is to take a walk in the woods and see the first wildflowers popping up. One of the earlier blooming flowers in our area is Bloodroot.

Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis) is usually found in rich woodland areas where the soil is deep and moist, such as in the bottom of hollows, especially along streams. It is a small perennial plant 6-8 inches tall. The flowers bloom mid-March-early April and appear a little ahead of the leaves. They are white, daisy-like blooms around two inches across with 8-10 petals. When they appear later, the leaves are uniquely shaped, having a deep cleft where it attaches to the stem and a rounded lobed edge. If you dig just under the soil at the base of the plant you should find reddish colored roots that when broken will bleed a very red juice, hence the name.

