As February is Black History Month, the month's articles will feature black historical information for the Cocke County area as well as the United States. As these references today are old, the individuals were often referred to as "colored," a term that is no longer used. No offense intended; these were just taken directly from the various newspapers in which they appeared.
Some pictures accompanying this article were taken from a video clip found on VIMEO, an online video hosting site, which is affiliated with Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS), an agency at the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville. Cocke County native Eric Dawson is the Archivist for TAMIS .
This four minute clip was from the home movies of the James R. Stokely family. Mrs. Stokely, Sr. was generally referred to as "Miss Janie May." This movie was dated 1935. The pictures shown here were made when Mrs. Stokely and her son Ben D. visited a black lady who evidently was very special to them. Does anyone recognize the black lady or her home?
The Liberator (Boston, MA), July 30, 1841
The following was part of a letter sent to Gerrit Smith, an active New York abolitionist, from an unnamed Tennessee correspondent. It was based on an interview that the correspondent had had with a slave who had attempted escaping from Apalachicola Bay [FL]:
…One night, after a fatiguing day's work, they crawled into a pen, where there was a quantity of cornhusks. Very soon after they lay down, they were surrounded by a company of men and dogs. They broke through and were followed by the dogs. They called to the dogs as if to set them on something ahead. This succeeded and the dogs run past, doing them no harm. They were often supplied provisions by other slaves, Sometimes they suffered with hunger. They saw plenty of game but could not take if for want of a gun. They were on the Great Smoky Mountain in Cocke County [TN] and found themselves pursued by dogs and men. They ran until they came to the Big Pigeon River. The ice was running in the river at the time. They plunged in and swam across. The dogs and the more savage men could not stand so cold a bath and gave up the pursuit. The night was cold and they were hungry, without fire, and wet and their clothes froze on them. The poor fellow stated that in all his sufferings, that night was the most severe and brought him nearest to death. They wandered in the mountains a few days longer, and seeing a hunter at a distance, they went to him and voluntarily surrendered themselves…
Morristown Gazette, May 10, 1871: The excursion and picnic of the colored people over the "Buncombe" railroad to Big Creek [Del Rio] on last Saturday was quite a success. The colored Brass Band from Knoxville was along and performed its part well. We learn that the affair passed off pleasantly and to the enjoyment of all who participated.
Knoxville Weekly Chronicle, April 9, 1873: On Thursday the 20th inst. [March 20] a colored preacher - we failed to learn his name - was drowned in Pigeon river at Newport. He was attempting to ford the river on a mule when he was thrown off and drowned.
Morristown Gazette, January 5, 1876: Newport. Dec. 29, 1875. The African element of our county celebrated the past holidays…On the night of the 24th instant Billy Brown determined to usher in the season with a grand fancy "hop" at Newport-on-the-Pigeon. So Billy leased the building now occupied by Dave Anderson for two dollars.
Arkansas Gazette (Little Rock), October 29, 1879. From Newport (Tenn.) Reporter. An old colored woman, Anna Duncan, died in Jefferson County a few weeks ago at the age of 120 years. She carried flowers of her mistress to decorate the bridge at Yorktown which George Washington marched over with his army during the Revolutionary War. The old woman's husband is still living and made a full hand in the cornfield this summer.
Morristown Gazette, June 22, 1881: "Morristown Seminary for the Colored People of East Tennessee" The above named institution is a new educational enterprise located as the name indicates in Morristown. The property heretofore known as the Regan high School property has been purchased and paid for and deeded to a Board of Trustees for the purpose of building a school of high grade for the colored people of the community and the surrounding country at large. [This institution, later known as Morristown College, was an institution of the Methodist Church. Morristown College closed in 1994.]
Knoxville Whig and Chronicle, August 10, 1881: The Carson farm near Dandridge containing in all 205 acres of land, 150 of which is river bottom, sold at public auction last Monday for $8525 [about $220K today]. Robert Thomas, a responsible colored man of Cocke County, was the purchaser.
Knoxville Daily Chronicle, November 12, 1884: Last Monday night about 9 o'clock, the barn of Wm. Swagerty, one of the most industrious, honorable and well-to-do colored men in Cocke county, was discovered on fire and far too consumed to prevent its destruction with all it contained.
There had been a political gathering of the colored people at Gum Springs in the 7th district about two miles from where Swagerty lives, and many of the colored people with part of his family had been there. Swagerty first saw the fire and before he or any of his friends could get to the grounds, the flames had enwrapped the building.
The loss is estimated at $1,000 to $1,500, and includes, besides the barn, about 300 bushels of corn, 200 bushels of wheat, one threshing machine, one wagon, four big plows, all the gearing and harness, a quantity of hay and fodder and other minor articles useful in farming. The most pitiable and regretted of all was the burning of three of the best horses on the farm. The poor creatures were burned to death before they could be relieved.
There is no clue to the origin of the fire, except that an incendiary kindled it. The calamity arouses the sympathy of the entire community, all of whom speak highly of this industrious, honest, colored man. [The William Swagery home was on the site now occupied by the Newport Rescue Squad building. The barn would have been nearby.]
Knoxville Journal and Tribune, September 24, 1892: Newport Notes. The colored people are completing a handsome church in West End. [Could this have been the Macedonia church?]
Chattanooga Daily Times, November 28, 1894: Newport, Tenn. Nov. 27. Today Henry Swagerty and Jake Jackson, both Negroes, were trying to remove a charge of dynamite from a rock where they had been blasting and which had failed to explode with the other blasts, when it exploded and severely injured Swagerty, the drill and rocks striking him on the head. Jackson was hurt about the hands and arms. Swagerty is thought to be fatally hurt.
Jonesborough Herald and Tribune, July 28, 1897: Newport: Through Congressman [W.P.] Brownlow, John W. Gardett [Garrett], colored, of Cocke County, has recently received an appointment as a laborer in the post office department at Washington, DC at a salary of $600 per annum [$20,000 today]. This is the first colored man who has ever received a government appointment from Cocke County.
Knoxville Journal and Tribune, February 2, 1896: White Pine News. Your correspondent had the pleasure today of talking with Uncle Chas. Boyd, an old colored man, who claims to be 118 years old. His hair is as white as the cotton field he so graphically describes. Yet nonwithstanding his weight of years, he retains his vigor, both mentally and physically, to a remarkable degree. He had trudged on foot from his humble cabin one and a half miles west of town to the post office on business. He talks freely and remembers some incidents in his early life in South Carolina, which according to history corroborates his statements regarding his extreme age.
