Hopefully, last week's column jogged your memories about television experiences in your lives. Did you think about your family's first TV? Let's think of some points of television history.
Robert Overholt, son of Connie, well remembers that first television. He thinks that it was a Sylvania. They could only get Channel 3 from Charlotte, and he thinks it only broadcast about twelve hours per day, the other hours only showed the test pattern Indian. He and his brother Joe would stare at it, just sure than the Indian would occasionally move. He also recalled that his father once took the television set, a gasoline generator and some friends up on Hall's Top to be able to see a prize fight that was being aired.
In East Tennessee the first TV station was WROL, channel 6, in Knoxville. It went on the air on October 1, 1953, and was an NBC affiliate. In 1955 its call letters were changed to WATE and in 1979 it changed affiliations to ABC. Next was channel 11, WJHL, a CBS affiliate, in Johnson City which went on the air on October 25, 1953. Over the years, it has had affiliations with CBS, NBC and ABC. Asheville was next on September 18, 1954, with channel 13, WLOS, ABC affiliate. WLOS has one of the longest continuous tenures with ABC in the southeastern US. In Knoxville, WBIR, channel 10, CBS affiliate, began airing on August 12, 1956. They changed affiliations to NBC in 1988. The next day, August 13, 1956, WCYB, Channel 5, went on the air in Bristol. It was a NBC affiliate.
WVLT was a UHF station, channel 26. It was first WTSK and was both CBS and ABC affiliate. October 18, 1953, was its first day of broadcasting. Get some techie to explain the difference in UHF and VHF televisions.
How did we get reception? Who remembers the antennas? They were up in the air, attached to a chimney, the rooftop or perhaps a pole. Weather sometimes determined reception and occasionally someone had to go out and rotate the antenna to improve reception. Our antenna had a rotor which connected to a box inside the house. Adjusting the dial on the box would rotate the antenna to affect the reception.
Where television is concerned, who remembers rabbit ears? They, too, could be adjusted to enhance reception, and did putting aluminum foil to them really help?
The location of your television set often determined the quality of reception. In many homes, placement of the TV was determined by the location of electrical outlets. A few years into the TV era, our family got a second set which was put upstairs. Reception from Asheville and Tri Cities was much better upstairs than it was from either Knoxville station. Some places of the county could never get good reception from certain channels.
Until sign-on time (usually 6AM), there was only the test pattern Indian. Sign-on and sign-off (about midnight) was accompanied by the National Anthem, with a picture of the flag, an eagle or maybe fighter jets. After that, the Indian returned.
Who remembers the warm-up time for those early sets? It could take several minutes before the inside tubes were fully powered and the picture on the screen fully developed. Those tubes could blow out, just like a light bulb, and then a TV repairman had to make a house call. R.J. Lankford was perhaps the first such technician in Newport, but a list of others included Zimri Ball, Lloyd Haynes, Pepsi Mason, Jack Cope, Vance Roberts, Beecher Styles and Carl Shults. Now days a non-functioning TV set is just junked.
Pictures were not nearly as clear as today and viewing was better with dimmer lighting, but there was a warning that watching TV in a totally dark room could be harmful to the eyes. If the set needed to be adjusted, someone had to get up, walk across the room and turn the button. (Remote control was first made available by Zenith in 1955.) There was the volume dial and the buttons that corrected horizontal and vertical rolling. There was the announcement: Please do not adjust your set. Station is experiencing technical difficulties. Do you remember how another appliance in operation in the house, such as a vacuum cleaner or sewing machine, could create annoying static (or snow) on a TV?
Even today we are happy to see someone we know on TV, but remember when it was REALLY a big thing? Many folks recall the excitement when Dr. Dennis Branch was featured on "This is Your Life" on February 5, 1958, along with the local folks who had gone to appear on that show. (My only TV appearance was at the Ramp Festival in 1962 when I was standing beside Secretary of the Treasury Udall when Channel 6 reporter shot some footage.)
Here are some others that I either can remember hearing about or actually seeing:
- Wilma Dykeman Stokely made a guest appearance in 1955 on the "Homemaker Show" hosted by Mary Starr on channel 6. Ms. Dykeman also appeared on the "Today" show in New York on July 23, 1962, to discuss her books The Tall Woman and Seeds of Southern Change.
- In 1961 Mrs. Harold Harris, whose husband was pastor of the local First Methodist Church, also appeared on Mary Starr's show. Mrs. Harris demonstrated how to make pull candy and her daughter Anne and Jan Williams, CCHS majorettes, performed a baton routine.
- Annabelle Hurd's grandmother worked with a kindergarten in Knoxville. On the day that the children were going to appear on "Romper Room," Annabelle went down to join them. Her memory of the event was disappointment because they were just taken to a building and filmed and were not live in the studio.
- When the CCHS Band was planning to attend the 1963 Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, the majorettes (Sharon Cody, Sherry Williams, Sherrod Walker, Barbara Gorman, Karen Kennedy) did a baton drill on the Cas Walker Show after Band Booster President Jimmye Kisabeth had explained the fundraising efforts to Cas. It is my recollection that he made a donation.
- When Bob Mooty was a college student at ETSU in 1959, he performed a piano solo of "Deep Purple" on WJHL, channel 11. On May 1, 1956, Trent Ottinger, Hugh Russell and Joe Myers were featured on WATE's "People You Know" in connection with Cocke County agriculture.
- Mary Lou Masters appeared on "The Price is Right" and won a French Provincial sofa. Her sister Juanita Myers and husband Joe were on "The Big Payoff." Joe related how the emcee, Bess Myerson, was so afraid that she would say "atheist" when she introduced Joe as an "apiarist," a person who works with bees.
- Maurice Andrew Ottinger, a local fellow who went to New York to work in the theater, did some commercials - Shake n' Bake, Downy Waffles and Mennen Deodorant. Students of his aunt Marjorie McMahan could always get "brownie points" when they could say they had seen one of his commercials the night before.
- Perhaps the most unique appearance was of Hugh Holder, Jr. on "I've Got a Secret" on March 25, 1963. Meredith Wilson, composer of the musical "The Music Man," had put together a group of persons, whose names were the same as the words to the chorus of "In the Good Ole' Summertime." As the tune played, each person called out his/her name. One phrase goes "you hold her hand and she holds yours…" When it came time for "you hold her," Hugh Holder, Jr. belted out his name. His mother Mrs. Ina Mae Holder was the longtime secretary at CCHS.
There, of course, may be other appearances that the readers can recall.
Television has become such a part of our culture that we cannot imagine life without it.
