Light peeked around my curtains this morning giving me a hint it may be time to wake up, but I lingered a little longer. I’ve noticed several of my retired friends lately are joining the workforce again, but my slow, easy morning routine suits me just fine. Actually, I wonder how I found time to work outside the home because I always seem to be busy, and this morning was no exception.

The song “Closing Time” the rock band Semisonic made famous in 1998 sprang into my mind, and I couldn’t keep my face from breaking into a grin. “Closing Time” was and is used in countless bars closing for the night, but my smile was from excitement that my favorite youngest son was closing on his first home today.

