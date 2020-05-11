Throughout the last couple of years, I have been writing a lot of my columns focused on the 22 veteran suicides a day. Last year numerous veterans ended their own lives on Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) property.
I write about the suicide issue to keep my readers alert to the issue that affects the 22 veterans and affects non-veterans as well. May is National Suicide Awareness Month and because of the current COVID-19 virus, and its effects, we all need to stay vigilant.
I have talked with several people throughout Cocke County and not one remembers a local veteran committing suicide. Maybe the reason suicide is not common here is because of the support they receive when they come back home.
The community shows their respect and pride every year at each of the events that are designed to honor those who have served in the United States military. This year, because of restrictions in place, those events will be affected by the social distancing so we have no idea if any will still happen. Later I will post updated information from local organizations concerning their plans.
Two weeks ago, I wrote about the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) program and questioned its progress. Since then I have found the PREVENTS committee and the VA have started a program entitled #Morethaneverbefore.
The VA site shares, “More than ever before, we must pay attention to our emotional well-being and the well-being of those we love. This isn’t an option – it’s a necessity. Just as washing our hands, disinfecting surfaces and maintaining physical distance is required to minimize the impact of this pandemic, so too is caring for our mental health and the mental health of those around us.
“If we don’t pay attention to the psychological implications of the coronavirus crisis, the consequences will be dire. The key is for everyone to become part of the solution. We need to focus daily on caring for our own emotional well-being while supporting the well-being of those we love.”
The VA site this information was obtained from also has several pages of information and internet links to resources stating, “The information provided here should provide you a basis for how to monitor the well-being of yourself and those you love, as well as empower you with tools to take action.” This is the link for those with computer access, https://www.va.gov/PREVENTS/resources.asp. If you do not have internet access you can contact DAV Chapter 102 who has two computers available for local veterans and their families. Or contact me at the information listed at the end of this column.
National statistics show that from 2005 to 2017, suicides among all adults in the U.S. increased by 43.6 percent, while suicides among veterans increased by 6.1 percent. In 2017, the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times the rate for non-veteran adults, after adjusting for population differences in age and sex. This was the last information available and with the current virus the numbers are bound to grow.
A recent report from China reflects what we, in America can expect and must prepare for. “After COVID-19 cases began to subside and people were able to go out again in China, there was a reported surge in divorce filings. More than 300 couples have filed for divorce since February, with some divorce lawyers reporting waiting lists of up to three weeks. (Yahoo.com)
“Domestic violence also appears to be on the rise in China in the wake of pandemic-related lockdown. (Time) Police in one county along the Yangtze River in central Hubei province, near where the pandemic began in Wuhan, received 162 reports of domestic violence in February—three times more than the 47 reported during the same month in 2019.”
Experts predict that these are indicators that the rate will also rise in the U.S. as the Coronavirus pandemic unfolds. My research did turn up that information I has shared last month, reflecting the story of the increase suicides in Knox County was in newspapers across the country.
Reflecting the increase across the nation one report shared, “Nearly half of Americans report the Coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. A federal emergency hotline for people in emotional distress registered a more than 1,000 percent increase in April compared with the same time last year. Last month, roughly 20,000 people texted that hotline, run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.”
The recent suicide of a New York emergency room doctor Lorna Breen who has been on the front line and has become the “poster child” reflecting the damage this virus has taken on people’s mental stability. Her relatives have said she had no history of mental illness but struggled with the emotional weight of dealing with the mass of people. She had spent the last several weeks contending with the sheer numbers of Coronavirus patients, many dying in ambulances before they could be transferred into the hospital.
We can only imagine how this event will affect those with who have mental illness that have been isolated and practicing social distancing, lost their jobs, loss of income and inability to pay rent, utilities, medication, or food.
Stay alert and watch for signs that your family, neighbors, and friends are having issues and needing help. I pray they are watching out for you.
VICTORY IN EUROPE DAY:
This past week the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day, May 8, was held much quieter than in the past. Instead of celebrating this milestone with the pomp and circumstance it deserves, it was done via messages delivered across the world by television, news, and internet reports.
In the U.S. on May 7 the House of Representatives “Simple Resolution” S. RES. 564 by Pat Roberts, (R- Senior Senator for Kansas) was introduced. It reads, in part, that, “Commemorating May 8, 2020, the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, the day on which the Allies achieved victory in Europe during World War II, and honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force for the invasion of Europe in 1944 and the 34th President of the United States.”
The resolution concludes and acknowledges, “Whereas, in 1999, Congress authorized the creation of a memorial to recognize the lifetime of achievements of Dwight D. Eisenhower, both as a general and as the 34th President of the United States; and Whereas, in 2020, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission, an entity charged with creating a worthy memorial to Eisenhower in the National Capital Region, fulfilled its mission; and Whereas, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission, chaired by Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas, has scheduled a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to occur on September 17, 2020.”
While Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and the United States declared war on them December 8. It was December 11 when Hitler and Germany declared war on the U.S. In Europe and the Atlantic Theatre of Operations, United States forces suffered 183,588 dead or Missing In Action (MIA), there were 560,240 wounded and 108,621 Prisoners of War (POW).
May 25 will be Memorial Day and events to recognize and remember those who served and have lost their lives to help keep the America free have been cancelled. This year with the loss of life due to the COVID-19 virus there will be more people we need to honor. Be sure to take time out of your day on the 25th and say a prayer and remember those no longer with us.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Disabled American Veterans (DAV): In an online meeting this past week the DAV Department of Tennessee voted to cancel this year’s State Convention scheduled for June. Current Officers will retain their positions until the 2021 convention and election. Chapter meetings are left to the discretion of individual Chapters who still must follow the Governor’s guidelines. Chapter 102 has not made a decision to reopen at this time. If you need a help or a service officer there are information sheets with service officer’s names and phone numbers on the door or you can call the Hall and leave a message at (423) 532-8130 or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
American Legion Post 41: David Mills, Commander of American Legion Post 41 sent out their monthly events calendar. They have cancelled May’s meeting scheduled for May 12. The Post has established each Friday as a time to mow the lawn and clean up around the outside of the Post building. They will meet at 12 p.m. each Friday at the Cocke County Memorial building. For more information you can contact Commander David Mills at (423) 237-6896.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
