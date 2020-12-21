My column this week is scheduled to come out in the edition two days before Christmas. Most will awake Christmas morning with families surrounding us, opening presents, singing songs and starting the big meal. We can do that in America because of the men and women who serve in the military and are always on guard, protecting our freedom. Currently there are an estimated 1.4 million women and men serving on active duty around the world. Many of them will not be home with their families this holiday season.
Thousands of soldiers will be directly in harm’s way. I remember my Christmas 1968, in a land far from my family. I began my shift at 10 p.m. on Christmas eve. Someone on day shift had run a strand of white lights around the office and had hung a couple of cards received from home. Armed Forces Radio was playing some Christmas tunes and we had orders to have a plane ready for a 6 a.m. Christmas morning flight.
The chow hall opened at midnight and we always got there early, while the food was still hot. We sat around talking about past Christmas’ at home and how wonderful it was to wake to new fallen snow (The night-time temperature was in the 70’s and it was going to be almost 90 the next day so we would not have snow). About 12:20 a.m. the sirens went off signaling possible incoming ordinance from the Viet Cong who hid in the mountain caves not far outside the base perimeter. We rushed from our tables to get back to our facility and aircraft.
We were about halfway back when we heard the first of the mortars hitting and exploding. Someone on that mountain had good aim and danced their shots in a straight path across the base. We dove in a bunker just as a round landed about 10 yards from us and hit a building that exploded. We waited for a pause in the fire and headed on to our planes (It was our responsibility to have our planes ready for a flight crew whenever there were attacks). Just as we got to our steel revetments where the planes were moored another set of rounds could be heard hitting the far side of the base and heading in or direction.
As I ran down my pre-start “check-list” I couldn’t help but think about my family at home. My son was just two and a half and my daughter was three months old when I had left for Vietnam. I had survived several firefights during the past year, and I was only four weeks from going home. I said a prayer, got the plane’s engines started and taxied my plane out to the end of the runway. When I got there the Pilot and rest of the crew was ready and in less than five minutes, we were airborne.
As our plane lifted off, in the intercom, I heard my pilot say he saw muzzle flashes coming from the ground and he did a hard turn and bank and pulled back the stick to gain altitude. We flew high out of harm’s way and could see all the lights from the town of Nha Trang and the many ships that dotted the harbor. We could see the tracers from the guns on our defense line disappearing into the mountainside where the mortars were launched. A C-130 “spooky” gunship had arrived and the tracers from their guns looked like sheets of fire and were amazing to watch.
Since we were airborne, we were directed to complete the assignment planned for the later take off. We made it back to home base just after dark that Christmas day. I found out the attack had left four buildings severely damaged and the mess hall had taken shrapnel, but no one was injured. Though we didn’t have a tree with presents under it, my present that year was that I was alive and would spend the next Christmas at home with my family.
There are very few Veterans that served their enlistments without missing a child’s first step, birthday celebrations, home run or Christmas. It is lonely without your family, in another country with different customs, or in the middle of a battle zone. It is also a lonely time for those in the VA hospitals and domiciliaries especially because of the Covid-19 restrictions. It is just as difficult for the families at home. On this Christmas morning, with your family surrounding you, pause for a moment and say a prayer for those who cannot and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
When he was twelve years old Morrill Worcester, of Harrington, Maine won a trip to Washington, D.C. During his trip he visited Arlington National Cemetery that left a memory he would never forget. The respect for the sacrifices of those laid in Arlington instilled a set of values that he used to become successful. From a family Balsam farm, he began the Worcester Wreath Company.
In 1992, the wreath company had a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season and Morrill remembered his trip to Arlington. He took the opportunity to have the wreaths placed in the older section of the cemetery to honor our country’s Veterans. He continued to do this until 2005, when a photo of the wreaths covered in snow at Arlington was shared to the internet. This created thousands of requests from people wanting to help at Arlington and from others who wanted to do the same at their National and State cemeteries.
The company was unable to donate the thousands of wreaths requested so they began sending seven wreaths to every state, one to signify each branch of service and one for the POW/MIA’s. With the support of the Civil Air Guard and various other organizations, in 2006, there were simultaneous wreath laying ceremonies at over 150 locations around the nation. The Patriot Guard Riders began the annual escort of the wreathes from Maine to Arlington. Now known as the “Veterans Honor Parade”, it travels the east coast each year in early December.
In 2007, the nonprofit Wreaths Across America was founded by the Worcester family, Veterans groups and other organizations. The groups mission is to remember and honor our country’s fallen heroes. This annual event of laying wreaths is held on the second or third Saturday in December. This year, 2020, wreaths were laid in every state in the nation at 2,557 locations. Approximately 1.7 million names were called out loud as a wreath was placed on their graves.
SPECIAL MEANING
The wreaths were designed so that each part signifies a special meaning for the wreath as a whole. The Evergreens = LONGEVITY & ENDURANCE, the Red Bow = GREAT SACRIFICE, Forest Scent = PURITY & SIMPLICITY. And the Circular Shape = ETERNITY.
The wreaths have 10 balsam bouquets that are formed for each wreath that signify 10 special qualities that Veterans embody. Beginning at the twelve o’clock position and arraigned in a clockwise direction.
1.Their FAITH in God
2. Their LOVE for each other
3. Their STRENGTH work ethic, & character
4. Their HONESTY & integrity
5. Their HUMILITY, selflessness, & modesty
6. Their AMBITIONS & aspirations
7. Their OPTIMISM for America
8. Their CONCERN for the future
9. Their PRIDE in their Duties
10. Their HOPES and DREAMS that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets
LOCAL REMEMBERANCE
This year the local Veterans Heritage Site (VHS) organization’s Marilyn Childress, partnered with Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Military Working Dog Heritage Museum’s Albert Johnson, Park Ranger Katie Corrigan, Volunteer elite Shelia Evans and Veterans in Focus’ Rob and Katie Watkins, as well as many other volunteers to place wreaths in the National Park. And for the first year, six Cosby area cemeteries that lie within the park’s boundaries were chosen to honor 40 local veterans.
Marilyn, who founded VHS, is a Vietnam Veteran who served her country as a Navy Corpsman said her organization’s mission is to preserve and maintain Veterans heritage sites. “We want to ensure that the sites are properly honor the sacrifices of our Veterans and pass the legacy on to future generations,” she said. Their goal is to remind people how important it is to: Remember, Honor and Teach”.
A local group of volunteers met at the Cosby Park and drove to the cemeteries that are almost hidden from the public. Most with no signs were found using park maps, information from “locals” and the great research compiled by Sheila Evens. Sheila has been working the past few years finding these “off grid” grave sites and documenting their locations. She had also spearheaded last Flag Day’s decoration of the Veteran graves in the Tritt Cemetery.
Not only were the Veteran graves in these small family cemeteries honored on this day several previously unknown monuments were found to be Veterans and will be added to the database for future inclusion. This was a beautiful way to spend a day leading to Christmas, honoring those who have served and saying their names to bring recognition of their lives.
NEWS OF NOTE
This past week the Congress passed the H.R. 7105 Johnny Isakson and David P Roe Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020. It contains over 340 pages with numerous measures for Veterans. The most important one for women Veterans I have been following for months, the Deborah Sampson Act is included. This is now headed to the Presidents desk for signature. What a great Christmas present for our women Veterans! My column for the fist of the new year will be an in depth look at the different parts of this legislation.
There are not any reports of special events usually held during this holiday season, by the local organizations, this year because of the Covid-19 issues. I pray each of my readers has a wonderful and Merry Christmas. Again, remember those who made it possible and be on the alert for those who are isolated and dealing with the many issues this year of 2020 has presented. Call your buddies and let them know they are not alone!
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
