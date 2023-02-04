February is Black History Month and this column will focus for the next four weeks on incidents of black history relating to Cocke County.
On Sunday, May 27, 1906, Rev. Reverdy C. Ransom, one of the leaders of the young civil rights movement in America, came through Newport on a train from North Carolina. The train stopped, more passengers boarded, and the train proceeded toward Morristown. Shortly after leaving Newport an incident occurred which gained national attention.
Reverdy Ransom was born in Flushing, Ohio in 1861. His father was of Native American heritage and his mother was African American. His mother was responsible for his superior education.
She did not feel that the Black schools in their town of Washington, Ohio, were equal to the white schools and she arranged for her son to be tutored by members of the white family for whom she worked.
His mother did not stop there. When it was time for Reverdy to attend college, she saw that he went to Wilberforce College, an all-black institution. He transferred to Oberlin, an integrated college, but Reverdy soon learned that it was integrated in theory but more segregated in practice. He transferred back to Wilberforce where he graduated with a degree in theology in 1886. He always paid tribute to his mother for her sacrifices for his education.
As a young man, Ransom had joined the African Methodist Episcopal Church with his mother and stepfather. He embraced the AME’s stand on civil rights, the militancy of its leaders, the religious devotion and economic stability of its members. He had been ordained as an AME minister in 1883. He pastored churches in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, New York, Illinois, Tennessee and South Carolina.
In 1905 Ransom joined the Niagara Movement which had been formed the year before by W.E.B. DuDois to counteract Booker T. Washington’s philosophy which they felt was too conservative and conciliatory. The Niagara Movement was an advocate for integration, assistance for the racial poor, protest to lynching, better recreational and social opportunities for Blacks.
In his active years, Ransom was considered as a visionary by his peers. He was once a New York police officer. He was a Democrat. He was the first Black to be appointed to the Ohio Board of Pardons and Paroles. He served on the Wilberforce Board of Trustees. In 1913 he founded a church in Manhattan, the Church of Simon the Cyrene, that focused on service to the urban poor. It was there that he mentored the young black poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar. In 1924,Ransom was ordained a bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, serving until 1952.
When Ransom retired at the age of 91, he settled in Wilberforce. He died there in 1959 at the age of 98. He was buried in the Massey Creek Cemetery, Jamestown, Ohio. Today he is memorialized at Wilberforce with the R.C. Ransom Library.
Now to the local event in 1906 as reported by the press at that time.
Rev. Ransom was on train No. 11 having purchased a ticket in Washington, DC for Chattanooga. His race was never brought into question. He took a seat on a white pullman car.
In addition to seating, the pullman cars had space for dining and sleeping. Railroad cars were segregated in the South but not in the North. When trains traveling south reached places such as Cincinnati or Washington, D.C., Black passengers had to move to the “Jim Crow” cars which were much less luxurious than the Pullmans. The seats were often not padded and the cars lacked other amenities such as luggage racks and restrooms.
After passing Asheville, Ransom allegedly tried to strike up a conversation in French with a white lady, who supposedly changed seats. The Pullman conductor approached Ransom to check his ticket, which was not one appropriate for his race, and told him that under the laws of Tennessee he could not ride with the white passengers. However, nothing was done. Having been rebuffed by the white lady, Ransom made no attempt to talk with any other passengers.
In Newport, Attorney W.J. McSween and his nephew E.L. Mims boarded the train, also headed for Nashville via Chattanooga. McSween soon noticed Ransom and confronted him. Ransom first feigned deafness and then began responding in French. Mr. McSween, who had a fiery temperament anyway, informed Ransom that he had already heard him speaking in English to the porter. McSween threatened to throw Ransom from the train and grabbed his bag and gave it to Mims who carried it to the car reserved for blacks. Ransom left the car, but after passing Knoxville, returned and took a seat in the smoking section of the Pullman. McSween declared that he saw Ransom take sips from a bottle in his coat, although he admitted he did not know the bottle’s contents.
When he reached the smoker, a prominent citizen warned Ransom that he was making a mistake by resisting, and again Ransom pretended not to understand. The conductor entered the car and there was a hostile exchange between the two. Ransom exclaimed that he had every right to sit in any car and he intended to stay, but the Pullman conductor was getting nowhere, until Ransom saw the “expressions borne by McSween and Mims” and “concluded it best to leave and did so.”
However, before Ransom left the train in Chattanooga, he obtained names of witnesses and gave his business card to train conductor Arthur Beets and declared his intention of filing suit against the Pullman Palace Car Company and Southern Railway.
Ransom was en route to deliver a commencement address at Agricultural and Mechanical College near Huntsville, Alabama, but when he reached there, notoriety of the event and the fact that Ransom appeared under the influence convinced the school’s president W.H. Councill that it would not be in the best interest of the school or the students to have Ransom speak and wouldn’t even convey him from the depot to the campus.
Rev. Ransom presented an explanation of the event to his congregation, Charles Street AME Church, Boston. He explained that he was seated in a Pullman car when a woman passenger commented on the foreign baggage express labels on his grip. That was the extent of their conversation. Later two men approached him and addressed him with the words “Ain’t you a n___ ?” and repeated the question several times before adding “some strong oaths of the Southern vernacular.” When he didn’t feel the need to answer the men, “with a fusillade of oaths” they hustled and cuffed him the length of two cars and pitched his bag against his stomach with such force that he had been under the care of his doctors since returning home.
As might be expected, the Southern press criticized and denounced Ransom whereas the Northern papers protested the brutality of the treatment which he had received. One Northern paper referred to McSween and Mims as “Tennessee ruffians.”
On June 20, 1906, a meeting of 500 Black citizens at Faneuil Hall in Boston voted to raise money to help with Ransom’s suit against the railroad and the Pullman company.
On July 6, 1906, Rev. Ransom appeared before the Annual Conference of the AME Zion Church meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, to defend himself against charges relating to this incident. He was acquitted of all charges. The report in the Boston Evening Transcript stated “… speeches strongly denunciatory of the treatment of [Blacks] in the North and the South were the predominating feature of yesterday’s sessions.”
Nothing concerning Ransom’s lawsuit over his treatment on the railroad has been found in the existing newspapers online, so perhaps he decided against filing a suit.
Rev. Ransom had recovered enough to be one of the featured speakers at the second annual meeting of the Niagara Movement which met at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, on Aug. 18, 1906, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of John Brown’s famous raid. Ransom lauded Brown for giving his life for the slaves and denounced President Theodore Roosevelt and Secretary W.H. Taft for their lack of support for the Black race.
The unfortunate incident near here in 1906 apparently did not have a negative effect on Rev. Ransom’s future career. The irony of the event is that today Reverdy Ransom is remembered in history and his two insulters are all but forgotten.
