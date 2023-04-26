Last year’s “To Shave or Not To Shave” beard contest was visited by Wreaths Across America’s Regional Coordinator, Mr. Buzz Buswell. (Left to right): Linda Lewanski, Rob Watkins, Katie Watkins, Terry Hernandez, Donna Buswell, Buzz Buswell and Kelly Williamson.
For a first-time event, last year’s “To Shave or Not To Shave” beard contest fun-raiser was a success. The Veterans in Focus (VIF) organization developed this contest to raise money to support the Wreaths Across America, focusing on Cocke County and the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP). This year there have been a couple of changes, but the contest promises to be fun!
For the past four years VIF has partnered with the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF), a nonprofit organization from Knoxville, to provide a wreath for every veteran’s grave for those buried within the boundaries of the GSMNP every December. Due to the development of the park, many families were relocated but their family cemeteries remained. Marilyn Childress, president of the VHSF, has made it her mission to find and decorate each veteran grave throughout the park. The count is now over 225 graves, including one that can only be reached by boat, across Fontana Lake, and a long hike to the grave.
The Wreaths Across America (WAA) program began over 30 years ago. In 1991 it placed 5,000 wreaths on graves in Arlington National Cemetery. In 2012 WAA placed its millionth wreath at Arlington and thousands more across the nation. This program has continued to grow and last year, 2022, at Arlington there were 257,000 wreaths placed by 28,000 volunteers. Across the country there were an additional 2.7 million wreaths, including over 18,000 in Knox and Sevier counties, placed at 3,702 locations by over two million volunteers.
Last year VIF, thanks to the contest, was able to pay for the wreaths needed to place on the 49 veterans graves in the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park. VIF was also able to buy an additional 26 wreaths that were provided to families who have a veteran in one the over 1,200 private Cocke County cemeteries. This year our goal will be the 49 in the park and expanding to cover a total of 50 veteran graves throughout Cocke County.
One of the big purposes behind the contest, outside of raising the money, is to provide an event for the community that is just a lot of fun. The contestants will have three minutes, while they are being judged to “perform” and raise applause and laughter from the crowd and extra points are given. While the grand prize will be a two-night stay at the Glenstone Hotel in Gatlinburg, there are a lot of prizes in our “luck of the draw” that everyone will have a chance to win.
Three of the main categories are for those with full beards, goatees and just a mustache in different lengths and styles. A fourth, the Telly Savalas is for those with no hair at all, which was won last year by our Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Chief C.J. Ball. This year we have at least two contestants who are getting “polished up” to enter. We have also added categories for women, Wiskerina, and for children. Supplies will be available for them to create their own “face hair” or they can come prepared with their own creations. There will be live music from Jeff Anderson, food, Bear Lawson, a beard products company and games for the kids. You do not have to enter the contest to join in the fun.
This year the “To Shave or Not To Shave” contest will be Saturday, May 6, registration begins at 1 p.m. and judging begins at 3 p.m. It will be held at the Edwina Community Center 784 Ransom Circle Newport, just off County Road 73, five miles from Highway 25 coming from Newport or 1 ½ miles from I-40, exit 440. Watch for the signs. For more information see the Veterans in Focus Facebook page or contact Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance as well as questions or suggestions by mail to Rob Watkins at 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.