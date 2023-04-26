Banner

Last year’s “To Shave or Not To Shave” beard contest was visited by Wreaths Across America’s Regional Coordinator, Mr. Buzz Buswell. (Left to right): Linda Lewanski, Rob Watkins, Katie Watkins, Terry Hernandez, Donna Buswell, Buzz Buswell and Kelly Williamson.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

For a first-time event, last year’s “To Shave or Not To Shave” beard contest fun-raiser was a success. The Veterans in Focus (VIF) organization developed this contest to raise money to support the Wreaths Across America, focusing on Cocke County and the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP). This year there have been a couple of changes, but the contest promises to be fun!

For the past four years VIF has partnered with the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF), a nonprofit organization from Knoxville, to provide a wreath for every veteran’s grave for those buried within the boundaries of the GSMNP every December. Due to the development of the park, many families were relocated but their family cemeteries remained. Marilyn Childress, president of the VHSF, has made it her mission to find and decorate each veteran grave throughout the park. The count is now over 225 graves, including one that can only be reached by boat, across Fontana Lake, and a long hike to the grave.

