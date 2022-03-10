Hearing that my young friend Connor O'Neil and his class in Charleston had been studying about Amelia Earhart brought to mind a vague memory that the famous aviatrix had once come through Cocke County. A bit of research uncovered the details of that event.
For those who might have forgotten, in 1932 Miss Earhart was the first female to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She left Hasbrouck, NJ on May 19th and landed in Londonderry, Ireland, on May 20th with flight time of 15 hours, 39 minutes, having made stops in St. John, New Brunswick and Harbor Grace, Newfoundland. For this feat, she was given the nickname "Lady Lindy," a counterpart to Charles Lindbergh who had done the same in 1927.
Earhart had other firsts. She was the first pilot to fly solo from Hawaii to the US mainland, the first to pilot an autogyro and the first solo pilot nonstop across the continental US. She was one of the first aviators to promote commercial air travel. She was also a best-selling author as well as a fashion designer and an early supporter of an Equal Rights Amendment.
What brought her to Cocke County? From September 1935 until April 1936, Earhart was on an extended lecture tour around the country; her topic was "Aviation Adventures." In December 1935, she spoke in Gardner, MA and Binghamton, NY. On January 7, 1936, she was in Engle-wood, NJ, Wilkes-Barre, PA the 9th and on the 13th in Richmond, VA. She was driving alone in a Franklin 12 sedan.
January 15th found her in Greenville, NC where she spoke at Wright Hall at East Carolina Teachers College (now East Carolina University). Admission to the lecture was 40 cents. She was a guest at the Proctor Hotel.
Her next engagement, 275 miles away, was the following evening, Thursday, January 16th at Winthrop College in Rock Hill, South Carolina. While there, she stayed at the Andrew Jackson Hotel. She granted an interview to a reporter from the Rock Hill Herald who was accompanied to the hotel by Bobby Bryant, a Rock Hill aviator. Miss Earhart quickly dismissed as "ridiculous" the reports that she was planning a round-the-world flight later in 1936. She stated that she did not have the proper equipment for such a journey.
That night at the college, she was introduced by Winthrop president, Dr. J.P. Kinard, and Miss Earhart was described as "perfectly at ease, courteous to questioners and charming in her smartly tailored evening ensemble."
As mentioned, her topic was "Aviation Adventures," and she told those assembled the process of how she became interested in flying, despite the objections of her father, and she told of some of the tense situations on some of her flights. She said that she was not collecting scientific data, other than weather statistics that pilots do on all flights. She said she flew simply because she wanted to. However, she did admit that she undertook one of the daring flights to earn enough money "to pay off the mortgage on the family farm."
She challenged women to "get out of the sphere" that society assigns them and strive to do those things they desire to do, even though men may have already done them. She lamented that unlike a criminal who is "innocent until proven guilty,' women have to overcome cultural obstacles "to prove" what they can do. She also predicted that airplanes would soon be mass produced.
During the time of questioning, a young lady asked the aviatrix how George Putnam, her husband, liked being "Mr. Earhart." Miss Earhart quickly and emphatically responded that he was not "Mr. Earhart." He had his own career (as a publisher) and she had her career.
After Winthrop, Miss Earhart's next engagement was 400 miles away in Lexington, KY, for Sunday, January 19th. Leaving on the morning of January 17, 1936, it is my supposition that from Rock Hill, she traveled twenty-five miles north to Charlotte, NC and took what is now Hwy. 74 until she picked up the Dixie Highway, south of Hendersonville, NC, that being the main route through the mountains into Tennessee.
The newspapers of Asheville and Hendersonville for that time made no mention of her passing through, so evidently she traveled through unnoticed.
The Dixie Highway was a network of paved, two-lane roads connecting Florida to Canada. It was begun in 1915 as the first north/south highway system; it was completed in 1929. There was the Eastern Route and the Western Route which merged and diverged at Jacksonville, FL. The Eastern Route went to Savannah, GA then to Augusta, SC, onto Greenville, Hendersonville and Asheville. From there it followed Highway 25/70 to Marshall, Hot Springs, Newport, Dandridge and Knoxville where it turned north toward Kentucky.
This is how Amelia Earhart came to Cocke County. In 1936 the BEST and MOST DIRECT route from Rock Hill, SC to Lexington, KY would have been the Dixie Highway which came right through Newport. She would have crossed the new Eastport Fisher Bridge and traveling on Broadway would have seen Stokely Brothers cannery, gone right past First Christian Church, Art Fisher's Garage, the Rhea-Mims Hotel, Duncan and Greer Hardware and the Memorial Building.
Apparently, she just traveled through Newport and made no stops, as a check of the January 1936 issues of the Newport Plain Talk make no mention of her having been here. Surely, had someone of her fame been recognized, she would have attracted some attention and the local papers would have reported it, as was done when Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Sgt. Alvin York and Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt came through, at different times, of course.
After traveling 250 miles on Friday, January 17th, Miss Earhart stopped for the night in Knoxville and stayed at the Andrew Johnson Hotel on Gay Street. Again, she gave interviews. Lula Hubbell of the Knoxville Journal described her as "so wholesome, so direct and so without affectation and she's pretty, too." For the interview, Miss Earhart "took pains to answer all questions fully and graciously."
Miss Earhart told Edith S. Evans of the Knoxville News-Sentinel that she felt that flying was as safe as any other form of transportation; like driving an automobile, there are near misses and accidents, and in the end it evens out. She also was of the opinion that an airplane crash was "not a bad way to die. Who wants to live to be 80 and get hardening of the arteries?"
The aviatrix felt that the time had not yet come when women were as good pilots as men, but there wasn't any reason to suppose that women could not become as fine as pilots, physically and mentally. She said she had no ideas about any future major flights she might be making.
The next morning, Miss Earhart left Knoxville for Lexington where she spoke on Sunday, January 19th at the Henry Clay High School. On Tuesday, January 21st she spoke at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville. The next engagement was in Wichita, KS on the 24th, followed one in Tucson, AZ on January 29th. After being in Lexington, her husband joined her to accompany her back to their home in California.
As most know, Miss Earhart and her navigator disappeared the next year in July 1937 on a round-the-world flight. There are several theories about the disappearance, but the full truth has yet to be uncovered. Even though in January 1936 she had denied any idea to circumnavigate the globe, there is now evidence that such plans WERE in the works at that time.
Amelia Earhart certainly has a place in women's history, and it is appropriate to recognize her during Women's History Month, as well as to record the fact that she was once, though briefly, here in Cocke County.
