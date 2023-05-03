logo

Countdown to Kindergarten is an awareness campaign provided by the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help those children be prepared for the transition to school. It is the hope of the leadership team that this resource is helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into their children’s daily routines, especially if children aren’t enrolled in preschool, Head Start, or other early education programs.

May’s Countdown to Kindergarten skill is reviewing personal information. Caregivers who have been following this series of articles will remember that personal information was introduced in September with children knowing their full name, address, phone number, age, and birthday. In October, children learned to recognize and name uppercase and lowercase letters. Throughout the year, you have been encouraged to let children practice holding a pencil, markers, and crayons. The May skill brings all these previous skills together.

