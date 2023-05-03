Countdown to Kindergarten is an awareness campaign provided by the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help those children be prepared for the transition to school. It is the hope of the leadership team that this resource is helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into their children’s daily routines, especially if children aren’t enrolled in preschool, Head Start, or other early education programs.
May’s Countdown to Kindergarten skill is reviewing personal information. Caregivers who have been following this series of articles will remember that personal information was introduced in September with children knowing their full name, address, phone number, age, and birthday. In October, children learned to recognize and name uppercase and lowercase letters. Throughout the year, you have been encouraged to let children practice holding a pencil, markers, and crayons. The May skill brings all these previous skills together.
When entering kindergarten, children should be able to print their first and last name. They should use the proper form of using an uppercase letter for the first letter of both the first and last name and using lowercase letters for the remaining letters. (Example: Ella Smith NOT ELLA SMITH). Printing their names in all uppercase letters is hard for children to unlearn. It is much better for them to learn the correct way from the start.
With warmer temperatures dominating the weather forecast, now is the perfect time to practice the gross motor skill for May - outdoor play! This includes any outside play such as running, hopping, riding a bicycle, and throwing/catching/kicking a ball.
Check out the Born Learning Trails in the playground area of the Newport City Park and around the walking track at the Cosby Rural Medical Center. The trail signs have fun ways to get your body moving and then take home a free book (or two, or three) from one of the Little Free Libraries.
Many kindergarten teachers express concerns that many children still enter kindergarten lacking fine motor skills. Remember, these are the small muscles in the hand that take lots of practice to get stronger. These are the muscles necessary for holding a pencil properly. If families/caregivers have access to being outside, children can collect rocks, pick up sticks or twigs, and help plant flower/vegetable seeds. A scavenger hunt is a fun activity for children to collect items that might later be used in an art project. Check out the fun Nature Scavenger Hunt on our website at www.cockecountyc5.org.
As always, practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for you and your child. You have what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten. It does not take expensive toys or products, it simply takes interaction between the adult and child. As you plan summer activities, enjoy time with your child and have fun as you both get ready for kindergarten.
Do you want to brainstorm ways to create a community of learning? Email Jennifer Ellison at jellison@cockecountypartnership.com to see how you can improve the well-being of children in Cocke County.
