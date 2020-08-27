There are two references to the Newport Journal. One was in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, January 31, 1885, and the other in Morristown Gazette, April 15, 1885. Were these referring to the State Journal or was this another paper?
Newport Ledger
The Star Journal equipment was sold to a stock company comprised of W.C. Anderson, R.C. Smith, J.A. Balch, S.L. Burnett, J.T. Jones, C.F. Boyer, W.H. Penland and G.L. Ogden. The new paper was given the name Newport Ledger and its first issue was March 20, 1886. It was an eight page publication and a Republican organ.
Rufus Christopher (1856-1919) was brought here from Chattanooga as editor. He was also newly married as of January 1st to Miss Mamie Arnold. He was an experienced journalistic when he came here, but he may have had reason to leave Chattanooga. He made journalism his lifelong career, holding positions with the Nashville Union, Chattanooga Commercial, Waco Herald, Chicago Daily News and Louisville Herald. He was with the New Orleans Times Picayune when he died in 1919 of the Spanish influenza.
The Newport Ledger did not last long. The last reference found was on December 3, 1887, in the Knoxville Daily Tribune. Christopher did not stay around either. The Memphis Avalanche, February 14, 1888, noted him as one of a group seeking to charter a new Republican paper, Chattanooga Journal. It was announced in the Nashville Tennessean, April 20, 1888, that Christopher would be starting a new paper in Shelbyville, his hometown. That endeavor either didn't materialize or didn't last; the Nashville Banner, October 8, 1889, announced Christopher's appointment as "storekeeper in the revenue service."
Newport Weekly
October 8, 1892, the Morristown Gazette reported that the name of the Newport News had been changed to Newport Weekly and that Charles B. Haag would be the editor. Haag (1862-1939) was a native of Maryland. He was here because he had married a local girl, Hester Boyer, a daughter of Creed Boyer. The Newport Weekly was a Republican paper, which could easily be surmised if Mr. Boyer had any connection with it. Haag and Boyer did not keep the paper long, selling it in December 1893 to George W. Gardner, a Pennsylvanian, who edited it until August 1905. Gardner must have had a rough time with the paper, for said that it was aptly named!
Tennessean
Mr. Gardner sold the Newport Weekly to a stock company composed of B.W. Hooper, Creed Boyer, P.T. Bauman, O.L. Hicks and others. The name was changed to Tennessean and O.L. Hicks was the editor. At the time, Hicks was Circuit Court Clerk; later he was Sheriff.
The Tennessean was Republican, a strong supporter of Congressman Brownlow. By 1910 Hicks had been appointed Treasurer of the Soldiers Home in Johnson City.
East Tennessee Odd Fellow
East Tennessee Odd Fellow published its first edition on January 4, 1906. It was an organ of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a fraternal organization which promotes social and personal development, dating back to 1819. This a four column, four page monthly, described as "bright and newsy." The publisher was W.W. Bibee and the first editors were Dr. J.F. Woodward and John H. W. Sellers. Woodward was soon out and Sellers was editor until Mr. Bibee sold it to Tom Campbell, who edited until illness forced him to hire George Gardner. The last issue was August 1907.
Cocke County Republican
Cocke County Republican appeared on August 25, 1905. Its stockholders were Alexander Ragan, C.F. Boyer, W.H. Penland, Rufus L. Hickey, and Walter Bibee. H.O. Lee was the manager and Bibee was the publisher. By September 15, 1906, the Chattanooga Daily Times, reported that the paper was "owned and edited" by Haynes O. Lee.
H.O. Lee was a son-in-law of C.F. Boyer. Lee was Clerk and Master at the time. He was appoint-ed Newport Postmaster January 18, 1907 but died on April 12th from tuberculosis. The Boyer family's Republican connections, his widow was able to secure the post office job which she held until Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, captured the White House in 1912. Mrs. O'Dell recalled that O.L. Hicks later bought the Cocke County Republican.
Newport Herald
1917 saw the return of M.A. (Ted) Roadman to the Newport newspaper scene when he established the Newport Herald. He had once been editor of the Plain Talk when it was owned by the Anderson brothers, his nephews. In the interim he had been a traveling salesman and had operated a general store in Newport.
Mrs. Roadman, the former Nola Allen, worked along with him at the paper. Their son, J.A. (Jimmy) Roadman, told that as an infant he could be rocked to sleep in a basket that was atop of the presses. There were two other Roadman children - Mike and Dorothy.
In May 1927, Mr. Roadman sold the Newport Herald to O.A. Porter, a newspaperman from Jefferson City. Porter soon sold the paper to George Likens, who sold it back to Mr. Roadman in December 1927.
After Mr. Roadman retired from newspaper work, his family lived at Carson Springs where they operated the hotel for summer guests. Mr. Roadman died in 1937.
Newport Optimist
In July 1928 Roadman sold the Newport Herald to R.D. (Dick) Edwards, who changed the name to Newport Optimist. In December 1929 Edwards sold the paper to R.P. Sulte, owner of the Newport Plain Talk. Edwards and his wife, the former Lorene Sexton, a local girl, moved to Kansas. Mr. Sulte hired Spurgeon Akers as editor. After leaving Newport, Akers worked for the Rogersville paper, before moving onto Montgomery, AL.
Mr. Sheets and his wife Eleanor had quite a successful career at the Rogersville Review.
Cocke County Tribune
George R. Shepherd, a local attorney, purchased the Newport Optimist from Mr. Sulte in 1932. He changed the name to the Cocke County Tribune and hired J. Fred Sheets as editor, but by August, Sheets had moved to Rogersville along with Spurgeon Akers. Sheets returned to Newport to manage the paper in October 1935 but wasn't here long, for Burnett Shepherd was listed as editor in January 1936. In 1937 William Kitchen was listed as publisher.
In June 1938 Ernest Cline and Estel (Slug) Douglas leased the paper from Mr. Shepherd for three years, but in April 1939, Mr. Shepherd and Mr. Sulte merged the two papers into one, the Plain Talk and Tribune. That name remained into 1965.
