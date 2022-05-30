Beginning at the end of World War I America, and other countries around the world, began remembering the sacrifices that soldiers made by declaring November 11th as Armistice Day. In 1954, the day was renamed Veterans Day. For the next thirty-some years only men were allowed to join the military even though many women served important roles even in the combat zones.
In my March 2021 column, “Hello Girls Are The Original Rodney Dangerfield”, I wrote about a group of women who volunteered and were sworn into the Army using the same “Oath of Enlistment” as the men. They went through months of military training, were issued dog tags, and in 1918, sent to Europe just like the men. This group of women were switchboard operators who outperformed their male counterparts and served on the front lines.
When they returned home, they were discharged and told that they had only been “contractors or civilian volunteers.” They were not given discharges or eligible for any benefits that the men they had served alongside of received. In that column I shared that there was a Legislative Bill to award the “Hello Girls” a Congressional Gold Medal. Note: Introduced in January of 2019, this bill still has not been passed.
When World War II started women stepped up to serve, just like the men. Many of the women who served were nurses and faced the combat conditions and enemy fire, just like the male soldiers. A group of 67 nurses were captured at the fall of Bataan and served thirty-seven months in captivity tending for the estimated 10,000 American soldiers also taken prisoners.
In 1944 Congress passed a bill that granted Army and Navy Nurses actual military rank and benefits, approved for the duration of the war plus 8 months. Then in 1947, Congress passed legislation establishing a permanent Army and Navy Nursing Corps and gave members permanent officer status with equal pay and the same benefits as those given to male officers. In 1948, all military branches were integrated, and female doctors were finally admitted to the Army Medical Corps.
A release from Missina Schallus, a Navy Veteran and the communications manager for VA’s Center for Women Veterans, wrote the following Department of Veterans Affairs story.
“The Origin of Women Veterans Day”:
“Women Veterans Day, also referred to as Women Veterans Recognition Day and Women Veterans Appreciation Day, is the anniversary of the day the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act (pub.L. 80–625, 62 Stat. 356) was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948. Prior to then, only women nurses could serve in the regular and reserve forces during peacetime.
But why do we even need a Women Veterans Day?
Women have served in America’s wars and conflicts throughout America’s history and performed many jobs, playing vital roles in the Revolution, serving as soldiers, raising morale, and spying on the enemy. More than 400 women fought in the Union and Confederate armies during the Civil War.
During World War I, about 35,000 women officially served as nurses and support staff, such as the Hello Girls, formally known as the Signal Corps Female Telephone Operators Unit. In World War II, 140,000 women served in the Women’s Army Corps (WACs) performing critical jobs, such as military intelligence, cryptography and parachute rigging. In August 1943, the WAFS and WFTD merged into a single unit for all women pilots and formed the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), who flew more than 60,000 miles in two years.
During this time, the 6888th Battalion was formed as the first and only all Black Female Women Army Corps (WAC) unit to be deployed overseas during WWII. Their nickname was “Six-Triple Eight” and their motto was “No Mail, Low Morale.”
Today there are still many women Veteran history lessons to be taught. The first Women Veterans Day was celebrated on June 12, 2018, and is currently a state-recognized commemoration in California, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
There are currently almost two-million women Veterans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Territories/Foreign, according to VA. We’re working hard to ensure that women Veterans are treated with the respect and dignity they have earned and deserve. To help achieve that goal, VA Secretary Dennis McDonough has made it clear since assuming his new role that all VA staff, patients, families, caregivers, survivors, visitors and advocates must feel safe in a workplace free of harassment and discrimination.
The Center for Women Veterans was established by Congress in November 1994 by Public Law (P.L.) 103-446 to monitor and coordinate VA’s administration of health care, benefits and services, and programs for women Veterans. CWV serves as an advocate for a cultural transformation (both within VA and in the general public) in recognizing the service and contributions of women Veterans and women in the military, and to raise awareness of the responsibility to treat women Veterans with dignity and respect.
The Center is promoting cultural transformation to #BringWomenVeteransHome2VA with initiatives such as: I AM NOT INVISIBLE (IANI), 2021 Women Veteran Trailblazers, naming of VA Spaces after women Veterans, and partnerships with many internal and external partners.”
As a note to the story. It mentions the “Hello Girls” and the WASPS. The following is an example how long the process can take to recognize these women who served:
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed Public Law 95-202, the GI Bill Improvement Act. Title IV of this act was entitled Women’s Air Force Service Pilots (WASP).
This bill only names the group WASPs, in respect to their service as Federal civilian pilots for the Army Air Force during World War II. Then it goes on to say, “or the service of any person in any other similarly situated group the members of which rendered service to the Armed Forces of the United States in a capacity considered civilian employment or contractual service at the time such service was rendered, shall be considered active duty for the purposes of all laws administered by the VA.
In 2009, President Obama signed Public Law 111–40 (123 Stat. 6 1958), which authorized a Congressional Gold Medal to be made for the WASPS. The legislation told the story of their service during World War II that sounded almost exactly like what the Hello Girls had accomplished during World War I.
IT’S OFFICIAL
Also, in the story Tennessee is mentioned as one of the states that recognizes Women Veterans Day. Last year, 2021, the Legislature passed:
PUBLIC CHAPTER NO. 35 SENATE BILL NO. 390. It is, “AN ACT to amend Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 15, Chapter 2, relative to Women’s Veterans Day.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE:
SECTION 1. Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 15, Chapter 2, is amended by adding the following as a new section: June 12 of each year is to be observed as “Women’s Veterans Day,” to honor the efforts of our distinguished female veterans and pay tribute to their character and courage in answering the call of action with pride and conviction.
SECTION 2. This act takes effect upon becoming a law, the public welfare requiring it.
This was signed by Governor Bill Lee on March 23, 2021. Last year there were many events that honored Women Veterans and 2022 has even more.
NOTHING BUT FUN
Locally there are two events designed for Women Veterans to get together for some “sisters-in-arms” time. Both are being hosted by Marilyn Childress and her Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF).
On Saturday, June 11 - Women Veterans can get their feet, and probably their whole selves, wet floating down the Pigeon River. The VHSF shares, “we will meet at “Rafting in the Smokies” at 11 a.m., at the Picnic Pavilion. Bring your lunch and then we will go down the Pigeon River staring at 1 p.m. The Cost will be $38 per person. Click the ticket link and pay VHSF on line, veteransheritagesite.org, using the donate button!” Rafting in the Smokies is located at 3595 Hartford Rd, Hartford, TN. You can contact them at (800) 776-7238.
On Sunday, June 12 – Women Veterans can take a walk (hike) in the beautiful Great Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP). Marilyn shared, “We will meet at the Cosby Campground Picnic Pavilion at 8 a.m. We will hike to Ella Costner’s grave. She is the only Woman Veteran in the GSMNP. This is a 1-mile round trip. Those who would like to do a longer trail we will hike to the overlook on the Lower Camerer Trail. This trail is about 3-mile round trip. We will have more details later. The event is free. Bring your own lunch, snacks, and water for hiking. We will have water at the Picnic area.”
To find the park from Cosby, TN, proceed south on TN 32 about 1.5 miles south of the junction with US 321. Turn right at Cosby sign. Campground is another 2 miles. For more information you can contact Marilyn Childress at (678) 920-1989 or email at veteransheritagesite.org.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile Office — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street TODAY, Wednesday, June 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 to 4. This month meeting will be THIS Friday, June 3. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 7, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Post 41 has an Honor Guard if you would need their services, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
