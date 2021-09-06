Special Benefits For Senior Veterans

This past June, designed by Debbie Williams of Smoky Mountain Home and Hospice, there was a Veterans Roundtable for information about Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.
With the help of the other local healthcare agencies, Daughters of the American Revolution and the three Newport Veterans organizations information was provided for Veterans and their family members who attended. Most of the Veterans who came were older, from the Vietnam Era, and their questions about benefits the VA would provide to help them and their families.
In a column following the roundtable I described some of the top areas of interest including benefits for the spouses and families of deceased Veterans. These included Aid and Attendance, Survivor and Burial benefits. As a follow up to National Financial Awareness Day, Aug. 14, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) launched an awareness campaign to inform elderly wartime Veterans and their families of their lesser-known pension, funeral, burial and survivor benefits. I will be sharing that information as it was released by the VA and highlighting additional information to help you understand some of the guidelines for the benefits.
The following benefits are available through VA’s Pension and Fiduciary Service (PF) for use in planning and preparing for the future.
VA pension is payable to wartime Veterans who are permanently and totally disabled due to a non-service connected disability, or who are age 65 years old or older, and who meet certain income and net worth limits.
AM I ELIGIBLE FOR VETERANS PENSION BENEFITS?
You may be eligible for the Veterans Pension program if you meet the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
• You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and
• Your yearly family income and net worth meet certain limits set by Congress. Your net worth includes all personal property you own (except your house, your car, and most home furnishings), minus any debt you owe. Your net worth includes the net worth of your spouse.
And at least one of these must be true about your service. You:
• Started on active duty before September 8, 1980, and you served at least 90 days on active duty with at least 1 day during wartime, or
• Started on active duty as an enlisted person after September 7, 1980, and served at least 24 months or the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty (with some exceptions) with at least 1 day during wartime, or
• Were an officer and started on active duty after October 16, 1981, and you hadn’t previously served on active duty for at least 24 months
And at least one of these must be true. You:
• Are at least 65 years old, or
• Have a permanent and total disability, or
• Are a patient in a nursing home for long-term care because of a disability, or
• Are getting Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income
Special monthly pension: is an additional benefit for Veterans in receipt of pension who are house-bound, require the aid and attendance of another person to help them with daily activities (such as eat-ing, bathing and dressing), have very limited eyesight or require nursing home care.
What is enhanced or Special Monthly Pension?
Aid and Attendance: (A&A) is a higher monthly pension amount paid to a Veteran or surviving
spouse. You may be eligible if one (or more) of the following is true:
• You require help to perform activities of daily living. These include bathing, feeding, dressing, adjusting prosthetic devices or protection from environmental hazards.
• You are bedridden. This means your disability requires you to stay in bed when you are not receiving treatment.
• You are a patient in a nursing home due to mental or physical incapacity.
• You have corrected visual acuity of 5/200 or less in both eyes.
• You have concentric contraction of the visual field to 5 degrees or less.
Housebound:
Housebound is an increased monthly pension amount. It is paid to permanently disabled Veterans who are greatly confined to their homes. Veterans may qualify for this increased amount if one of the following is true:
• You have a single permanent disability evaluated as 100-percent disabling. Because of this, you are permanently confined to your immediate location.
• You have a single permanent disability evaluated as 100-percent disabling and another disability (or disabilities) evaluated as 60-percent or more.
You may not receive enhanced or special monthly pension without first establishing eligibility for VA pension. However, enhanced pension is based on a higher income limit. For this reason, a claimant who is not eligible for basic pension may still qualify for increased pension benefits. You may not receive pension at the A&A and Housebound rate at the same time.
Survivors Pension (two types):
Provides monthly payments to qualified surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of wartime Veterans who meet certain income and net worth limits. Special monthly pension is also avail-able to surviving spouses who are housebound or require the aid and attendance of another person.
You may be eligible for this benefit if you haven’t remarried after the Veteran’s death, and if the deceased Veteran didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge and their service meets at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true. The Veteran:
• Entered active duty on or before September 7, 1980, and served at least 90 days on ac-tive military service, with at least 1 day during a covered wartime period, or
• Entered active duty after September 7, 1980, and served at least 24 months or the full period for which they were called or ordered to active duty (with some exceptions), with at least 1 day during a covered wartime period or
• Was an officer and started on active duty after October 16, 1981, and hadn’t previously served on active duty for at least 24 months
And this must be true for you:
Your yearly family income and net worth meet certain limits set by Congress. Your net worth equals the value of everything you own (except your house, your car, and most home furnishings), minus any debt you owe.
Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) is available to dependents and parents and general-ly is not based on income and assets (except the income limits apply to parents). DIC is a monthly mone-tary benefit paid to a surviving spouse, child or parent of a Veteran who died from a service-related inju-ry or illness, or when an active-duty service member dies in the line of duty. Special monthly DIC is also available to surviving spouses who are housebound or require the aid and attendance of another per-son. There are additional amounts added for dependent children and other variables. Be sure to check with a service officer to ensure you receive the amounts you are eligible for.
Blue Water Navy Veteran surviving spouse. Surviving Spouse of a Veteran of a Blue Water Navy vessel offshore of the Republic of Vietnam, or on another U.S. Navy or Coast Guard ship operating in the coastal waterways of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962 and May 7, 1975, may be eligible for DIC benefits — even if they were previously denied.
Funeral and burial benefits are available for both service-related and non-service-related deaths. New regulations allow a flat-rate burial and plot or interment allowance with decreased paperwork and maximum payment permitted by law. For those interested in burial benefits such as a Presidential Me-morial Certificate, burial flag, headstone or marker, the National Cemetery Administration has infor-mation about pre-need eligibility.
GET ACCREDITED HELP:
VA encourages elderly wartime Veterans and their family members to consult a VA-accredited rep-resentative if they want or need help filing a claim. They are reminded to beware of individuals or com-panies that promise benefits or ask for money upfront, as only VA can make final determinations on eligibility.
Locally you can check with accredited Service Officers with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, the County Service Officer located in the County Courthouse annex or call the VA at 877-222-8387. Online you can contact https://www.va.gov/ogc/apps/accreditation/index.asp to find other accredited officers.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Remembering 9/11 – This Saturday will be the 20th anniversary on the terrorist attack on our coun-try. Many programs will be on the TV and in the papers this week remembering the Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, event. The recent withdrawal from Afghanistan will add additional stress to those who have been affected by the memories of both events. Be sure to watch and be there to listen to these people who could face mental health issues.
You can pay remembrance to 9/11 at 8:46 am for four moments of silence to observe the times when each plane hit, and each tower fell. In New York at Ground Zero, the traditional reading of names of each victim will resume this year at the 9/11 Memorial in New York — carried out by family members of the 2,983 people killed on 9/11.
American Legion Post 41 – Commander David Mills shared that Post 41 will be holding their 3rd Annual POW-MIA Recognition Day on Friday, September 17 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Newport City Park. Post 41’s Honor Guard will present the colors and after a short program hot dogs and hamburgers will be provide for all! More information next week. You can contact Commander Mills at (423) 608-8168for more information.
NEWS OF NOTE:
American Legion Post 41 - meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday September 14, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at (423) 608-8168 for more in-formation or directions.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 - meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, September 16, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Face-book/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.