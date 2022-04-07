Two of the earliest published sources of Tennessee data are Eastin Morris' "Tennessee Gazetteer" and Matthew Rhea's "Map of Tennessee." "Tennessee Gazetteer" was published in Nashville in 1834 by W. Hasel Hunt and Company, and it included Rhea's map which had been completed in 1832. This publication was reprinted in 1971, after having been annotated by the collaboration of Robert M. McBride, Mary U. Rothrock and Owen N. Meredith.
Eastin Morris (1795-1863) was born in Paris, KY. After first practicing law in Ohio, he moved his practice to Nashville in 1829. Along with his legal work, he also researched the Gazetteer, which he published in 1834; it sold for $1. Much of Morris' legal work involved railroads and other internal improvements in Tennessee. In 1844 he moved to Iowa and became quite prominent in the legal scene. He bore the title of "General" because he had been a Brigadier General in the Tennessee Militia under General Sam Houston. Today he is regarded as the first Iowa Supreme Court reporter, and his book on the early decisions handed down by the Territorial Supreme Court of Iowa is still a reference for Iowa lawyers.
Matthew Rhea (1795-1870) was a native of Sullivan County, TN. He was educated at Washing-ton College under the Rev. Dr. Samuel Doak. Along with his classical studies, he also studied surveying and cartography, realizing those would be a more likely way to earn a living. He moved to Maury Co., TN in 1820. It was doing surveying that inspired him to create a new map of Tennessee. His map was based on actual field surveys, along with on-site observations, interviews and correspondence with Tennessee citizens. In 1833 Rhea changed careers and went into teaching in Fayette County, TN. For many years he was associated with the Somerville Female Institute.
As a local connection, Matthew Rhea was a kinsman to the Mims and Seehorn families of Newport.
Included in the Gazetteer are a sketch of the early history of Tennessee, the Tennessee Constitution of 1796, the Tennessee Constitution of 1834, geographical directory of Tennessee counties, towns, villages, post offices, stream, mountains and valleys, lists of courts and attorneys, county office holders, stagecoach routes and a table of distances.
Here is the Cocke County information:
BIG PIGEON RIVER: a south branch of the French Broad River. It runs a NW direction through Cocke County and falls into the river [French Broad} below New Port. South of the Chucky Bend (p. 111)
COCKE: a county in East Tennessee; erected October 9th 1797. It is bounded on the SE by Buncome [sic] and Haywood counties, NC, north and west by Jefferson and Sevier counties, Tenn. It contains about 750 square miles. The face of the county adjoining North Carolina is broken and sterile, the balance generally fertile, even on the hills, and the bottoms on Pigeon, French Broad and Nolachucky [sic] produce forty to sixty bushels of corn per acre. There is a great variety of timber - pine, polar, hickory, chestnut, locust, walnut, ash, cherry, beech, etc. Good lime and freestone springs abound throughout the county; there are two valuable chalybeate springs, one five and the other seven miles from New Port; and a sulphur spring within three miles which is much resorted to, during the summer months. There are several remarkable caves near New Port; remains of ancient fortifications, one about two miles below town, containing an area of six acres. There are numerous saw and grist mills in this county, and some cotton gins. The staples are cotton, corn, wheat, rye and hemp. Corn is the principal, which is fed to stock and driven to market. It is estimated that five thousand head of hogs are annually driven from this county to the southern market. Cocke contained in 1820 a population of 4892, of which 468 were slaves, Seat of justice, New Port. Cent. Lat, 35/50' N, long. 6/10' W. Population in 1830, 6480 - 2636 free white males, 2679 free white females, 95 free persons of color, 638 slaves. (pp. 134-135) [Ancient fortification site was owned until recently by the John M. Jones family of Greeneville. It is now owned by the Pappas family.]
FRENCH BROAD: one of the sources of the Tennessee river. It rises in South Carolina, and crossing the western part of North Carolina, enters Tennessee through a breach in the mountain, on the line of Cocke and Greene [sic] counties. After passing through Cocke via New Port, receives Big Pigeon on the south and Nolachucky [sic] on the north; then turns west and traverses parts of Jefferson, Sevier and Knox counties and joins the Holston 25 miles above Knoxville. It is navigable above as far up as the mouth of Nolachucky [sic]. About thirty miles from the mouth of this river, on its margin, 5 1/4 miles from the Tennessee line, and 32 miles from Asheville in Buncombe county, NC are the celebrated Warm Springs. The waters are of a temperature of 94, is mountainous and healthy, and abounds in romantic scenery, rendering the springs an agreeable resort for the invalid, as well as the gay and healthful. (p. 158) [Eastin spells the river "Nolachucky" in the Gazetteer, whereas Rhea spells in "Nolichucky" on his map. The latter spelling is considered correct today.]
HIGH PEAK: a mountain on the line of North Carolina, W of Big Pigeon river, and SE of New Port, in Cocke county, being a spur of Smoky Mountain (p. 173) [Is this "Old Black" at 6355 feet the highest point in Cocke County, the fourth highest point in Tennessee?]
NEW PORT: the seat of justice of Cocke county. It was established in 1799 on the lands of John Gilliland, on the banks of the French Broad river above the mouth of Big Pigeon. In 1833 it con-tained 150 inhabitants; two lawyers, two doctors, two clergymen, two churches, one school, two taverns, two stores, three blacksmiths, two carpenters, one cabinetmaker, two hatters, two tailors, two shoemakers, two saddlers, one tanner and one wagonmaker. It is 25 miles SW from Greeneville, 50 from Jonesboro', 250 E from Nashville and 491 SW from Washington City. Lat 35/55', long. 6/10' W. (p. 224)
NOLACHUCKY: a river which rises in northern part of Buncombe county, N.C. and flowing north west enters Washington county in this state and crossing Washington and Greene joins the French Broad above its junction with the Holston (p. 225) [This river is formed by the junction of the North Toe and Cane Rivers.]
PIGEON RIVER or BIG PIGEON: a south branch of French Broad river. It rises in the state of North Carolina and running a southwest course enters this state in Cocke county and falls into the river [French Broad] a little below New Port, south of the Chucky Bend. It is navigable for small boats, (p. 234)
LAWYERS IN NEW PORT: DeWitt McNutt and James A. Marshall (p. 289) [McNutt (1808-1843) moved to Knox County and is buried in the McNutt Cemetery on Riverside Drive. Marshall may be the JOSEPH A. Marshall (b. 1805), attorney, from Greene County who moved to Rankin County, MS.]
COURTS: Cocke county court convenes on 4th Monday of February, May, August and November; Circuit court for Cocke county convenes on 2nd Monday in January and July (p. 294)
STAGE ROUTES: #9 from Shoun's X Roads to Knoxville (147 miles): stops - Elizabethton, Jonesboro', Greeneville, Wood's Ferry, New Port, Dandridge, New Market, Knoxville. #12 From Asheville to Nashville (292 miles): stops - Warm Springs, New Port, Dandridge, New Market, Knoxville, Sparta, Allen's Ferry, Liberty, Alexandria, Lebanon, Nashville. #13 from Warm Springs to Huntsville (Alabama) (284 miles): stops - New Port, Sevierville, Marysville [sic], then joins route #10 to Huntsville. (pp. 302-305)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.