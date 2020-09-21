September is Suicide Awareness Month and the Bill that passed by the Senate, S. 785, the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, has caused a lot of rhetoric on both sides of the Congressional Veterans Affairs Committee.
The Senate’s bipartisan legislation is focused on reducing Veterans suicide and improving access to care. The legislation is supported by over thirty Veterans organizations, mental health organizations and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Robert Wilkie yet is being held up by the Chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), who Commander Hannon was a member of, said, S. 785, “Is the most consequential veterans’ mental health bill we have seen in years.”
DAMAGE DONE
This bill is named for Commander John Scott Hannon, a retired Navy Seal with 23 years of service including assignments with Seal Teams 2, 4 and 6. After he retired Commander Hannon continued to serve as a volunteer and leader within his community of Helena, Montana. He joined the local NAMI group and spoke openly about his wartime experiences and injuries. His service-related injuries included, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), bipolar disorder, severe depression, and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.
Hannon found comfort working with and rehabilitating injured wild animals and setting an example for area at-risk children. He also worked to improve access to mental health care and teaming Veterans with Service animals. One last project he developed was a group therapy program teaming Veterans with birds of prey. He worked tirelessly to give back to his community and the Veterans he loved.
John Scott Hannon, Commander U. S. Navy, Retired, could not longer deal with his invisible wounds, and took his own life on February 25, 2018.
THE BATTLE CONTINUES
The S.785 that was passed by the bi-partisan Senate found partisan confrontation when it reached the House Veterans Affairs Committee (VAC). I received a couple of messages reflecting the troubling issues associated with dozens of amendments (31 separate bills). That included a “lethal means provision” that many fear would encroach on Veterans 2nd Amendment Rights.
Chairman Mark Takano said he is in negotiations with the Senate to ensure that some of the House measures are passed to “bring about real change.” He continues, “Recent Senate action to advance suicide prevention offers a promising start, but it is the ‘People’s House’ that must complete the work necessary to tackle the crisis of veteran suicide. We need sweeping legislative action backed up by researchers, veteran stakeholders, mental health experts, clinical psychologists, and medical professionals.” “The negotiations, I think, are getting very close,” he added.
When Chairman Takano received this bill he had already been opposing minority members of the committee’s attempts to pass other legislation similar to S.785 that include H.R.3495 — Improve Well-Being for Veterans Act that had been debated since this past March. The non-partisan stance by Takano and the Democratic majority members of this committee have continue to delay legislation that can help curb the 20 Veterans suicides a day.
Major news publications and Veterans organizations voiced their opinions that without a quick passage of this bill there are only 25 legislative days left for this Congress. If the bill is not addressed by then, lawmakers would have to reintroduce a whole new bill next year and crate another delay to help bring an end to Veteran suicide.
SUPPORT FOR THE BILL POURS IN
A bipartisan group of 35 senators, including Marsha Blackburn, (R-TN) wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., urging them to bring the Hannon bill to the House floor. Noting that the entire Senate Veterans Affairs Committee voted for the bill, and it was approved by the Senate, the signatories, including Moran and the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said the bill “puts in place critical care, services and supports that will save veterans’ lives.”
A group of 40 National Veterans organizations sent a letter to Chairman Takano urging him to act on this bill that will provide mental health help to the most vulnerable Veterans. They were joined by Veterans across the country who called their Representatives to search support of passing this bill.
Joining these Senators and Veterans, Secretary of the VA Robert Wilkie added his approval. He said, “The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act is an honest and bipartisan solution to an issue that demands Congress’ immediate attention. The bill would boost care at VA facilities by expanding in-person and telehealth mental health services and allowing Guardsmen and Reservists to receive counseling at VA Vet Centers across the country. It would also expand the amount of non-VA community resources available to Veterans, wherever they may live, a key component of President Trump’s President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) initiative. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and we call on the House to give it the timely attention and bipartisan support it deserves”
THE SOLUTION
After receiving the notices given in support of passage of this bill Chairman Takano placed the bill on the full committee markup for Thursday, September 17, he relented. He announced that he will package some of the amendments from the Hannon Act and place them with a secondary suicide prevention package he has sponsored.
Chairman Takano said, “I can promise that this isn’t going to be the last conversation or the only legislation we consider regarding veteran suicide prevention,” he said at a mark-up hearing on Thursday. We will pick up where we left off on lethal means training and the Zero Suicide demonstration. We still can do more to ensure women veterans and veterans of color have an easier pathway to VA benefits and health care.” Included in the secondary package — dubbed the COMPACT Act — is Takano’s own bill to make VA mental health care services to all veterans, regardless of their discharge status.
Ranking Member of the Committee Dr. Phil Roe said, “I am grateful that the Committee could come together today to solidify the deal between me, Chairman Takano, and Chairman Moran and Ranking Member Tester of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee to prevent veteran suicide by sending S. 785, the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, and H.R. 8247, the Veterans’ COMPACT Act, to the House Floor next week.”
The Committee is sending this to the floor of the House for vote this week (This could have been done before the column is printed on Wednesday) and when passed will surely be signed by the President in just a few days. When it is signed into law it will take time (months) for the monies to be release to the mental health agencies. Every day delay is the loss of another 20 lives. And though this legislation will not solve all the suicide issues it will go a long way in helping to reach and treat those in need.
OTHER LEGISLATION
On the 21st at the Markup Hearing the Veterans Affairs Committee also approved another four bills.
• H.R. 6092: The Veterans’ Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act
• H.R. 8247: The Veterans’ COMPACT Act
- Which includes H.R. 2435, The Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act
• H.R. 7163, The VA FOIA Reform Act of 2020
• H.R. 7785, To extend certain employment and reemployment rights to members of the National Guard who perform State active duty.
In his release concerning the Hannon Act, Congressman Roe also spoke about these other four bills. He said, “The Committee also took action to improve transparency at VA, strengthen the oversight of the VA Inspector General, extend employment protections to National Guard members on State active duty orders, and streamline the pathway from early detection to successful treatment of prostate cancer.
“However, there is still more work to be done. It is past time for us (the committee) to consider the worthy proposals that have been put forth by Minority Members of this Committee to ensure that the hallowed grounds of VA cemeteries remained unscathed, to protect veterans Second Amendment rights, and to safeguard veterans’ children in VA childcare facilities. These should be commonsense issues for the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and I hope that we can finally act on them in the 20 legislative days that are left in the 116th Congress.”
I will keep you updated on the progression of these bills and another one that is still pending in the Senate. S. 514: Deborah Sampson Act just got another co-sponsor. Jon Tester, (D- Senior Senator for Montana) joins 35 of his colleagues (35 Democrats, 11 Republicans, 2 Independents) making this bill one step closer to being brought to the floor for a vote. This is the most important piece of legislation for women Veterans so please contact your Senator’s and ask them to get this passed.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 –Announcing the first annual Four Rivers Run Motorcycle Poker Run. The fundraiser will be Saturday, October 17 beginning at Classic Leathers in Morristown. Registration will be at 9 a.m. and KSU at 10Cost is $15.00 per bike. While crossing four rivers you will ride from the Clinch Mountain Veterans Memorial and then head south through Newport to the base of the Smoky Mountains. The route will be 65 miles of beautiful fall colors. For more information you can visit the AMVETS Post 75 Facebook page or contact Joe Purser at 757-535-2173 in Dandridge, Larry Evon at 423-587-9673 in Morristown or myself at 423-721-8918.
American Legion Post 41 and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice are holding their Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran Day on October 17. This is event was rescheduled from the original March date. The event will be held at the Newport City Park, Shelter #2, on October 17 from 11 a.m. until 1. A short program will be held, and a brown bag lunch will be provided. Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative Pins will be available. For more information contact David Mills at (423) 237-6896.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
