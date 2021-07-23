For many years a very visible structure in downtown Newport was the mill at the intersection of West Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. It was removed in 2004, a mill having been on or near that site for at least 150 years.
Bread is one of the necessities of life and grain must be ground to make it. The Bible speaks of millstones. The Indians ground their corn by hand. In the very rural areas there were small milling operations called tub mills which had a limited production. Then there were larger ones, such as the Old Mill in Pigeon Forge, which had larger outputs. That mill was established there in 1830. The several small mills in Cocke County are all now gone.
The typical miller’s charge (or toll) for grinding was 1/8 of the corn that was ground, 1/6 of any wheat.
Have you ever heard to expression referring to the need for close attention to business as “keeping one’s nose to the grindstone?” That relates to the milling process when it was imperative that the miller be alert for a certain smell that originated from the striking of rocks. Such indicates that the stones are incorrectly positioned and the grain is being ground in such a way as to be “burned” and rendered inedible. Hence, if you’re the miller, you keep your nose to the grindstone.
R.J. Lowery lived in Cocke County as boy, leaving here in 1856. He didn’t return until 1911 and recalled that when he left, on the site which became Newport were only the “old Gorman mill” and the two houses occupied by the Gorman brothers, David and Thomas. (David Gorman lived about where Long John/AW is now and Thomas on the present site of the Beauty Box.)
David Gorman (1806-1872) was in charge of the mill. It must not have been a very substantial operation, for years later an old resident described it as “Dave Gorman’s old rattle-trap mill.” It would have probably have been one set of millstones powered by the current of the Pigeon River. Power for the mill probably came from a flume which brought water from the river to turn the mill wheel. Mr. Gorman and his family migrated to Greene Co., MO in 1872, and that was probably when the mill was purchased by David B. McMahan, a Sevier Countian who had moved here in 1870. D.B. McMahan was the father of Y.J. McMahan., who was long affiliated with Merchants and Planters Bank.
McMahan died in 1880 and his family sold the mill to Judge James H. Randolph. In his obituary it was noted: “After the expiration of his term as Congressman [1879], he practically abandoned law and politics and devoted his time and attention to milling and mercantile pursuits.” Randolph must have acquired the mill about 1883 for the following appeared in Knoxville Daily Tribune, April 29, 1883: Judge Randolph invites friends to Newport Mills.
It is known that the Randolphs improved the mill. The 1887 Sanborn insurance map, shows the mill in three sections. The upper one housed the grist mill with “5 run stones” and carding machine. The middle section was the saw mill and planning mill with a lumber room being in the lower section. It was listed as being water-powered but no dam is mentioned. Just who built the mill dam — Gorman or McMahan — is not known, but there was a dam on January 22, 1879, when it was reported in the Morristown Gazette “The dam of Newport Mills was so much injured by the ice and high water…” In the Nashville Daily American, November 20, 1886, it was mentioned “In the west end of town Judge Randolph has a mill on the river and a dam across it.” (At that time there was litigation because the Scottish Company’s logs had damaged the dam.)
The Randolphs decided to get out of the milling business. This advertisement appeared in the Morristown Gazette in 1893:
FOR SALE IN NEWPORT
An elegant new Mill, without machinery, located on Big Pigeon River, and fronting the railroad, with side track close to the mill door. Said building is forty by sixty feet, and four stories high, covered by metal roofing and rests on a heavy stone foundation laid in cement, and is in readiness for the placing of new machinery before the incoming wheat crop.
A fine merchant mill at this point would have extra advantages: it would be twenty miles distant from the closest competitor, which would give it an extraordinary local trade, and the refusal of the enormous grain crops of Cocke and adjoining counties, which would be sufficient to stock the mill the year round. Again, its products would reach the markets of North and South Carolina in less time, and with less expense than any other mill, which would guarantee an active trade from merchants and consumers in these States.
A First Class Saw Mill: In addition to the above building, and joined thereto is a Saw Mill, embracing a circular cut-off and rip saw, also a Plaining [sic] and Wool Carding Machine, and two Corn Burrs, all now operated daily and paying handsomely.
This is a rare chance to embark in a safe and paying business, and the person or company that gets it will surely strike oil. Sale March 27, 1893. R.M. Randolph, Newport, Tenn.
As the Randolphs were planning the sale, others were making plans. The Chattanooga Daily Times, February 19, 1893, reported: A stock company is being organized in Newport to operate the Randolph mill by the roller process. (The roller process is crushing or grinding grain by steel or porcelain rollers in opposing pairs, instead of using grist stones.) The sale must have taken longer than expected, for it was reported in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, January 29, 1894: Jones Bros, Robinson, Early and Denton, the gentlemen who purchased the Randolph mill property are busily at work making preparations to put into position the new roller process.
The purchasers were Ben D. and John M. Jones, John P. Robinson, Elbert S. Early and James A. Denton.
Perhaps it was Judge Randolph’s health that precipitated the sale for he was suffered a paralytic stroke in February 1895 and was an invalid for the remaining five years of his life.
These new owners went to work to make this a profitable venture. In a Knoxville newspaper in January 1896, under “New Market News” it was reported: Mr. Will Lee of Newport Mill Company has been here pushing the sale of flour.
An article earlier in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, August 16, 1896, reported that the flour mill employed six men and was producing 100 barrels of flour and 50 barrels of meal per day. The saw mill employed five men and processed 6000 board feet per day. There was also the wool carding mill. J.G. Allen was the President and J.P. Robinson the Superintendent.
There was talk of bringing electricity to Newport as early as 1891 and at some point it came, but it was the Newport Mill Company that perfected it: The Newport Mill Company has closed the deal for a 400 light, sixteen candle power dynamo and a new turbine wheel to run it in the place of the 90 light dynamo they have now and they propose to light the town with electricity. (Knoxville Journal and Tribune, November 16, 1896.)
The 1897 Sanborn map showed that the mill had electric lights but that it was still powered by water. Another notation was that the saw mill and planning mill were soon to be removed, so evidently the company was getting out of the lumber business. This was also the first map to show the mill dam. No other building in Newport was listed with electricity.
In the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, July 30, 1899, it was reported that the Newport Mill Company would be doubling its production to meet the demands for its flour.
As with many businesses in small towns, the mill was somewhat of a family affair: Ben D. Jones was married to Judge Randolph’s daughter. J.P. Robinson was a nephew of the Judge’s wife. J.G. Allen’s wife was a sister to Ben D. and John M. Jones.
To Be Continued...
