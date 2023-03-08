Logo

Join Warrior’s Canvas and 50 veteran service organizations in Johnson City for the largest veterans fair in the region.

Life for the Vietnam veteran and their families was difficult for those that suffered from the trauma of war that followed them. Since Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was not a medical term until 1980, the symptoms were something the VA did not recognize. In the late 70s I started an organization, the Vietnam Veterans Artists Alliance, in the Tampa Bay area. The group consisted of 35 veterans, their wives and children. With my college education in art, I encouraged them to be creative and found supplies for them that produced paintings, poetry, sculptures, and most of all a way for them to release the images and words that caused their pain.

America has changed since the 80s and the term “art therapy” has been a method used by mental health specialists to do the same thing I had done to help. There are professionals that specialize in using art therapy for their patients. There are also grass root organizations that have opened galleys and spaces for veterans to meet with peers and begin their healing process.

