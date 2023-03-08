Life for the Vietnam veteran and their families was difficult for those that suffered from the trauma of war that followed them. Since Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was not a medical term until 1980, the symptoms were something the VA did not recognize. In the late 70s I started an organization, the Vietnam Veterans Artists Alliance, in the Tampa Bay area. The group consisted of 35 veterans, their wives and children. With my college education in art, I encouraged them to be creative and found supplies for them that produced paintings, poetry, sculptures, and most of all a way for them to release the images and words that caused their pain.
America has changed since the 80s and the term “art therapy” has been a method used by mental health specialists to do the same thing I had done to help. There are professionals that specialize in using art therapy for their patients. There are also grass root organizations that have opened galleys and spaces for veterans to meet with peers and begin their healing process.
To further their efforts in helping veterans, Warrior’s Canvas has partnered with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and community sponsors in a collaborative effort to create a Veteran Fair. Organizers said, “The mission is to increase communication between veteran service organizations, make local veterans aware of the services and support available to them and their families, and to introduce educational opportunities available to veterans in East Tennessee.”
This daylong event will have 50 veterans service organizations and support groups that will address many different aspects of veteran life, “from health services to peer groups and social clubs”. In an adjoining room throughout the day there will be information panels addressing veteran issues relating to education, employment, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and other important issues. It is open to all veterans and their families.
The event will be March 27, 10 a.m. — 7 p.m., in the ETSU Millennium Center 2001 Millennium Place Johnson City, TN 37614. For our local veterans that would like to attend for specific information I am including the following agenda:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.