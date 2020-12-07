Women have served in the United States Military since the Revolutionary War. Women of all ages, ranks and levels of authority have served in every branch of service, made significant contributions, and suffered the same sacrifices as men.
Women make up a growing share of veterans. About 1.7 million, or 9% of veterans, were women in 2018. It is projected that number will jump to 16% by 2040. A report from the Disabled American Veterans National office shares the profile of Today’s women Veterans:
• Today, women are serving in greater numbers in the U.S. military and make up 20 percent of new recruits, 16 percent of personnel serving on active duty, and 19 percent of the National Guard and reserve forces. By 2040, VA estimates that 16 percent of veterans will be women.
• Women are now eligible to serve in all military occupations, giving way to increased exposure to combat and hazardous occupations, which result in increased risk for serious injuries such as amputations, traumatic brain injury, war-related environmental exposures as well as the consequent risks of developing post-traumatic stress or other post deployment behavioral health issues.
• Likewise, the number of women veterans seeking VA health care services continues to increase. In 2018, 517,000 women used VHA health care—more than 298,000 for gender specific services. By 2020, VA estimates it will treat 559,000 women veterans—326,000 for gender-specific health needs, which projects more than 8% growth in the women’s patient population and 8.9% growth in women seeking gender-specific care in two years.
• 63% of women veteran patients in VHA have a service-connected disability, and are eligible for a lifetime of treatment, compensation, education, and other VA benefits. In 2015, about 73% of women veterans between the ages of 18 and 44 who used VHA received compensation for a service-connected disability.
The report goes on to say that women Veterans have more unique issues and needs than male counterparts. Women Veterans tend to be younger, more likely divorced and have children and 5 times more likely to have been married to another military member. As a result, when they leave the military, they will have less opportunity for a support system which causes more economic stress. Many of these women due to those stressors and additional mental health issues tend to become homeless.
One in four women Veterans report suffering sexual trauma, which in-turn causes depression, anxiety, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), all additional issues that can lead to suicide. Statistics show that suicide rates for women Veterans has risen twice as fast as male Veterans.
While there has been progress in recent years addressing the unique needs of women Veterans, it is a long way from being equal to the services provided to male counterparts. The Deborah Sampson Act, Senate Bill S.514, that I continue to encourage people to call Washington over, was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar. Under General Orders it is on Calendar No. 536. It was passed unanimously by the House and has 55 Senate co-sponsors. Let’s hope this will be a Christmas present for Women Veterans.
QUICK START GUIDE
In another effort to increase awareness of the services that are available for women Veterans the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced the newest Quick Start Guide (QSG). This VA Women Veterans QSG provides information on how to apply for VA eligibility and how to obtain healthcare and benefits. The guide describes how to schedule appointments and access regular Primary care and specialist like gynecologist, mental health and many others.
When you have determined that you are eligible for VA care just go to the closest VA medical center or clinic to fill out the application and get your VA ID card. You will then be assigned to a designated women’s primary provider.
The following is a list of healthcare available for Women Veterans provided by the VA.
WELL-BEING SERVICES:
• Health coaching
• Mind-body therapies, yoga, and stress reduction
GENERAL HEALTH SERVICES:
• Primary care- care for acute and chronic conditions,
• Immunizations and cancer screenings such as mammogram, Pap, and colonoscopy
• Birth control
• Family planning and preconception counseling
• Menopause care
SPECIALTY CARE SERVICES:
• Gynecology care- including infertility counseling, treatment for pelvic pain and gynecologic cancers
• Management of chronic or complex conditions
MATERNITY CARE SERVICES:
• VA covers full maternity care from the time of the first positive pregnancy test through delivery and follow-up appointments
• Full physical exams, lab tests, and ultrasounds
• Genetic tests and specialty consultations
• First seven days of newborn’s care
• Support for breast feeding
MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES:
• Evaluation, counseling and treatment for depression, mood, and anxiety disorders
• Alcohol and drug use and addition
• Intimate partner violence/sexual and domestic abuse
• Military sexual trauma
• Posttraumatic stress
• Stress adjustment from deployment
To learn more about the benefits you have earned, visit: https://www.benefits.va.gov/persona/veteran-women.asp.
One of the largest issues facing women Veterans, caused by their military service is the result of Military Sexual Trauma, (This is also an issue for many men who have served). The VA has special services for women who have had this experience. There is free, confidential counseling and treatment to address mental and physical health conditions. Women do not have to have a service-connected rating or have eligibility for other services from the VA. Women Veterans who did not report the incident (s) are still eligible for assistance.
Every VA facility is required to have a designated MST Coordinator. They are the contact person and advocate for MST services and can direct you to help at the VA, other federal, state, and community programs and resources. For those who live close to a Vet Center services are also available there. You can locate the closest center at https://www.vetcenter. va.gov or call the VA.
While I may have mentioned some of the special services available to women Veterans in the past, I feel it is important to provide the following contacts to ensure the information reaches them:
CENTER FOR WOMEN VETERANS
Visit https://www.va.gov/womenvet. Its mission is to monitor and coordinate VA’s administration of health care, benefits services, and programs for women Veterans. The CWV serves as an advocate for cultural transformation and raising awareness of the responsibility to treat women Veterans with dignity and respect.
WOMEN VETERANS CALL CENTER
You can reach the Women Veterans Call Center at 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636). The WVCC staff is trained to provide women Veterans, their families and caregivers information about VA services and resources. The call is free, and you can call as often as you like. The Call Center is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. — 10 p.m. ET, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. — 6:30 p.m. ET. Call, chat, or text available. • Veterans Crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 and press “1” to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. •
VA HUD-VASH PROGRAM
If you are at risk of becoming homeless, visit https:// www.hud.gov/findshelter for assistance or ask to speak to a social worker at your VA Medical Center.
Veterans women, and men, can find additional VA Quick Start Guides on a variety of topics. Those include: VA Mental Health Services, VA burial services, community, and urgent care healthcare, applying for disability compensation, education benefits, and caregiver and survivor benefits. Those guides can be downloaded at https://www.va.gov/welcome-kit/.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – the hall at 148 Pine Street, will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Veterans in Focus will be participating in the Newport Christmas parade this weekend, December 12 starting at 3 p.m. The float’s theme is “Christmas in Valley Forge”. All the riders will be Veterans so make sure your cheers warm them up. There will be more about the float and the riders next week.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
