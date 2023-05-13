Buttercup field

Buttercup has overrun many local grass fields causing great grief to farmers.

 PHOTO BY STEVE ROARK

Driving down the road you may enjoy seeing pasture and hay fields full of lovely yellow flowers, which are buttercups. While I agree they create an attractive scene, they are unwelcome to farmers because they compete with the grass for nutrients, sun and other resources, and could impact livestock health.

Buttercups are easy to identify with their cup shaped, 5-petaled flowers that are lustrous because of a layer of reflective cells that make them look shiny. Their bloom period is mid-April to May but can be showy into summer. There are many species of buttercup worldwide, but the two most often seen locally in fields are hairy and bulbous buttercup. They started out along roadsides, but their propensity to produce heavy seed crops has allowed them to spread into grass fields and become widespread.

