Continuing the focus on local weather patterns (known as meteorology), this week we will also consider some of the geophysical features of our locale. “Geophysical” refers to the physical properties of the earth and processes which shaped them.
It is a given that every person on the face of the Earth is affected by the weather every day? On some days it is more significant than others, but the weather can determine what we wear, where and how we travel as well as what activities we do or do not undertake. When was the last time the weather altered your plans?
However, the weather varies from place to place. What occurs in one location may not occur in another. A part of living in an area involves learning its weather patterns and growing cycles, as those people who have moved from other places can confirm. East Tennessee is known for its changeable weather. Have you heard this saying, “If you don’t like the weather here, just wait 15 minutes. It’ll change.”
My wife moved here from Florida where there are basically two seasons — spring and summer.
There is usually sunshine at least part of every day, even if there has been rain. Strawberries start ripening in January and some tomatoes are finished growing in June. Of course, the state is on guard every year from June 1 to Nov. 30 for the possibility of a hurricane.
Following is a general summary of the weather cycle here in Cocke County. There have been and always will be exceptions, but overall, this is what can be expected.
January is usually the coldest and snowiest month, although it seems as if there isn’t as much snow as there once was. (The winter of 1990-91 had no measurable snowfall.) February usually brings a warming trend with a few days in the 60s or even 70s. March sometimes can be cooler and stormier than February. (In recent history the two deepest snowfalls here were both in the spring: April 3, 1987 — 16 inches and March 13, 1993 — 15 inches.) April through July continue to get warmer and warmer leading to August which is typically our hottest month.
School starts in August, and many can recall the sweltering classrooms in the pre-air conditioning days. It always seems that the heat will break about Labor Day. There will be some more hot days in September, but nights and mornings will be cooler and will continue getting more so into October. This is the time for the fall colors, which are determined by the proper amounts of moisture, cold and sunlight. The peak time used to be the latter part of October, but with global warming, it has sometimes moved into the first week of November.
FYI: the National Weather Service has determined that the last frost date for our region of East Tennessee falls between May 11-20. The first frost can be expected between Oct. 21-31. There can, of course, be exceptions. (It snowed on October 20, 1989.)
The temperatures begin dropping in November, but even so, there can be some warm days. Hogs used to be killed at Thanksgiving, but farmers now say that it’s rarely cold enough to kill then.
December is cooler, but it can be a mixed bag! In 1982, it was 80 degrees here on Dec. 4. On the Dec. 11 we had six inches of heavy, wet snow which took down trees and left many Cocke County folks without power for several days. Christmas Day that year was 75 degrees.
The next year on Christmas Day the temperature high was zero. More recently, you’ll remember that on Christmas Day 2020 we had snow, in 2021 it was 68 degrees, and in 2022 it was five degrees. Then it’s January and the cycle starts again.
So much for the weather, let’s shift to the geophysical features.
Notice that downtown Newport is actually located in a gorge, sandwiched between two bluffs.
Starting years ago (maybe 40,000?) the Pigeon River carved out the gorge as it continuously flowed over the landscape with its movement and the debris of rocks and sand gradually eroding a trench deeper and deeper. The Newport gorge is not quite as dramatic as the one that the Big Pigeon cut from Cove Creek in Haywood County down to Denton in Cocke County.
Sand is formed over time by the gradual erosion of rocks by water and wind. Several years ago when the Pisgah Cemetery across from Walgreen’s was being restored, the workers uncovered a vein of sand, which would indicate that the river had once flowed over that area.
In reference to the days before air conditioning, folks who have lived on the mountainous area of Cocke County will relate to the phenomena of a mountain breeze which is created when the lighter warmer air from a valley floor rises up the slopes of surrounding mountains and hills. At night, the denser cooler air slides down the slopes and settles in the valley.
In Eastport it was called “the Hall’s Top breeze.” In the summer about nine o’clock every night, a welcomed rush of air could be felt. Windows were open and the breeze helped to cool the homes and the folks who were sitting on porches. Hall’s Top is a peak (elevation 3,600 feet) on Stone Mountain, which is a part of the Cherokee National Forest. It takes its name from the family of William (Billy) Hall who settled there about 1830. The site can be reached from Shady Grove. A fire observation tower is there.
When walking west on 4th Street and reaching the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Williams, a breeze always can be felt along with a noticeable drop in temperature, summer or winter. This has made me wonder if this might be a continual wind current, which could be related to past tornado activity. We know that our weather systems come from the west. Last week’s column mentioned some tornadoes which had struck here and it seems that most of them came from the southwest. Did they follow the path of this same wind current?
From reports in the Knoxville newspapers, this information about Cocke County storms could be found: March 25, 1884 — “seemed to travel from the southwest to the northeast, destroying everything in its path;” June 9, 1896 — “the storm put in its appearance in the west...preceded by vivid lightning, followed by a fierce wind and heavy rainfall. The first place to feel the force of the wind was Carson Springs.;” April 16, 1921: “A cyclone from the southwest did extensive damage to the business section of Newport.; “March 22, 1932: “Starting eight miles from Sevierville … a cyclone came out of the southwest accompanied by a deluge of rain. The NGS building was unroofed. In the Parrottsville section, the wind was especially fierce.”
More recently, many readers will remember the tornadoes that struck here. On March 11, 1963, a tornado originated in Bybee and moved northeast toward Parrottsville where Jerry Coakley was killed when his home was struck. The next two storms both came from from the southwest. On Feb. 18, 1976, the storm came across English Mountain, hit CCHS about 1:30 pm and then demolished Whitson Pontiac, traveling downtown. It also took off the tower roof of the Carpenter house. On April 29, 2011, about 11 p.m., a tornado again hit CCHS and then went across Jones Hill and struck NGS. It did follow the wind current I mentioned earlier and came across our house and took off the tops of our trees. The storm of Jan. 12 around 1:30 p.m. followed the same path.
In all of these storms, Mr. Coakley was the only fatality that has been reported.
This is how I learned the scientific principle that light travels faster than sound. Construction was begun in March 1963 for the water treatment plant on the hill overlooking Eastport. It was a direct view from our home to that site. Some dynamiting of the site had to be done.
The cloud of dust created by the explosion would go up and then about 3 seconds later, the boom would be heard.
Weather is an interesting factor of our lives, and with modern technology we have its forecasts and results available 24/7. Weather conditions should not be taken lightly.
