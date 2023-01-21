Continuing the focus on local weather patterns (known as meteorology), this week we will also consider some of the geophysical features of our locale. “Geophysical” refers to the physical properties of the earth and processes which shaped them.

It is a given that every person on the face of the Earth is affected by the weather every day? On some days it is more significant than others, but the weather can determine what we wear, where and how we travel as well as what activities we do or do not undertake. When was the last time the weather altered your plans?

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.