Howdy!
How are y’all this week? I’m doing well. I have decided to make a dramatic career change everybody.
As I’ve told about for years I have been a high profile nanny for years. It was a life calling. I have seersucker nanny dresses. I have a long resume, and am still beloved by my nanny babies, some of which are halfway grown. I sip tea with my pinky finger extended. But all that has changed dear readers, oh yes.
Three weeks ago, coming home from a doctors appointment through the countryside in the middle of no where my little red car broke down. There was only one place to pull off the side of the narrow road with very small shoulders. There was a very nicely painted building with a nice gravel driveway. There was nobody there, (this turns out to be a blessing). I first decided to remain calm. I called the tow truck company and my Aunt Zada. I also called my mechanic. Aunt Zada was going to pick me up from the mechanic.
After I was sitting in this parking lot and waiting for the tow truck man, I began to look a little closer at my surroundings. There appeared to be some logos on the building. I could barely see them and decided to get out of my car to read them up close.
Lord have mercy. There were painted skulls and lettering-it was a motorcycle club. Well, I decided since it was in the morning on a weekday none of the gang would show up. Even bad, notorious biker dudes have to work 9-5. I took pictures of all of the logos and started texting them to all of my friends. We were laughing and laughing. The general reaction I got from everyone was, “Only you!” Ha.
The tow truck man came. He said his second job was a bouncer at a bar. He said he knows all the guys at the club and they are a nefarious bunch. He took me to the mechanic.
The next day my mechanic called with expensive repair news. He said I need to consider getting another car. I told him I didn’t need to worry because pretty soon I would be on two wheels. He said, “Oh yeah, you gonna join the motorcycle club? You gonna get an eye patch?” I said, “That’s a good idea!” He said, “What about tattoos, you’ll need tattoos?” I said, “Nah, that would hurt, I’m going to get the tattoos that come in the bubble gum wrappers, they wash off, and they won’t be able to tell the difference.” Ha. Then I regaled him further by saying, “I’m going to get a T-shirt to wear when I’m riding that says, “YOU CAN’T SCARE ME! I’M A NANNY!”
Well, y’all, just another day in the life. You’ve got to keep your sense of humor under trying circumstances. Now, I really must go, my bubble gum tattoo is coming off. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.