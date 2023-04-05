Convicted, executed, dead, buried — Can such a man ever come back to real, physical, life again? Of course not! — except ... that is exactly what Jesus did! Yes, I know, there are churches claiming to be Christian that deny that. There are even those who claim the name Presbyterian (but not in my denomination!) who say the resurrection was not real but only a change in the apostles’ faith.
How can we know? How can we be sure? We begin with Old Testament testimony of the reality of resurrection. Ezekiel prophesies that the “dry bones” of God’s people will live again; Isaiah tells us God “will swallow up death forever”; and in Isaiah 53 we learn that the Messiah poured out his soul to death, but that he shall yet “see his offspring; he shall prolong his days, and the will of YHWH shall prosper in his hand.”
We come next to the New Testament witness. Paul writes with strength and clarity to tell us of the absolute necessity of the resurrection. “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins.” But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. For as by a man came death, by a man has come also the resurrection of the dead.”
In his first letter, John, who lived longest of all the apostles, relates his personal experience. “That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we looked upon and have touched with our hands, concerning the word of life — the life was made manifest, and we have seen it, and testify to it and proclaim to you the eternal life, which was with the Father and was made manifest to us.”
John had first hand experience — experience of the risen savior in which he not only saw, but heard and physically touched the risen Christ. His testimony is a reminder of Thomas, whom we call “doubting Thomas”.
Thomas had not been there when Jesus appeared to the other apostles. He doubted their testimony and said, “Unless I see in his hands the mark of the nails, and place my finger into the mark of the nails, and place my hand into his side, I will never believe.”
After eight days Jesus appeared again and spoke directly to Thomas, “Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side. Do not disbelieve, but believe.” Thomas responded with the words, “My Lord and my God!”
We who worship at Fellowship Presbyterian (PCA) have also said to Jesus, “My Lord and my God!” We will be worshipping Him this Lord’s Day, April 9, 11 a.m, as we remember all He has done for us. You who read are invited to join us at 2331 Early Street. Of course, if you are an active member of a Bible teaching church, then you ought to attend with your close friends. All who read, however, should rejoice in worship with other believing Christians. And if you do not yet know Christ as savior, then come join us and learn of Him.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.