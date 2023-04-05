Convicted, executed, dead, buried — Can such a man ever come back to real, physical, life again? Of course not! — except ... that is exactly what Jesus did! Yes, I know, there are churches claiming to be Christian that deny that. There are even those who claim the name Presbyterian (but not in my denomination!) who say the resurrection was not real but only a change in the apostles’ faith.

How can we know? How can we be sure? We begin with Old Testament testimony of the reality of resurrection. Ezekiel prophesies that the “dry bones” of God’s people will live again; Isaiah tells us God “will swallow up death forever”; and in Isaiah 53 we learn that the Messiah poured out his soul to death, but that he shall yet “see his offspring; he shall prolong his days, and the will of YHWH shall prosper in his hand.”

