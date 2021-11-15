This past week on November 11th, women and men who have served in the United States military were recognized for their service. In our local community there were programs that have been going on for years and others that are new that presented their salutes to Veterans. Cosby elementary was not able to hold their annual program this year because of restrictions.
The Cocke County High School program turned out really great. Matt Winter of the Newport Plain Talk did a great feature with lots of pictures of the High School program in this past Saturday’s paper.
The other Veterans Day program was created by the Newport Grammar School’s Historical Society club. The club’s sponsor, Mrs. Whitney Butler, had the idea to invite one of the students grandfathers to come and talk to the students for Veterans Day. Butler filmed Veteran Paul Shaver’s story about his time in the military. (I had misspelled his name in one part of last week’s column, it is Shaver not Shafer. Apologies to Mr. Shaver.)
Mrs. Butler said, “We are very appreciative of the support our NGS Historical Society received from the community and the turnout we had to view the documentary on Thursday. We are also thankful that Mr. Paul Shaver was kind enough to spend time with our students through this process and teach them about the service Veterans make to their country.”
Mr. Shaver’s story ended on the big screen at the Newport Cinema 4. He told of his time guarding nukes in Germany and his other experiences. The word got out about this project and a reporter from Channel 8 in Knoxville came to Newport. The reporter interviewed Mr. Shaver and then talked with Mrs. Butler and the students. It was a nice piece that ran several times over the last couple of days on the news programs.
Congratulations to Newport Grammar School’s Historical Society club for working so hard to honor Veterans.
KIWANIS PRESENTATION
A couple weeks ago, with Veterans Day approaching, Newport Kiwanis Club President-Elect Jackie Stewart asked me to share information about the Veteran organizations and their roles in the community. There are three National Veteran organizations in Cocke County who are working to help Veterans and their families. American Legion Post 41, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, and AMVETS Post 75. Each organization plays an important part, and each has different programs and services to help them accomplish their goals.
I am a member of each of these organizations and make as many monthly meetings as I can. With reports from each Commander, I will be giving you a brief overview of each organization, their history in our community, their programs and some of the things they do for the Veterans of our community
AMERICAN LEGION POST 41
Post 41 owns the Cocke County Memorial Building that was built in 1939 at the same time the County Courthouse was being build, just down the street. They have had active groups there off and on. The building was dormant for many years and has major repair issues. The newest re-establishment of an active group was started about five years ago by Ron Sales, and about a dozen local Post 41 members. Three years ago, David Mills became the Commander, and he still holds that position. They currently have 71 members.
Until two years ago a member had to have been in the military during a period of war. Congress changed the definition of period of service and now anyone who has served one day of active duty is eligible.
After a lot of work and negotiation with the City, Post 41 got permission to use one large room for their meetings. They currently have the building for sale with plans on taking the money and buying a new facility for the post. One member said that once they find a new facility the members will be doing more throughout the community.
Nationally the American Legion is known for sponsoring Little League baseball teams, sending high school students to Boys State/Nation, and for their National oratorical program. This past year Post 41 sent two Cocke County High School students to the State conference in Cookeville.
Post 41 has formed an Honor Guard and has begun providing burial services for local Veterans and performing color guard duties for local events. In September they held the third Annual POW-MIA recognition day. They meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. with a meal starting at 5 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information about their color guard.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 102
DAV Chapter 102 is located at 148 Pine Street. Are there any DAV members here? Chapter 102 was formed in 1996 and was given their building that was previously a school building by the school board. The Commander is Larry Hartsell and they have just over 300 members. Of course, the Veterans must be applying for or hold a disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Chapter 102 has a fund set aside to help Veterans and their families in times of need. They have paid utilities, bought food or gas, and addressed other necessary requests for help. What they are really known for is their trained Service Officers.
These volunteers are given a full one-day training annually by the DAV National Service officers and given a manual to use for reference. These Service Officers provide benefit information and do the paperwork to file claims for disability and compensation.
They also have had numerous spouses and widows seeking assistance. Their paperwork goes directly to the DAV’s Nashville office, which has 9 dedicated service officers who receive extensive training. They are located in the same building as the VA’s regional offices for better access to the claims process.
Chapter 102 meetings are on the third Thursday of each month beginning with a meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. For more information you can contact Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
AMVETS Post 75
AMVETS POST 75 started in 1988. They had a member who also owned the Fox and Hound who wanted a liquor license and because of the current laws a liquor license was difficult for everyone except Veteran’s organizations. AMVETS granted the charter to Post 75, and the Fox and Hound became a “members only” facility. It was only used by the Post members as a meeting place and because of change in ownership the Post moved their meeting to the Newport Community Center three years ago. We currently have 70 members.
Thanks to the help of Alderman Steve Smith, Post 75 has been given a space in the Tanner School to build a Community Resource Center. With a kind donation for the materials from Country Living Realty, donation of the construction costs from Team Farrell, and additional donations and support from Lowe’s, S and A glass, Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, Valspar paint and many others in the community the new Center was opened this past Thursday.
The Resource Center will gather information from any area, state or national organization that can provide assistance to Veterans and their families in need. Post 75 will be working with Walters State and putting a Veteran student as a VA work-study in the Center to be a point of contact for Veterans and families. You can find the information at the Resource Center located in suite 102 of the Tanner School building when the main facility is open.
Each year the Post holds its Americanism contest that allows students from kindergarten through the twelfth grade to color, draw and write essays on a patriotic theme. Cocke County schools are known for their many state level 1st and 2nd place winners who each receive a cash prize. Each year the 9th grade winner at state level receives a free trip to Valley Forge, PA and learns about the Constitution and the history of the foundation of America.
Two years ago, Post 75 started putting almost 400 pocket size copies of the Constitution of the United States to the 8th graders of Cocke County. This year we gave an additional 600 to the Sevier County Daughters of the American Revolution for distribution. They are looking to increase that next year to include other surrounding counties. The Department of Tennessee distributed 40,000 of the constitutions state-wide this year.
Annually, Post 75 does the Memorial Day program and the opening of the Harvest Festival at the County Courthouse to support activities in the community. They give grants to help families meet their needs during the holidays. Other grants are given to organizations like the Cure for Cancer, and the high school NJROTC. Post 75 also provides scholarships to local students for college expenses.
Most recently Post 75 has donated grants to families who were in fires or lost a Veteran. Also, funds were provided for a Veteran needing assistance getting home from Arkansas. The newest community service will be to provide a grant to help with emergency repairs. We have a committee who will review the request and then coordinate with local volunteers and companies to have the repairs done.
AMVETS Post 75 meets the first Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Tanner School. You can contact Commander Rob Watkins for more information about the Resource Center or other questions at 423-721-8918.
EVENTS
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
For the past two years Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 18-12, working with Second Harvest, has been on a mission to distribute food to our Nations Heroes. They have provided more than 800 boxes of food to Veterans families in East Tennessee. This month’s event will be November 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Field of Dreams Activity Center 1145 Treadway Drive, Dandridge 37725. Veterans and active-duty personnel are encouraged to stop by during this event to receive a box of food as a “Thank You” for their service to our country.
There is no residency or income requirement needed for this event. You do need to bring some form of military ID, VA card, DD214, etc. If you know of a disabled Veteran in need that is unable to make it to the event you can bring their ID on their behalf. Widows, widowers and family of service members are welcome as well.
If you would like to volunteer at any of these events, please contact Tara Adkins at cvma1812pro@gmail.com, or call 865-964-7773.
80th ANNIVERSARY
AMVETS Post 75 will be holding a ceremony to recognize the 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attack that killed 2,390 American troops who were stationed at Pearl Harbor and began World War II. The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Tanner School Building 115 Mulberry Street. Post 75 will also be dedicating a new 35’ flag pole they are donating to the City of Newport. Look for more information as the event gets closer of contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
