I try to keep up with things – you know — “things”. I keep a pocket calendar going and transfer information into a note book calendar so I can know what I’m supposed to do and where I’m supposed to do it.
As a pastor, I try to plan ahead on the sermons to give my people a balanced diet of Spiritual Food; just like your ladies try to do with your balanced physical food.
It’s hard to do, I know; and, frankly, since I have been mostly on my own since “Miss ‘Nita” passed away; I don’t see how you girls do it!
Don’t worry! Help is on the way!
As I tune into the weather channel in the mornings; my attention has been piqued by the number of special days for this and that in our national calendar.
This is May, and let me just take a moment of your time to show you some special days in May, 2020:
May 7 is National Day of Prayer; May 8 is Military Spouse Day; May 10 is Mothers’ Day; May 12 is Nurses’ Day; May 15 is National Police Officer Memorial Day; May 16 is Armed Forces Day; and May 25 in National Memorial Day.
These are – or have already been — all special days this month; but due to the COVID-19 rigamaroll, we probably didn’t properly celebrate these very important days.
But, never fear; there have been many more “special days” this month; and there will be many more to come:
Did you know that May 1 is “National Tuba Day”? I didn’t know that; and my vastly extensive research has failed to give me extensive data on how to celebrate it. Oh well; I missed it anyway! Bummer!
May 2 was “Swap a Comic Book” Day! How many of you observed that one?
May 3 was “Lumpy Rug” Day! I certainly can join in that one.
May 4 was “National Orange Peel” Day; and if we get to enjoy the beautiful musical number, “Orange Blossom Special”; I’m in; but I missed it. Sorry, my bad!
May 5 was “Hoagie” Day; and I guess we have to go to a street vender to celebrate that one.
May 6 was “No Diet” Day! Count me in!
May 7 was “National Tourism” Day; and I would really like to see tourists come to our beautiful county and enjoy what we see every day!
May 8 was “National No Socks” Day! I dunno; not my thing!
May 9 was “National Lost Sock” Day; and I have to consult my dryer as to that one.
May 10 was “National Clean Up Your Room” Day; O me!
May 11 was “National Eat What You Want” Day. Really?
May 12 was “National Limerick” Day; and I got a million of ‘em!
May 13 was “National Frog Jumping” Day; I kid you not.
May 14 was “National Dance Like a Chicken” Day; and I haven’t a clue.
May 15 was “National Chocolate Chip” Day! All right!
May 16 was “National Sea Monkey” Day! Whatever!
May 17 was “National Pack Rat” Day! I’m in.
May 18 was “National No Dirty Dishes” Day; sorry I missed that.
May 19 was “National Plant a Veggie Garden” Day; Yes!
May 20 was “National Pick a Strawberry” Day! No comment.
Today, May 21 is “National Write a Memo” Day. Memo to self – write a column for today.
May 22 is “No Fry” Day (kinda iffy on that one). May 23 is “Lucky Penny” Day. May 24 is “Escargot Day” (call Barney Fife). May 25 is “Brown Bag It” Day. May 26 is “Sally Ride” Day. May 27 is “Sun Screen” Day. May 28 is “Hamburger” Day. May 29 is “Composting” Day (be sure to throw all my past columns in). May 30 is “Water a Flower” Day; and May 31 will be “Macaroon” Day (so we close with a bang).
Let me close with a little chorus we used to sing in Sunday School: “Every day with Jesus is sweeter than the day before. Every day with Jesus, I love Him more and more. Jesus saves and keeps me; and He’s the One I’m waiting for. Every day with Jesus is sweeter than the day before”. Remember that one – should be a National Day – every Day!
Tom Mooty serves as Senior Pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and writes this column for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk.
