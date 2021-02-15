One of the things I like to share with my readers is the stories of veterans who continue to serve. Recently I shared the contributions and volunteering that local veteran Jackie Stewart has and continues to do for his country and community. In his story I missed one important person, his cousin Miranda Genese Hill who passed away in 2006, at the age of 25. Upon her death, Jackie pledged to her father, that he would do something to honor her. It took him several years to develop the Miranda Genese Hill Scholarship Fund to honor his promise. Since its beginning, in the spring and fall of 2020, there were a total of 22 scholarships awarded in her name and others honoring his mother and brother.
This week I want to share the story of the members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) who have come together and, just like Jackie Stewart and many others, continue serving veterans and their community. In late 2019, I had the opportunity to meet this group at one of their events and have had the chance to work with them on a couple other ones. I got together with their Public Relations Officer, Tara Adkins, who has provided me with the story of the CVMA and the east Tennessee Chapter 18-12.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Before I tell you about this organization, I want to make sure all the veteran families in our community know about the CVMA 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Pantry distribution. Tomorrow, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. boxes of food will be available to any veteran. You must have an ID that shows you have served in the military. This includes a VA ID card, Tennessee drivers license with veteran designation, Military ID or a DD 214. Discharge from the National Guard or Reserves also are eligible.
If you know of a local Veteran who will not be able to go you can take their ID and receive a box for them. Again, you must have documentation showing you are a Veteran.
A SHAKEY START
In 1999, an organization, the Combat Vets Motorcycle Club, gained a presence on the Internet. This caught the attention of some east Tennessee veterans who loved being able to ride with those who have experienced combat. The Internet site had all the “bells and whistles” and offered riders a way to raise funds to help veterans. As the local riders began to organize, they discovered, through many turns of events it was found out that CVMC was an Internet scam to milk money from Combat Veterans.
In 2001, as the word spread about this internet group many of those who had joined decided to make this a real organization who could really make a difference for the veterans in their community. With the common interest in riding motorcycles and veterans issues a legitimate organization was formed.
“Since we were all interested in the issues of veterans,” Tara said, “45 members decided to form the Combat Veterans Association®. After this was decided, the birth of CVMA® appeared as a nonprofit Association on or about May 1, 2001. With this newly achieved status, we would be able to continue with our main objective, which is helping veterans. The 2 main things that brought us together was motorcycle riding and being veterans from combat zones or theaters. The original 45 members have adopted a patch to wear indicating that they are the original founding fathers of CVMA.”
LOCAL CHAPTER FORMED
In April of 2019, a group of riders who were members of a Knoxville area group, started meeting in in the Morristown/Sneedville area. Tara said, “Our membership is comprised of Full Members (those with verified combat service), Supporter members (those who have non-combat military service and have a strong dedication to helping veterans), and Auxiliary members (spouses of both Full and Support members). Our meetings are typically held at the Morristown VFW on the second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. During riding season this may change and will be updated on our website as needed. We have members from all 50 states and numerous countries abroad, including combat areas.”
ABOVE AND BEYOND
Chapter 18-12’s Facebook page shares, “We are an Association of Combat Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. Our mission now is to support and defend those who have defended our country and our freedoms. Our focus is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance, or simply to say, “Thank You.” and “Welcome Home.”
During 2019, 18-12 began riding together in support of other organizations and their fundraisers. As the members and structure of CVMA 18-12 grew stronger they were able to make a difference in the lives of many Veterans and others in the community. With the focus of supporting Veterans, and the goal of providing a warm meal they have far exceeded their goals.
In their first year the group jumped in and participated in eleven community rides, and numerous fundraisers. CVMA 18-12 has supported fundraising for families and burial expenses and provided Honor Guard riders for memorial services. They have made gifts for veterans in the Johnson City Veterans Hospital, supported the Girl Scouts, Shriners, Children’s Home, Rides against Cancer, Hometown Hero’s, First Responders, and the list goes on.
Then in November of 2019, they became involved with packaging food boxes for Second Harvest, in Maryville. Second Harvest had started a pilot program that was having difficulty finding a group within the veterans community to help and CVMA 18-12 stepped up. Their goal of doing monthly food pantries throughout east Tennessee became even more difficult with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution plans were redesigned to become a quarterly event that even had it’s own restrictions because of group gathering guidelines.
FOOD PANTRIES
The first food pantry was held in December of 2019, at the Smokies’ Stadium parking lot in Sevier County. They began an association with the Sevier County Lions Club and continue to work on the Food Pantries and other projects. Tara said, “Our chapter sets up locations in surrounding counties in East TN, handles the PR and helps arrange volunteers to hand out food boxes that are provided by Second Harvest. Veterans arrive the day of the event, we check them in, and they receive whatever food boxes we have available at the time, they don’t even have to get out of their car.”
The COVID-19 virus affected just about everything in 2020 but that did not seem to slow down CVMA 18-12. In 2020, they continued to support community rides and events. Tara sent me a copy of their yearend report with a calendar of the year’s events. It shows that the group participated in at least one (some several) event (s) every month. In October, CVMA members rode in support of Newport’s AMVETS Post 75’s Four Rivers Run fundraiser.
In 2020, they had five Food Pantries planned only to have one, scheduled for May, cancelled by COVID guideline restrictions. The others went on and each was a success by bringing needed food to the veterans in each community. The following lists the distributions:
Beginning in January, they held a distribution for Jefferson County that was held at the Roots of Wellness in Dandridge; February’s distribution was held in Hamblen County at the Rural King in Morristown; August’s distribution was held in Grainger County at the Kingswood Home for Children in Bean Station; and in November it was held in Anderson County at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.
This amazing group of Veterans finished the year in December by joining the Sevier County Lions Club Food Packing Event. The members of the two groups packed almost 40,000 meals for families in need and received six boxes of meals for distribution at their mobile food pantry.
STARTING 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS
The CVMA 18-12 is starting their Food Pantry distribution for 2021 in Cocke County. As was shared at the beginning of this column the distribution will be tomorrow, February 18 at the Cocke County Fair Grounds from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The 18-12 members will be joined by the Sevier Lions Club and volunteers from AMVETS Post 75, who also belong to the CVMA. If you go be sure to take your veterans ID and thank them for their service.
Plans for this group include another three Food Pantry distributions this year. The next project is to assist with the Smoky Mountain Thunder Ride. They have many other events that they plan to support but that all depends on what the COVID virus guidelines will allow.
If you are a combat veteran and like to ride a motorcycle, give back to your community and meet a remarkable group of veterans. You will find this a great place to be. You can contact Tara Adkins, Public Relations Officer for Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12 at 865-964-7773.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be tomorrow night, Thursday, February 18, at 148 Pine Street. Beginning this month (February) the meeting will return to its 7 p.m. starting time and there will be a meal starting at 6 p.m. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue social distancing. You can call the Hall at 423-532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.