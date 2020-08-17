This week is part two of the profiles on Cocke County’s three Veterans organizations. In part one of the series I described the losses to donations each of the three Veterans organizations would normally receive, caused by the COVID-19 virus. I shared that donations to a national organization goes to their national programs. Local organizations rely on their fundraisers and the generosity of local donations.
My inspiration for writing about the losses of income came from a donation to one of the organizations. Recently I received a phone call from a person who had been at one of the engagements I was speaking at and heard my suggestion about donating locally. The person asked if I would present their check to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102.
When I received the check, I was surprised by the generosity and kindness this donor had sent. Their words were heartfelt and humbling. I was honored to present their donation knowing how much it will make available to help the communities Veterans. I wish I were able to speak their name and let the community know what a wonderful, thoughtful person they are.
To this person, from my heart, I say, Thank You!
This week we will hear from Commander Larry Hartsell and Second Vice Commander Doug Almy about Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102.
LARRY HARTSELL:
The Commander gives us an overview of the Chapter’s 2019 events before the virus began and the effect on the Chapter since it began.
“In October of 2019, we set up booths at each of the area Harvest Festivals. We did a membership drive and fundraiser. We answered many questions about benefits. Our Chapter has 6 Service Officers to assist Veterans and their families with information and file claims for benefits,” Hartsell said
“On November 16th, Chapter 102 dedicated our new flagpole. The Full Circle Project donated $1,500 to our chapter for us to purchase a new 35-foot flagpole. We took time to recognize our past 2nd Vice Commander Rob Watkins for his dedication and work for the Chapter. He was named DAV Chapter 102’s Veteran of the year. He was given a Proclamation by both Mayor Dykes and Mayor Ottinger and many kudos for a job well done.
“A lot of work was done from inception till the project was complete. This flagpole is a great addition to our chapter and will showcase our chapter for years to come. We did not have a business meeting in November. Members gathered at the hall and had a holiday meal that was catered and donated by a wonderful Cosby restaurant.
“We did not have a business meeting in December either. It was replaced by our annual sharing the spirit. The annual open house was a gathering of people from throughout our community. Chapter 102 was blessed by an offer from David Kenny and members of the Church of the Good Shepard to provide a complete meal. David and the members of the Church dished out large helpings of pulled-pork, potatoes, beans, and coleslaw. They also had an amazing array of deserts including big table full of Apple, Pumpkin pies, Coconut cake, fudge, brownies, cookies, it was all delicious.
“Our guest included representatives of Newport City and Cocke County governments, the Chamber of Commerce, Sheriff’s department, and leaders of community organizations There were over 70 people who showed up and a few went back for second servings of the wonderful food.
“Saturday December 14, I was joined by our adjutant Janet Collins riding on Veterans in Focus’ “Veterans organization float” with representatives from the AMVETS, and American Legion. Two other members Albert Johnson and Kate Stanford towed the “Women Veterans float” that followed us in the parade and honored 14 women Veterans.
“Then the COVID-19 virus started just after the first of the year. Like everyone else we had to shut down the hall. We posted a notice on our front door letting people know how to get ahold of us. We wanted to be able to be able to answer questions and do what we could to continue to serve
“Each year we have set up a coffee break for travelers at the 419-mile marker rest area on I-40. Our members are there to greet stoppers and offer them coffee, soda, water, and a variety of snacks free of charge. Many donate much more than the costs of the items they have taken would have been. This has been the way our chapter has raised monies so we can continue to provide services to Veterans. The inability to have the five weekends, in 2020, doing this has cut off all donations and we have lost several thousand dollars.
“Under guidance from the DAV State Commander, Chapter 102 did not hold elections this year. all officers for Chapter 102 will remain the same except for our Treasurer. Because of her Veterinary School load Kate Stanford has had to resign. 2020-2010 officers Larry Hartsell, Commander, US Marine Corps; Doug Almy, Senior Vice Commander, US Navy; Gene Stansbery, Jr., Vice Commander, US Army; Janet Collins, Adjutant, US Air Force; Daniel Costner, US Army; Treasurer, and Rob Watkins US Air Force, Judge Advocate.”
DOUG ALMY:
The 2nd Vice Commander, who is responsible for membership, had this to say about the Chapter and shares a message to the members.
“I would like to ask our members to be safe during this Pandemic crisis to wear mask and to wash hands frequently. Some of you may believe this to be a hoax or are just totally confused by all the conflicting information out there. People are dying all over the world because of this virus that no one seems to get a handle on. We all need to take a positive roll in helping to reduce the spread of this virus any further,” Almy said.
“Veterans have been the source of strength and leadership from day one and continue to be that beacon to guide and offer direction through these trying times. I am asking each of our DAV members to reach out to other members they know and find out how they are doing.
“DAV 102 has over 300 members on our rolls. We are required to send a letter to each member to give them notice of upcoming meeting where we will vote on changes to our by-laws. We had to do this mailing twice because it takes reading the changes at two meetings before the vote. We have recently had to do this and received a lot of returned mail. Each of these letters cost the Chapter fifty-five cents to mail. You can see the importance of having correct addresses and phone numbers. If you are a current, registered member please contact me at 401-218-3419 or Adjutant Janet Collins at 423-532-0498 to update your information.
“This year is a whole new beginning where we will have to define the new normal. We have Fellowship every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to noon and we will continue to handle claims as well. We are practicing safe distancing and wearing masks in the hall.
“Meetings are on the third Thursday from 7 p.m. till 9 p.m. with no pot-luck supper currently, by order of state and national guidelines. Before each meeting we go through and sterilize the hall. It is our commitment to make our hall as safe as possible for our members. Please be safe and keep everyone around you safe by following all of CDC guidelines and those of your local Authorities.”
PAINT A ROCK:
“One of many projects former Vice Commander Rob Watkins worked on was the Painted Rocks Cocke County High School (CCHS) students have done a class project for our DAV chapter. There are well over 50 and climbing. These rocks have Veteran themes to honor the service our men and women gave to this great Country. Rock sizes are from 4 inches to 8 inches. They have flags and pics of tanks and service men and women. They also honor the different branches of services.
“We are honored and humbled by the love and expressions these young people have shown towards us. I urge all of you to stop by and check these out along with the beautiful 25-foot mural Rob Watkins, Kimberly Reese, and Mrs. Amason, the CCHS Art teacher and her students painted on the wall of our hall. Stop by and check us out, say hi to a service member and see for yourself how beautiful the visions of youth can be.”
SIDE NOTE:
Last July we dedicated the mural we offered a meal and the buns we used were donated by Mrs. Kathy Ball, manager of Newport’s Arbys. My conversation with her about our mural project spurred the idea for the painted rocks. She shared that as a hobby she and friends paint rocks and because she has a large family Veteran connection and asked if she could do a patriotic rock for in front of the mural. Two weeks later Mrs. Ball gave us the first rock. The rest is history.
This is something everyone can do at home! Since a lot of people are spending more time at home it is a great project for parents to do with their kids. It is a way to show your patriotism and have fun. You can contact the DAV for more information on how easy it is to paint a rock.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be this Thursday, August 20 at 148 Pine Street at 7 p.m. Until restrictions are lifted there will not be a meal preceding the meeting. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing for both. If you need any information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
