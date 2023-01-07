Recently I read the book “Chasing History” by Carl Bernstein, who with his fellow Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, did the investigative work to blow the cover on the Watergate affair which led to President Nixon’s resignation in 1974.
This book begins with Bernstein at age 16 as a rising senior at Montgomery Blair High School. A lackadaisical student, he was more excited over his first job at Washington’s Evening Star, than he was finishing high school. He began at the Star on Aug. 1, 1960, with a salary of $29 per week [about $250 today]. His first job was as a copy boy, carrying manuscripts from one station to the next. Mainly because of his eagerness, advanced typing skills and writing ability, he quickly climbed the ladder at the newspaper. (He did graduate from high school, barely.)
Bernstein grew up in the Washington area and, at 16, knew his way around the city. Evidently the older, more experienced reporters at the paper sensed in him a “kindred spirit” because they often allowed him to accompany them on assignments and even included him in their afterhours carousing, even though he was underage.
BUT, as a cub reporter, by the time Bernstein was 21, he had experienced first-hand many events and seen many of the principal players in that era of American history. These included the House and Senate debates from the press gallery, the 1960 presidential campaign, the Kennedy inauguration, Civil Rights demonstrations, White House press conferences, the March on Washington, Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile crisis, an interview with Madelyn Murray O’Hair, the Kennedy assassination, the Vietnam draft protests and the NYC electrical blackout of 1965.
This caused me to reflect on the moments of American history that I have experienced here in East Tennessee.
The first, I think, was in August 1956. I was visiting a cousin’s home where his parents were watching the Republican National Convention from San Francisco. They both got excited and called for us to come see the appearance of President Hoover at the convention. To a kid, he was just an old man. I now recognize him as a historical figure.
As children we saw people who had been crippled by polio. It was something parents greatly feared. In 1955 mass production of the Salk polio vaccine began and the government developed a plan for it to be administered to American children. I do not recall my “polio shot,” it was just one of several such experiences at the doctor’s office. I was in first grade, however, in 1956 when nurses came to give shots to all students who had not had them. I remember the terror of those who had to have them and my relief at not having to have one.
A few years later the Sabin vaccine was developed, and again all Americans were urged to take this vaccination, which was much more pleasant — three drops on a sugar cube which was dissolved in the mouth. Here in Cocke County, clinics were set up in the schools in the winter of 1964 on Sunday afternoons to receive the vaccine. Although polio has not been completely eradicated, it is not the dread it once was.
Sputnik was launched by the Soviets in October 1957. It was the first successful artificial satellite, and its launching showed the American space program to be behind. The size of a beach ball, Sputnik orbited Earth every 98 minutes for three months. Its visibility was calculated and I remember watching for it in the night sky. It just looked like a blinking star moving across the sky.
One of the issues of the 1960 presidential campaign was John F. Kennedy being a Roman Catholic. I recall our pastor saying we did not need a president who had to take direction from the pope. Our teacher did a bulletin board featuring both candidates, and “Fitzgerald” and “Milhous” were hard to pronounce and seemed weird middle names to me.
I don’t remember the actual election or the election night. My parents, I’m sure, had us in bed as early as possible so they could watch the returns. With no computer predictions back then, the networks had to wait as the numbers trickled in. It was the next morning before the race was called for Kennedy and it was a close one.
The inauguration on January 20, 1961, was a big deal, because our class didn’t have lessons and got to watch ceremony all day on a little TV furnished by Denny Lankford’s father, R.J., one of Newport’s first TV technicians. (He even made house calls.) Although the screen wasn’t as large as a computer monitor today, we had moved into in the technological age!
A few months later on May 5, our class was engaged in lessons when a student from an adjoining classroom rushed in and invited us to come watch the launch of Alan Shepard as the first American to go into space. The successful flight only lasted 15 minutes, 28 seconds, but we had witnessed history being made.
The next year in sixth grade, the social studies focus was on world history. Our teacher stressed the importance of current events, and Cliff Shults and Annabelle Hurd were responsible for maintaining a bulletin board with newspaper clippings. That year Dag Hammarskjold, UN Secretary General, was killed, the Berlin Wall went up and there were many racial incidents.
Nine months after Alan Shepard, on Feb, 20, 1962, the class spent another day in front of a TV, furnished again by Mr. Lankford, watching the space flight of John Glenn. His capsule made three orbits around Earth, taking nearly five hours. I remember the day, but will admit to getting bored and being much more interested in a set of plastic soldiers that a classmate had brought to school.
That year we had a map test on the major countries of Southeast Asia. Because I wasn’t sure how to spell “Vietnam,” I looked it up and wrote it on my paper beforehand. Never did I imagine how frequently I would see and hear that word in just a few years.
All during this time, the threat of Russia, communism and an atomic bomb was in the public consciousness. Citizens were often told to have a plan in case of a nuclear attack, and locally we were reminded of Cocke County’s proximity to Oak Ridge. My parents were not alarmists and didn’t make that an issue. However, our neighbor, Dr. Mims, had a bomb shelter constructed. Some school children in that era had to get under their desks for air-raid drills, but I’ve never heard that local schools had such drills.
Mayor Fred Jones named my father as Newport’s civil defense chairman. Much civil defense literature was mailed to him. The only action that came of this position was locating underground sites around town as fallout shelters by the yellow/black signs with triangles and a capacity number. The only two designated places that I can recall were the First Baptist Church and the building adjacent to the McSween Bridge. I’m sure there were others.
The Cuban Missile Crisis was 60 years ago this past October. I do recall that during those days my father received a telephone call from a concerned local citizen about the possibility of war with Russia and what to do in case of a nuclear attack.
Many of you remember Nov. 22, 1963, and where you were when you heard of President Kennedy’s assassination. The aftermath was probably our first experience with television and 24/7 news. (Probably 18/7 would be more accurate, as there wasn’t much broadcasting from midnight to 6 a.m.) All three networks gave nearly complete coverage from Friday afternoon until Monday after the funeral services. Harriet Van Horne, a columnist who was a media critic, called this “television’s finest hour.”
One part of that weekend which I missed was the assassination of Oswald on live TV at the Dallas Police Department. I was in the next room when my parents started exclaiming over what had happened. Mrs. Jimmye Kisabeth took Robin, David, Chuck and Craig to her mother’s in Washington so they could witness the Kennedy funeral procession. They even were pictured in National Geographic [March 1964]. Evelyn Rhodes and Patsy Hooper also were among those who saw the cortege. Citizens in 1963 probably never realized that the JFK assassination would still be news 60 years later.
Older folks can reminisce about their experiences of living this history.
