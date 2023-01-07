Recently I read the book “Chasing History” by Carl Bernstein, who with his fellow Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, did the investigative work to blow the cover on the Watergate affair which led to President Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

This book begins with Bernstein at age 16 as a rising senior at Montgomery Blair High School. A lackadaisical student, he was more excited over his first job at Washington’s Evening Star, than he was finishing high school. He began at the Star on Aug. 1, 1960, with a salary of $29 per week [about $250 today]. His first job was as a copy boy, carrying manuscripts from one station to the next. Mainly because of his eagerness, advanced typing skills and writing ability, he quickly climbed the ladder at the newspaper. (He did graduate from high school, barely.)

