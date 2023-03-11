James County map

James County (1888 Rand McNally Map)

Tennessee has 95 counties, and there used to be a 96th. Known as James County, it was a tiny sliver of a county east of Hamilton and west of Bradley. Formed after the Civil War, it was done away with shortly after World War I.

The story of the rise and fall of James County starts with the larger county to the west of it.

