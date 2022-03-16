For centuries, folks have been drawn to mineral springs with waters claiming to have medicinal and therapeutic qualities. Spas or resorts developed around these springs, and people, most often the wealthy, would travel there in the summer to "take the waters," which just meant to drink them or bathe in them, in hopes that their ailments would be relieved. It was also a time of vacation, visitation and an escape from the heat.
In our immediate vicinity, it was at such places as Wiley Springs near Bat Harbor, Glen Alpine Springs on English Mountain in Sevier County (but also reached from Bogard on the Cocke County side of the mountain) and Carson Springs. Of the three, Wiley Springs was the least developed, but Glen Alpine and Carson's each had hotels, cottages and recreational areas. Newspapers during the summers frequently ran advertisements asserting the benefits from these two resorts.
Carson Springs has been a resort for a long time. A writer to the Morristown Gazette, July 25, 1888, mentioned spending a summer at Carson Springs "forty years ago." There were two springs there. The Upper Spring was called the Chalybeate Spring which contained iron and sulphur. The Lower Springs was known as the Lithium Spring which had lithium salts. The taste of the water from the Lower Spring was preferable, but for medicinal reasons residents and visitors there drank water from both, the Lower Spring in the morning and the Upper Spring in the evening. As for bathing, it was water from the creek, which was cold!
Entrepreneurs realized that lithium water could be bottled and shipped to give users its benefits year-round. The heyday of mineral waters was 1880-1920. Water from Lithia Springs, GA near Stone Mountain has been available since 1888. Often marketers sold lithium water that was not natural; it would actually be spring water to which lithium bicarbonate had been added.
Two area products were Tate Springs Water (Bean Station) and Wright's Epsom Lithia Water (Mooresburg). Before 1900 they were doing extensive newspaper advertising in the South, complete with testimonials of their benefits. One recommendation in 1903 came from John M. Jones, grandfather of the late Newport Plain Talk publisher John M. Jones of Greeneville.
This brings us to Newport's Epsom Lithia Inn, which was an undertaking of Miss Marietta Wood.
Marietta Wood (1874-1934) was born in the Red Hill section of Clay Creek. When her mother died in 1910, she and Marietta were living in Northport in Newport. Her mother was part of the Huff/Burnett clan in Del Rio.
Marietta was a career woman and an active one at that. In May 1911, an item in the Newport Plain Talk, said that she was a stenographer and was doing some special work for the Champion Lumber Company at Crestmont. She was active in the Cocke County Sunday School Convention, the Newport Women's Improvement Club, Women's Christian Temperance Union and the Eastern Star. At the 1911 Appalachian Fair, Marietta took first place on her pyregraphym, which is a picture created by wood burning.
However, another article of February 15, 1912, told this: Miss Marietta Wood, having for some time realized valuable curative properties in the water from the well on her Northport property, for certain maladies of the digestive and excretory organs, recently submitted a sample of the water to a firm of expert chemists in Knoxville for analysis. This analysis, both qualitative and quantitative, indicates practically the same medicinal virtues shown by the famous Tate Springs Water…This water is not only useful in relieving the clogged conditions of the organs, whereby effete and poisonous matter is not retained in the circulation, by virtue of its Epsom and Lithia constituents but containing iron and line salts is also efficient as a reconstructive tonic, nourishing the blood and adding nerve force …
In May 1912, the Newport Plain Talk reported that Marietta Wood was "Improving the appearance of her residence." That was, no doubt, in preparation for opening the Epsom Lithia Inn. The featured advertisement appeared in the Montgomery [AL] Times in May and June 1912 and a similar ad was published in the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The Inn, or at least its water, must have had some measure of success for the Plain Talk on September 12, 1912, ran an article on the Inn, which included testimonials of persons from Nashville, Mobile, AL, Biloxi, MS, Kissimmee. FL, New Albany, IN, Crystal Springs, MS, as well as Knoxville, Rogersville and Parrottsville. The article also said that it would be an "all year health resort."
In 1913 Marietta had expanded her advertisement to the Chattanooga Daily Times, Tampa Tribune and the New Orleans Times-Democrat. The name was now "Lithia Inn" and its water was said to cure troubles with the stomach, kidneys and liver as well as malaria and rheumatism. It was reported to be an excellent tonic and could also improve the complexion. The Inn offered tennis, croquet and other amusements and was only 350 yards from the Southern Depot. The rate was still $1.00 per day with family rates available, but no consumptives would be taken.
The Inn must not have panned out as expected, for there were no ads for it in 1914, but Marietta had moved onto other venues. There were ads for Marietta Wood as an insurance and real estate agent. This article appeared in the Newport Plain Talk, January 15, 1914: LIVE WIRE IN REAL ESTATE BUSINESS. Miss Marietta Wood has been in the real estate business one week, and on last Monday she sold to Dr. E.O. Wells of Newport, a fine $8000 farm, two miles from Jefferson City. Miss Wood is one of the most capable women in the county and her ability for transacting business is unsurpassed. Miss Wood is very enthusiastic in all that she undertakes and will no doubt make it good in the real estate business. If you have farms to sell, or if you want to buy farms, you will do well to see Miss Wood.
Occasionally the Plain Talk would mention successful sales that she had brokered. She advertised her real estate offerings in the Newport, Morristown, Asheville and Knoxville newspapers.
Marietta added another venue to her life - that of wife. This notice appeared in "Newport News" in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, July 22, 1917: Cards are out announcing the marriage of Miss Marietta Wood and Mr. Charles H. Smith on Wednesday, June13, 1917, at Morristown. They will live in Newport.
Mr. Smith was from Parrottsville. His homeplace was on Upper Road and in later years was owned by the Earl Wilds family. In 1910 and 1920, Smith was listed in the census as a farmer, but when he died in 1928, his obituary named him as the proprietor of the Newport Poster Company, which I assume printed and distributed advertising handbills and posters.
Charles and Marietta had no children, but she had a foster daughter, Daisy Andrews, who had been with her since girlhood. Daisy married Roy Anderson and lived in Maryville.
Marietta Wood Smith died in 1934. Her house was later purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hill, who enlarged it, making it a full two stories. The upstairs story was a separate apartment. The Strange family owned the property next, and recently it has been purchased by Newport businessman, Donnie Costner, who has plans to restore it.
A fitting example for Women's History Month, Marietta Wood Smith was a woman who went against the customs of her time and succeeded in the professional world.
