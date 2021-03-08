This month, and this week, hold special recognition for the women of our country and the four-legged animals that serve in the military. March is National Women’s Month, and this coming Saturday, March 13 will be K-9 Veterans Day. This week, to honor those women who have served, I will share the story of two women who served their country and plans to honor our K-9 warriors.
Beginning in the days that founded our nation, and ever increasingly today women have found a way to serve alongside men. In the beginning, the American Revolution, women had to hide their sexual identity to serve their country. I have written about one of the most famous, Deborah Sampson, who was recently honored by having legislation, aimed at helping females, named in her honor. There were other women who, throughout history, have disguised their sex and identities to serve. Today I will share the story of the first woman to receive a military pension for her wounds.
MARGARET COCHRAN CORBIN
When Deborah Sampson joined the fighting in the American Revolutionary War, she had to disguise herself as a man. Margaret Corbin, on the other hand, had actually began her military service before Sampson did so at the spur of a moment.
When the Revolutionary War began John Corbin, Margaret’s husband, joined the First Company of Pennsylvania as a member of a cannon crew. Margaret, who was a nurse, was afraid to let her husband go to battle alone and went with him. Many women of that time accompanied their husbands and became known as “camp followers”. These women cooked, washed and took care of the wounded soldiers. Margaret became known as “Molly Pitcher” for bringing water for the men to drink and to use in cooling down the cannons.
On November 16, 1776, at the Battle of Fort Washington her husband John was one of 600 Americans defending the Fort from 4,000 Hessian soldiers. John had charge of a small cannon that he fired from the top of a hill during the assault until he was wounded.
It was reported that she was standing beside her husband and after unsuccessfully trying to save her husband, Margaret immediately took his place. Since she had watched him fire the cannon many times, she was able to clean, load, aim and fire the cannon with speed and ease. She did such a great job she gained the respect of many of her comrades.
Margaret continued to rapidly fire the cannon until she was seriously wounded in her arm, chest, and jaw by enemy fire. The British, due to the overwhelming numbers, won the Battle of Fort Washington and the remaining American troops were taken prisoner. Because of her wounds the British released her on parole.
Upon her release Margaret went to Philadelphia. She was considered totally disabled from her wounds which never fully healed, and her life became extremely difficult. Then in June of 1779 as recognition of her bravery and service at Fort Washington the Executive Counsel of Pennsylvania awarded her $30 to help her needs. They passed her case to the Congress’ Board of War who reviewed it the following month and were also impressed by her gallantry. Because of her service and injuries, the Board granted her half of the monthly amount provided to a soldier of the Continental Army, and a new set of clothes (or the money equivalent). This action made Margaret the first woman in the United States to receive a military pension from the government.
After awarding Margaret this pension she was assigned to the “Corps of Invalids” that was created by Congress for wounded soldiers. She was assigned to the garrison at West Point, NY until her discharge from the Continental Army in 1783.
After Congress’s decision, Margaret was included on military rolls until the end of the war. In 1781, the Corps of Invalids became part of the garrison at West Point, New York.
ANOTHER MOLLY PITCHER
As I said earlier the name of Molly “Pitcher” was given to wives who carried water for the men and cannons. As I was researching Margaret Corbin I ran across the story (legend) of another Molly Pitcher. The report shares almost an identical story as Margaret’s but one that occurred on June 28, 1778 some two years later.
According to this report Mary Hayes had been accompanying her husband, William, who was a member of a cannon battery at the Battle of Monmouth Court House. When William was wounded or collapsed Mary took over firing his cannon. The Battle was considered a draw as the British troops retreated.
The word of a woman manning a cannon during a battle spawned patriotic prints and literature sharing the story and depicting a woman with a battering ram engaged with the cannon. The image did not identify a specific person until the residents of Carlisle, PA, in 1876 declared it represented Mary Hayes who was buried locally.
Records showed that William Hayes enlisted in the artillery of the Continental Army in 1776 and died about 1779. There are no records that Mary filled for any compensation for serving. After remarrying, records show that she did file for a pension as a soldier’s widow. In 1822 Mary was awarded an annual grant of $40. The community has since erected monuments near the Monmouth battle site and at her grave.
Whether either of these women were the real Molly Pitcher or not, the story is of a folklore like character and tells the story of women’s heroic role in the American Revolution. History is full of stories of heroic deeds accomplished by Women Warriors. A recent reports states there have been more than 3 million women who have served their country and currently make up approximately 17% of the military on active duty. Be sure to reach out to any female Veteran you know and acknowledge their service!
MILITARY WORKING DOGS
A Military Working Dog (MWD) is defined as, a canine that has been trained to protect humans in dangerous situations. In Animal Heroes of the Great War author Ernest Harold Baynes said, “The guard dog was incorruptible; the police dog dependable; the messenger dog reliable. The human watchman might be bought, not so the dog. The soldier sentinel might fall asleep, never the dog. The battlefield runner might fail … but not the dog, to his last breath would follow the line of duty.”
Dating back to the mid-7th Century BC dogs have been used when countries fought each other. The United States began using dogs to carry messages between units during World War I. It is estimated that over one million dogs, thousands donated by American families, were Killed in Action (KIA) during the four years the war lasted.
Shortly after Pearl Harbor the military again reached out to American families for dogs. More than 10,000 dogs were selected, and the Army’s “Dogs for Defense” program was launched. There were four bases that the training took place and then the Marines set up their own. These Marine animals got the nickname of “Devil Dogs” and were the terror in the islands of the South Pacific.
On March 13, 1942, the United States K9 Corps was born. Since then, these four-legged warriors have fought beside their two-legged counterparts providing companionship and protection for their handler and the troops they support.
Reports share that in Korea the MWDs were mostly used for patrolling the perimeter of U.S. Air Force installations. Because of their abilities the dogs were able to “scent-out” the enemy and prevent them from penetrating the bases.
In Vietnam, the MWD’s training and duties increased. They were used as sentries, scouts, on patrol for ambush, and for detection of booby traps and mines. The animals were so good in their tasks the Viet Cong hated them and kennels were targeted in attacks on the bases and a bounty was placed on their heads. There were an estimated 9,000 handlers and over 4,000 dogs who served in Vietnam and they were credited for saving thousands of American soldiers lives. Of these that served it is reported that 232 MWDs and 295 of their handlers were KIA.
SURPLUS EQUIPMENT
At the end of our involvement in Vietnam our troops left in a rush. The North Vietnamese were easily overrunning the South’s troops. The Americans left equipment, tanks, air bases and many things too large and difficult to remove. One thing that is not too large but was considered surplus equipment were the MWDs.
Their handlers pleaded with the government to bring the animals back to the states even paying for the flights themselves, yet the military would not permit the dogs to return. Some of the MWDs were given to the South Vietnam police and military units who were not trained in handling them. Many of the others, approximately 1,600, were euthanized. Of the estimated 4,000 dogs that served in Nam less than 200 made it home.
When the war ended many of the dog handlers continued to protest the treatment of the MWDs and in 2000 legislation “Robby’s Law” H.R. 5314 was introduced to change that. H.R.5314 required the “immediate termination of the Department of Defense practice of euthanizing military working dogs at the end of their useful working life and to facilitate the adoption of retired military working dogs by law enforcement agencies, former handlers of these dogs, and other persons capable of caring for these dogs.”
This law was followed up in 2015 with H.R. 2742, the Military Dog Retirement Bill that said that MWDs could no longer be classified as “equipment”. It also required that all MWDs would be retired in the United States and the Department of Defense (DOD) would pay for their transportation if they are deployed overseas.
There have been many more developments and so much to say about the uses for the MWD in the military and the organizations formed to remember and honor these four-legged warriors. In an upcoming column I will continue to share these stories.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, March 18, at 148 Pine Street. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. with a pot luck meal beginning at 6 p.m. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
