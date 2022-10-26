It’s that time of year that people are getting geared up for the holiday season. It is also the time of year thousands across America take the time to remember those who have served in the military who are no longer living. Each December since 1992 a tradition of placing wreaths on veterans graves has grown from its starting point in Arlington National Cemetery.
In past columns I have written about the experience of seeing the graves at Arlington that the 12-year-old boy, Morrill Worcester, carried with him into adulthood. This memory was the spark that started Wreaths Across America (WAA).
This week, I am sharing the story of the organization that was founded with a purpose of placing wreaths on veterans graves across the nation to remember and honor them.
Their mission:
Remember — our fallen U.S. veterans.
Honor — those who serve.
Teach — your children the value of freedom.
History
In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of Sen. Olympia Snowe (R.-Maine), arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
As plans were underway, a number of other individuals and organizations stepped up to help. James Prout, owner of local trucking company Blue Bird Ranch, Inc., generously provided transportation all the way to Virginia. Volunteers from the local American Legion and VFW Posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with traditional red, hand-tied bows. Members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help with Arlington, to emulate the Arlington project at their National and State cemeteries, or to simply share their stories and thank Morrill Worcester for honoring our nation’s heroes.
In 2008, over 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico and 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves. Over 60,000 volunteers participated. And that year, December 13, 2008, was unanimously voted by the US Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day”.
In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the US and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites if the 9-11 tragedies. This was accomplished with help from 2,047 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and donations of trucking, shipping, and thousands of helping hands. The organization’s goal of covering Arlington National Cemetery was met in 2014 with the placement of 226,525 wreaths.
The wreath-laying is still held annually on the second or third Saturday of December. WAA’s annual pilgrimage from Harrington, Maine, to Arlington National Cemetery has become known as the world’s largest veterans’ parade, stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities all along the way to remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.
Wreaths Across America also conducts several programs to honor our veterans, including the popular “Thanks a Million” campaign which distributes cards to people all over the country to give veterans a simple “thank you” for their service. WAA participates in veterans’ events throughout the year and has a veteran liaison on staff to work with local veterans organizations.
WAA is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms, and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms. The organization offers learning tools, interactive media projects, and opportunities for youth groups to participate in the events. They also work to create opportunities to connect “the Greatest Generation” with the “Generation of Hope”, passing on inspirational stories from World War II veterans to the leaders of the future.
Who we remember
From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms. There are millions of individual stories to tell. Get to know them by viewing the 4,760 recent posts made by our supporters or sponsor a wreath in honor of or in memory of an American hero.
Where we remember
Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. There are numerous grave sites throughout east Tennessee that I will be sharing later in the story.
When we honor
While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out throughout the year. From our Remembrance Tree program to the Wreaths Across America Museum in Maine, there are many different ways in which you can get involved!
How we teach
Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. In return, they receive fundraising dollars that assist in furthering their own goals and projects. Support us by supporting our participating groups below.
Why we do it
In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 3,400 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget.
Wreaths Across America would not be successful without the help of volunteers, active organizations and the generosity of the trucking industry, which offer invaluable support to WAA’s mission to remember the men and women who served our country, honor our military and their families, and teach our children about our freedom and those who protect it. There are many ways you can help—learn more about how you can get involved.
Locally
Veterans in Focus has been supporting the efforts of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation of Knoxville. VHSF has released this information about their efforts to place wreaths on veterans graves throughout the national park and area veteran cemeteries.
Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, Inc. will be helping four Tennessee area cemeteries to remember and honor our veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes. Our group supports Great Smoky Mountain National Park, New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery and Knoxville National Cemetery.
When you get to the WAA website, https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, to select the cemetery, you would like to support, click the red “Sponsor Wreaths” button near the top of the page, select the number of wreaths, and under “Location to Support” click on the name of the cemetery to generate a drop down menu and make your selection. Please note the ceremony date and time at Great Smoky Mountain National Park will be determined at a later date.
You can contact VHSF at: contact@veteransheritagesite.org or visit them at 3239 Shropshire Blvd, Suite 873 Powell, TN 37849. Please help us honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting your family and friends to attend with you.
Food City
You will also be able to get more information, purchase a wreath or make a donation in Newport at the upcoming annual WAA fundraiser. We will have a table in the lobby of Food City East, Nov. 4-6. Veterans, Cocke County High School JROTC cadets, will be on hand Friday 3 to 6 p.m,, Saturday 9 am to 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans in Focus will also have a table set up to take names for local families who have private cemeteries and are interested in placing one on their Veteran’s grave at no charge. If the family can afford to make a donation towards the wreath it will help expand the ability to furnish wreaths to those who cannot afford them. At this time, we have 45 free wreaths available. If you will not be able to come to sign up, please contact us at the information at the end of this column.
News of note
Mobile Office — Rep. Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the her office. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street, Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10-11:30 a.m. For more information, call 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building, 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. You can contact the commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.