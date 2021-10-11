It is becoming that time of year when there will be lots of events to honor and remember America’s Veterans. Locally, November will bring Veterans Day and a community open house and meal. December will bring the annual “Laying of the Wreaths” throughout the community and across the country.
I have received a couple of notices of events that I will share this week and look forward to being notified of others that I can add. These following events are in order of their upcoming dates and will be mentioned, as reminders, in future columns as their times get closer.
OCTOBER 23RD
The second annual “Four Rivers Run” fundraiser has been announced by AMVETS Post 75. Last year the “poker run” started in Morristown and crossed the Holsten, Nolichucky, French Broad and Pigeon Rivers. The riders got to enjoy the beautiful changing colors of the landscape as they cruised through Hamblen and Cocke County. They were able to view the communities and businesses and were greeted by the people working at the stops. The Bybee Market became our longest stop as the riders enjoyed finding this “out of the way” place that also has a restaurant with, “some pretty good food.”
The ride of the twenty-five riders were escorted through Newport and Cocke County by our local police and county sheriff’s office. Then they took River Road to Hartford, where the ride ended at Rafting in the Smokies. After the prizes and gifts were awarded, the riders enjoyed the rest of the afternoon at the Hartford Fall Festival. Most of the riders were from outside of our area and were impressed with what they got to see, and experience riding through Cocke County and said they “would be back”.
This year’s ride will be held on Saturday, October 23rd and begin at the Tanner Building in Newport. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and kick stands up will be at 10. This years ride will begin heading towards Cosby and after 110 miles of beautiful countryside will end at the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Festival in Dandridge. There will be drawings for gifts and several tickets to the Festival. Registration will be $20 per bike and $5 for an additional for riders.
You can find more information on the AMVETS Post 75 Facebook page or call Joe Purser at 757-535-2137 or Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918. Proceeds from this run will support AMVETs Post 75’s services to the Veterans in our community.
NOVEMBER 4TH
A new Veterans Community Resource Center (Center) that is being opened by AMVETS Post 75 will have it’s dedication on November 4 at 5 p.m. The space for the Center was donated by the City of Newport and will be located in the Tanner Building at 115 Mulberry Street in Newport. This facility was made possible by donations from Don and Donna Fabrikant, Team Farrell, Lowe’s and work by the Post 75 members.
Working with the City of Newport, Walter State Community College, the Cocke County Partnership, and other area organizations Post 75’s Center will develop additional resources to provide referral information and support to community services for Veterans and their families.
Post 75 would like to invite the community to join in the dedication of the new facility. For those who are interested the Post will be holding it’s monthly meeting (the 1st Thursday of each month) following the dedication at 6pm. For more information you can contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
NOVEMBER 6TH
The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, based in Knoxville, will be sponsoring a Women Veterans hike on November 6 at the Elkmont Cemetery Road in Gatlinburg.
Their release shares, “Women Veterans networking by hiking the Little River Trail in Elkmont. We will meet at the Little River Trail parking lot and hike to the troll bridge for picture. Those who wish to have more of a hiking experience may continue up the trail. There is also the opportunity to hike to Huskey Branch and make a loop for those who wish to hike further.
Also, anyone who wishes to hike after the troll bridge, may go as far as you wish and the return. Easy roadbed path for hiking. Another option will be for those who may not be able or only want to go explore Daisy Town with our private guide. Bring lunch and refreshments. We will mingle after the hike. We will honor the twenty-two veterans that are buried in Elkmont as well.”
The hike was an idea conceived by Marilyn Childress, president of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, and a Navy Veteran. She has been instrumental in the development of the Sharp’s Ridge Memorial Park and many other events honoring Veterans and their families. I will have more about Ms. Childress in a future column.
You can get more information about the hike by contacting the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation at (678) 920-1989 or by email at contact@veteransheritagesite.org.
NOVEMBER 11TH
For the third year the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 to like to invite the public to their annual holiday open house and meal. While the event was cancelled last year because of the virus they are looking forward to bringing the meal back to the community. It is open to all members of the community, and they will be looking for Veterans to bring their families.
Past events have been attended by representatives from the State, City and County governments and over a hundred guests this past year. This will allow the community to see and hear what the Chapter has been doing for the Veterans of Cocke County.
This year they will be providing a smoked chicken dinner and holiday themed hall. The open house will begin at 5 p.m. and the meal will begin at 6. The hall is located at 148 Pine Street. For more information you can contact the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
December 18, 2021, — National Wreaths Across America Day:
This year Veterans in Focus will be joining others in placing the Wreaths on Veteran gravesites in Cocke County. Next week I will be going more into this project but there is a deadline for ordering the Wreaths.
Currently the plans are to place forty-nine Wreaths on grave sites located within the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in the Cosby area. This will be the second year doing this in conjunction with the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation. The Wreaths costs $15 dollars each so the ones needed for the local grave sites will be $735 dollars. The order has to be placed by November 15th and we are looking for donations.
If you would like to sponsor one of the Wreaths you can send a check to the address at the end of my column or call me at the phone number listed. Any monies collected over the amount we will need locally will go to the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation for grave sites throughout the Knoxville area.
NEWS OF NOTE
The annual Veterans Day at Cocke County High School has been canceled for the second year because of the ongoing virus situation. I have not heard anything from Cosby Elementary but will be sure to keep you posted. I have really enjoyed both of the school’s programs each year and not just seeing but deeply feeling their patriotism.
Sons of the Confederates — The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Thursday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on October 19th at 6:30. The guest speaker will be Mr. Jim Boardwine, from Saltville, Virginia.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be, Thursday, October 16th, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 pm and the meeting begins at 7 pm. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 am to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
Welcome to the discussion.
