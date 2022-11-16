Missy is snoozing away on this chilly fall day. I could have joined her, but it’s a busy time of year, and I have a lot to accomplish if I plan for everything to be ready for my Thanksgiving gathering. Actually, we have moved our celebration up a little so my hubby could enjoy the festivities.

Mike drives an 18-wheeler and is gone much of the time, so we arranged a day when he would be home for our gathering. We all agreed that this is a wonderful idea and will allow some people to join us who would otherwise be busy with their own celebrations. I am now in high gear getting everything ready.

