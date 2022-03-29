Happy birthday to April Henderson and Eric Henderson on the 10th. I hope they have many more.
Happy birthday to Fayne Mottern on the 11th.
Sunday dinner guests of Rose Norwood were Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shropshire and Chase, Dylan Shropshire, Rick Smith, and Glenda Phillips.
Visiting Rose Norwood on Friday were Gale Dunn and me.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler on Friday were Dora Kate Stokely and me.
My granddaughter Rochell's husband, Shawn Sweeten, passed away on Thursday.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Rev. Ransom Hall, who passed away.
I was the Sunday dinner guest of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
I visited Tammy Haney last week.
Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas visited Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Avery, Aaron and Rochell Sweeten on Sunday.
I visited Rose Norwood on Monday and we went to town. Rose and I met Gale Dunn and Glenda Phillips at Poor Boys Restaurant. While there, we talked to Clayton Norwood and Glenn Norwood. I was glad to hear that Claudia Norwood is doing better. She is such a sweet lady.
Lucille Jenkins was given a birthday party recently. Those attending were Billy Jenkins, Missy Jenkins, Joy Owens, Mr. and Mrs. Shane Shoemaker, Kelly Jo Jones and Bentley, Mr. and Mrs. Buster Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Smith and son, and Mr. and Mrs. Chris Mullen and Skyler and Scarlet.
Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Norma Jean Stokely.
Dora Kate Stokely, Marie Grisgby, J.D. and Brenda Wilburn, and I were visiting Kate Wilburn.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Frances G. Holt, who passed away.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of James “Jimmy” Arthur Rick, who passed away. He used to work with Wayne.
On Saturday, Anthony and Wendy Haney, Dora Kate Stokely, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas, and I were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Rochell Sweeten. We went to the memorial service for Shawn Andrew Sweeten at Harmony Baptist Church in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and to Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. He is my granddaughter Rochell's husband. Her family needs prayers. He was 36 years old.
I would like to send my sympathy to the family of Regina Murr, who passed away. The family needs prayers.
Anthony Haney and I went to a revival at Mars Hill, North Carolina, on Monday, where Brian Shetley is conducting the revival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.