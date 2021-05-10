After a long silence from Washington, just last week the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs passed 25 bills for veterans that tout the legislation, “builds equity for veterans, provides economic support & COVID-19 relief, and improves oversight at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).”
“The bills we considered today represent a strong bipartisan effort to help veterans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and access economic and educational opportunities with their VA benefits,” said Committee Chairman Mark Takano (D-CA). “These bills also showcase a concerted effort to build equity and reach out to underserved veterans and those who served as allies to our country during times of war to ensure that they can access the benefits they have earned. Additionally, we discussed many strong oversight bills that will bring transparency and accountability to VA’s operations as well as key legislation to increase access to mental healthcare. I thank each and every Member for their work on these bills and for helping this Committee continue its work to advance sound policies on behalf of our nation’s veterans.”
Now these bills will go before the full members of the House for discussion and vote. In today’s column I will share these bill’s House Resolution (H.R.) numbers, and their titles. Any of these bills that hold particular interest to you, explore them further to see what they are really about. I will be following some of the bills I feel are more important to Veterans and families in our community. If you are unable to use the internet to do this or have questions about what you found, please let me know and I will address the information in a future column.
1. H.R. 2911: The VA Transparency & Trust Act of 2021 (Ranking Member, Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL))
2. H.R. 2082: The VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act (Ranking Member, Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL))
3. H.R. 290: The GI Bill Transferability Protection Act of 2021 (Ranking Member, Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL))
4. H.R. 293: VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance (HELP) Act (Ranking Member, Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL))
5. H.R. 2419: Affordable Housing for Homeless Veterans Act of 2021 (Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS))
6. H.R. 1510: The Veterans’ Camera Reporting (VCR) Act (David B. McKinley (R-W. Va.))
7. H.R. 1448: The PAWS Act (Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH-15))
8. H.R. 2494: The VET OP Act (Rep. Brad R. Wenstrup. (R-OH-2))
9. H.R. 2545: To clarify the role of doctors of podiatric medicine (Rep. Brad R. Wenstrup. (R-OH-2))
10. H.R. 234: The Korean American VALOR Act (Chairman Mark Takano (D-CA))
11. H.R. 2195: Justice for Service Members Act (Rep. David N. Cicilline (RI-01))
12. H.R. 1948: The VA Employee Fairness Act of 2021 (Chairman Mark Takano (D-CA).)
13. H.R. 958: The Protecting Moms Who Served Act (Lauren Underwood (IL-14))
14. H.R. 239: The Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley, Julia (D-CA-26))
15. H.R. 2441: The Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act of 2021 (Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA))
16. H.R. 2093: The Providing Benefits Information in Spanish and Tagalong for Veterans and Families Act (Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY))
17. H.R. 2935: VA Beneficiary Debt Collection Improvement Act (Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-1))
18. H.R. 1257: Homeless Veterans Credit Act (Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ-06))
19. H.R. 2704: Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment & Discrimination Act (Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-1))
20. H.R. 2788: VA Equal Employment Counseling Modernization Act (Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA))
21. H.R. 2429: VA Police Improvement and Accountability Act (Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.))
22. H.R. 2726: VA FOIA Reform Act (Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ))
23. H.R. 711: West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Ted Lieu (D., CA))
24. H.R. 2167: GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act (Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11))
25. H.R. 2878: Native VetSuccess Act (Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ))
H.R. 2911: The VA Transparency & Trust Act of 2021. Congress gave the VA $243.3 Billion dollars in fiscal year 2021, the biggest budget ever. Since March, the VA also received another $36.63 Billion in emergency relief funding to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, $19.6 Billion in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and $17 Billion in the American Rescue Plan. At the time of the American Rescue Plan’s passage, roughly $10 billion in CARES Act funding remained unspent by VA. The VA has not explained why they needed the additional funding in the American Rescue Plan or how it will be used. This bill would require the VA provide a clearer picture of where the money has or will be spent.
H.R. 1510: The Veterans’ Camera Reporting (VCR) Act. Several events across the county have highlighted serious safety issues at VA healthcare facilities. Due to the lack of cameras, or them malfunctioning in the facilities, better monitoring of Veterans and staff is needed. Tragic events have happened that could have been averted. In one example at the VAMC in West Palm Beach, Florida, a veteran on a locked mental health unit tragically died by suicide. If cameras were working, his death may have been averted. In another one, closer to home, at the VAMC in Clarksburg, West Virginia, another tragedy took place when a nursing assistant administered lethal doses of insulin to at least seven veterans. Her actions went unnoticed for almost a year.
While privacy is of concern to many Veterans who use the VA facilities, cameras can be an important tool that can be used to save lives.
H.R. 1448: Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act. There have been many studies done over the last couple of decades that support the benefits of pairing a Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with a trained service dog. This bill would have accredited organizations to pair a qualified, well trained, service dog with a Veteran for a period of time determined by the organization and then placed with the Veteran.
While my service dog, Molly Thunderpaws, is primarily a balance, support and mobility animal she is also trained to respond to my PTSD disability. At two years old we had completed 2,500 hours of training and continue to work each day to support each other. I do not know of how many hours will be in these other programs, but I can attest to the positive benefits a service dog will bring to the Veteran.
H.R. 234: The Korean American Vietnam Allies Long Overdue for Relief Act or the Korean American VALOR Act. This would allow any veteran who served in the armed forces of the Republic of Korea in Vietnam during January 9, 1962 and May 7, 1975 to receive medical care through the VA. To be eligible these veterans would have to have become U. S. citizens after their service.
When I was in Vietnam in 1968, I served alongside some of these soldiers. They were well trained and were fearsome fighters. I felt they were more dedicated than any South Vietnamese soldier and a proven ally to America. There are two other groups I would like to see afforded the same eligibility for VA services.
The Montagnard’s were the indigenous mountain peoples of the Central Highlands of Vietnam, the path of the Ho Chi Minh trail. These people were routinely relocated since their area was greatly affected by the spraying of herbicides, American bombings and attacks by the North Vietnamese. An estimated 200,000 died and 85% of their villages were destroyed during the war. I had personal contact with these people and assisted in their relocations.
The “Nationalist China” or “Taiwanese”, who I fought and flew alongside. These were pilots and crew members who worked and flew on the “Black Bird” C-123’s of the 1st Flight organization. Our missions were top secret and Taiwan mechanics provided major inspections and repair assistance in their home country when required. These crew members and mechanics were exposed to the same combat and Agent Orange issues as the American crews.
The Taiwanese still have a delegation that attends an annual event in conjunction with the AMVETS National Convention. These groups are just as deserving, and I hope that before we are all too old or dead the American government will recognize their contributions.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS
Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride will be coming through Newport on Sunday, May 30. Next week I will share more about this ride and how you can let the riders know about the great people who live in Cocke County.
AMVETS Post 75’s Memorial Day Program will be back with a full program on Monday, May 31st. The program will be on the steps of the Cocke County Courthouse and begins at 9:30 a.m. Plans are still being made and I will have a full preview next week.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, May 20, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
