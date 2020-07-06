This past weekend was the annual celebration and remembrance of where this country called America got its start. In the recent climate our country is in turmoil and it seems every thread in the fabric of our history is being challenged and removed.
With the COVID-19 virus, our country has additional challenges and has set up factors that began to change our society. No one can accurately predict what this next year will bring so I will pray that we will have some of the reminders our ancestors have placed throughout the country still standing.
I am still out of Tennessee taking care of family issues and hope to return this week. I have been following the events at home through phone calls from friends. One call, last week, we got around to talking about my column.
My friend mentioned the information I have been sharing about the PREVENTS report and how large the report was. He said, “I don’t know anyone that would read 309 pages of government reports except you”. Well, all I can say is that I review a lot of information to come up with my view of each subject I chose for the column.
I find it really helps that I took speed reading in the 7th and 8th grade that has helped me ever since. Somewhere along the way I have heard it called the “Evelyn Woodhead speed reading course”.
I am not completely through studying the information in that 309 pages so this week I would like to share some of the information (News releases) about services coming out of the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Hospital (MHVAH) and the VA.
MHVAH GUINEA PIG:
In early June I wrote about the MHVAH being selected as one of the 20 VA hospitals to be chosen to be part of the VA’s three-phase response plan to reopen. Following the VA’s 226-page outline (I am still reading through this) Mountain Home partially re-opened the scheduling of Veterans for clinic appointments.
“A central planning solution for resuming regular operations makes no sense here because some areas of the country will take longer to recover, while other areas have seen minimal cases,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “That’s why we’re letting local conditions dictate our next steps.
“VA medical facilities will be permitted to embark on Phase 1 of the plan once certain local conditions have been met. These conditions include falling numbers of patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, reduced numbers of people testing positive for the virus, and increased testing capacity.
“Once these and other conditions are met, local VA facilities will maintain their current risk-mitigation activities (such as continued telework when possible) but may also begin assessing how best to permit elective procedures and resume certain face-to-face visits that have been postponed.
“Phase 2 of the plan is the resumption of services that have been postponed, again as deemed possible based on local conditions, and subject to safety protocols deemed as necessary by local staff.
‘In Phase 3, VA facilities will again allow visitors to hospitals, community living centers, senior living facilities, and spinal cords injury and disorder units after a full assessment of the risks and only amid continuing improvement in their part of the country. Most VA employees will also return to work in this phase.”
Phase one has been going on for about three weeks now at MHVAH, and there have not been any reports as to how that is working.
988 NUMBER:
“The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced their support for the Suicide Prevention 988 expansion initiative, a new national three-digit emergency telephone number to access crisis call centers across the country for suicide prevention and mental health services, including the Veterans Crisis Line, by July 2022.
VA is working alongside the Federal Communications Commission, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to implement and activate the 988 expansion.
“The 988 three-digit number will help Veterans and non-Veteran callers quickly access help in times of crisis and open the door to engage new individuals in life-saving care,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “The Veterans Crisis Line will continue to remain available 24/7, 365 days a year, by calling 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1.”
Once activated, the 988 expansion will also grant VA the opportunity to collaborate with the suicide prevention community across the United States.
(This initiative is aligned with the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) program, a nationwide plan to raise awareness about mental health, connect Veterans and others at risk of suicide to federal and local resources.)
TRAVEL PAY:
“The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is rolling out a new system in July for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims using VA’s secure web-based portal, Access VA.
The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), which is accessible 24/7, 365 days a year, will simplify how eligible Veterans and beneficiaries claim mileage reimbursement for travel to and from both VA health care or VA authorized non-VA health care service locations.
“VA is working diligently to find new ways to innovate and simplify how we serve Veterans and their beneficiaries,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Streamlining the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System will help our Veterans get their travel reimbursements more securely and efficiently.”
BTSSS enables Veterans and caregivers to submit claims for reimbursement of costs from a personally owned vehicle, common carrier, meals, and/or lodging, and other travel related expenses such as tolls, parking and luggage.
The national implementation across Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISN) will run in phases through November. The first phase will start in July and includes VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Kansas City VA Medical Center, Bay Pines VA Health Care System, Bay Pines, FL, and Minneapolis VA Health Care System. The implementation will continue in phases beginning on the following dates:
• September 8: VISN’s 1, 9, 12, 17, 21, 22
• October 5: VISN’s 2, 6, 10, 15, 20
• November 2: VISN’s 4, 5, 7, 8, 16, 19, 23
As BTSSS goes live, the use of kiosks will be discontinued however, in person claims and hard-copy submissions are still available. For more information on BTSSS and eligibility, visit the VA Travel Pay Reimbursement webpage.”
Since we are in VISN 9 our chance to use this system will begin in September. I realize that there are many Veterans living in the Cocke County community that do not have access to electronics that they can use for filling this way. There are computers available at the local libraries throughout the week and at the DAV Chapter 102 hall on Wednesdays.
LABROTORY SERVICES:
“James H. Quillen VA Medical Center has a new Laboratory location in the Carnegie Library, Building 17, on our campus at Mountain Home. The name of the Laboratory is the “Remote Lab.” This location is for Veterans who only require laboratory services. Veterans will be able to have ordered blood draws and urine samples collected at this location. “Remote Lab” hours are 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday; closed on weekends and holidays.
The use of this lab is not for Veterans who have other appointments at the facility on the scheduled day of the lab appointment. Patient appointment letters will indicate “Remote Lab Building 17” for notification of the appointment location. Laboratory services are still available in building 160 and 77.
Please enter the Mountain Home campus through the designated entry points. Initial tent screeners will screen and direct you to the “Remote Lab.” There are signs on campus indicating how to locate the “Remote Lab.” Designated parking spaces and handicapped parking spaces are available in the parking lot behind the Carnegie Library. The back door of the Carnegie Library with the covered walkway is the main entrance into the “Remote Lab.”
GOING POSTAL:
I have friends that have worked with the Post Office and found this release from Washington to be interesting.
This past December the U.S. Postal Services issued the Healing PTSD semi-postal stamp. More than 7 million stamps were sold from December 2019 to May, garnering upwards of $717,000 which have been disbursed to VA.
“Thanks to the millions of Americans who purchased the Healing PTSD stamp, VA will continue to study, create awareness, educate and develop policies which better the lives of Veterans with PTSD,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “The stamp not only raises awareness about PTSD but will provide funding for needed research and education about trauma and PTSD treatment.”
Anyone who has seen or gone through a traumatic event, such as war, sexual assault, or a serious accident, can develop PTSD. As a result, they may experience problems sleeping, trouble concentrating, recurrent dreams about the trauma, intense reactions to reminders of the trauma, disturbances in relationships and/or isolation. However, PTSD can be treated.
VA offers personalized effective treatments for PTSD including talk therapy and medication. During PTSD Awareness Month and all year round, VA encourages Veterans to find out more about PTSD and treatment.”
After hearing some of my friend’s stories about what happens “behind the scenes” I certainly hope some of the USPS leaders will integrate a program to help their Veteran employees.
REMINDER:
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75 – Has announced they will begin regular meetings and will be observing CDC guidelines. Due to the death of a member, Post 75 has moved their meeting to Tuesday July 21 at 6 p.m. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. You can call the Commander, Richard Holt, at (423) 608-2902 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years.
