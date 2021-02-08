Bull Shoot

Did the title of this column make you think I used another word than shoot when you glanced at it? Well, there is some new proposed legislation, in Washington, that is full of bull and it would restrict our freedom to shoot, own a gun or ammunition. I want to take this chance to make you aware of this legislation and hope you will contact you House and Senate representatives and voice your opinion, pro or con.
I get most of the information for my columns through news releases from different sources in Washington, around the country, and across the internet. But I do not receive ALL the information out there so occasionally I get an email from someone with something as interesting as this. David Mills, Commander of American Legion Post 41 had sent out an email that I received. He said we should all be aware of H.R.127.
BACKGROUND
In 1791, the Bill of Rights were ratified by our new government. These ten amendments to the United States Constitution included the 2nd Amendment which reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
In 1934, after the gangland’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, in Chicago, the first gun laws were passed. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s National Firearms Act (NFA) began the taxing and the registration of all firearms with the Secretary of the Treasury. This was followed in 1938 with the Federal Firearms Act (FFA). The FFA required gun manufacturers, importers, and dealers to obtain a Federal Firearms License (FFL). It also required gun dealers to keep records of their customers and defined people, like convicted felons, who could not purchase a gun.
In 1968, because of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Gun Control Act (GCA) was enacted. This gave the ATF a broad latitude of interpreting the law and the enforcement of the regulations. The ATF was repeatedly accused of abusing their power over those holding a FFL. It was reported they harassed many of the smaller companies in an attempt to drive them out of business.
These reports continued and in 1982 a Senate Sub-subcommittee did a study on the Second Amendment. The report on this study said, “The conclusion is thus inescapable that the history, concept, and wording of the second amendment to the Constitution of the United States, as well as its interpretation by every major commentator and court in the first half-century after its ratification, indicates that what is protected is an individual right of a private citizen to own and carry firearms in a peaceful manner.”
The report supported the suspected abuse of power by the ATF saying, “75 percent of ATF prosecutions were aimed at ordinary citizens who had neither criminal intent nor knowledge but were enticed by agents into unknowing technical violations.” Following this study, in 1986, The Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986 (FOPA) was born. This intended to loosen restrictions on gun sales and reopening of the ability to have interstate sales of guns and ammunition. It also allowed those items to be shipped through the U.S. Postal Services.
Then in 1993, White House press secretary James Brady was wounded in an assassination attempt on President Ronald Regan. This action led President Bill Clinton to quickly sign into law the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act of 1993 (BHVPA or Brady Act). The Brady Act, “required that background checks be completed before a gun is purchased from a licensed dealer, manufacturer or importer.” It established today’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which is maintained by the FBI.
Because of the liberal public view the Democratic led legislators pushed through the controversial Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, of 1994 (VCCLEA). This bill covered many areas including family violence, spouse and child abuse, crime prevention, delinquent and at-risk kids, and provided many grants to address these and other issues.
Buried in this VCCLEA legislation was a subsection titled, titled Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act (PSRFUPA). It became better known as the Assault Weapons Ban. (Note: this became a temporary prohibition that ended in 2004.) The bottom line of this bill outlawed, the ability to “manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon,” unless it was “lawfully possessed under Federal law on the date of the enactment of this subsection.” Nineteen military-style or “copy-cat” assault weapons—including AR-15s, TEC-9s, MAC-10s, etc.—could not be manufactured or sold. It also banned “certain high-capacity ammunition magazines of more than ten rounds,”
2005
Then in 2005, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) was signed by President George W. Bush. This Bill prevented “gun manufacturers from being named in federal or state civil suits by those who were victims of crimes involving guns made by that company.” It also, “prohibited causes of action against manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and importers of firearms or ammunition products, and their trade associations, for the harm solely caused by the criminal or unlawful misuse of firearm products or ammunition products by others when the product functioned as designed and intended.”
Since 2005 there have been many attempts to put tighter controls on owning and the availability of firearms and ammunition, identifying those who own them, putting restrictions on sales of them, and many other types of legislation that infringes on the original 2nd Amendment rights.
Now we will see what the next legislative assault on these rights is being attempted.
2021
Now that we are into 2021, the newly elected group of legislators have been sworn in, we will begin to see what agenda they bring with them. Researching the bill that David brought to my attention I found that Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18) intends to tread on gun owners 2nd Amendment rights.
H.R.127 of the 117th Congress (2021-2022) was introduced as the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act. That is the “short title”, the “Official Title” is:
“To provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms, and to prohibit the possession of certain ammunition.”
The legislation begins with the statement, “The Attorney General of the United States, through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), to set up a new system for licensing the possession of firearms or ammunition in the United States, and for the registration with the Bureau of each firearm present in the United States.”
NUTS … JUST NUTS
Under this new registration system EVERYONE who owns a firearm MUST send a report to the ATF. The report has to include the make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored. Then you must also inform them of any person you may loan the gun to and when you will be loaning it to them.
This registration will apply to any firearm and is required on the date the person purchases the gun. It will be mandatory that each person who already possess a firearm to send a report, complete with all the above information, to the ATF within 90 days of the enactment of this law. This will help fulfill the provision that the Attorney General will establish and maintain a database of all firearms.
The information in this database will be made accessible “to all members of the public, all Federal, State, and local law enforcement authorities, all branches of the United States Armed Forces, and all State and local governments, as defined by the Bureau.”
To be able to own a firearm or even the ammunition for one, by this legislation, requires each person to have a license. This process has been greatly modified from the current requirements. Today anyone who purchases a gun from a dealer must go through a background check. In the future it would apply to ammunition or accessories as well.
To receive a firearm license in the future, according to this Bill, not only requires the applicant to be twenty-one years of age (current), undergo a criminal background check (current), and successfully completes at least 24 hours (currently 8) of training.
NEW REQUIREMENTS
The individual will obtain insurance. Described: “any person who has applied for a license pursuant to subsection © and has paid to the Attorney General the fee specified in paragraph (2) of this subsection a policy that insures the person against liability for losses and damages resulting from the use of any firearm by the person during the 1-year period that begins with the date the policy is issued. The fee specified in this paragraph is $800.”
Each applicant must undergo, and pass, a psychological evaluation. Described: (B) the evaluation is conducted by a licensed psychologist approved by the Attorney General;“(C) as deemed necessary by the licensed psychologist involved, the evaluation included a psychological evaluation of other members of the household in which the individual resides; and “D) as part of the psychological evaluation, the licensed psychologist interviewed any spouse of the individual, any former spouse of the individual, and at least 2 other persons who are a member of the family of, or an associate of, the individual to further determine the state of the mental, emotional, and relational stability of the individual in relation to firearms.”
There are different fines and jail time for not having a permit and found to have firearms and ammunition, transferring them to other individuals, or even just loaning them without notifying the government. The top punishment is a fine of not less than $75,000 and not more than $150,000, imprisoned not less than 15 years and not more than 25 years, or both.
A bill like this is an infringement on the rights provided by the 2nd Amendment and we must always be on alert for other attempts to restrict our freedoms.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, February 18, at 148 Pine Street. Beginning this month (February) the meeting will return to its 7 p.m. starting time and there will be a meal starting at 6 p.m. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
