This past March the House passed H.R. 3967, as amended, the “ ￼ Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021” or “Honoring our PACT Act” or simply, the “PACT Act”. An Act to improve health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances, and for other purposes. The bill passed the full House on March 3rd and was sent to the Senate where it passed on June 16th.
The legislation is aimed to address the effect of burn pits on the Americans who served in Southwest Asia and includes other types of toxic exposures throughout the world. This past week the Senate passed the PACT Act, but they had made some amendments and it had to be sent back to the House for review and a new vote. If the House passes it without making any other amendments the legislation will go forward to be signed by the President.
The govtrack.com site I use for information has summarized the legislation as:
“Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 or the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021.
This bill addresses health care, presumption of service-connection, research, resources, and other matters related
to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. It provides eligibility for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care, including mental health services and counseling, to veterans who (1) participated in a toxic exposure risk activity (a qualifying activity that requires a corresponding entry in an exposure tracking record system), (2) served in specified locations on specified dates, or (3) deployed in support of a specified contingency operation.
The bill establishes the Formal Advisory Committee on Toxic Exposure to assist with the various procedures in establishing or removing presumptions of service-connection. It modifies or establishes the presumption of service- connection for certain conditions or purposes for various groups of veterans.
Among other requirements, the VA must:
Provide a veteran with a medical examination regarding the nexus between a disability and toxic exposure risk activity if a veteran submits a disability compensation claim for a service-connected disability with insufficient evidence, incorporate a clinical questionnaire to help determine potential toxic exposures as part of the initial screening conducted for veterans with a VA primary care provider, and establish a registry for current or past members of the Armed Forces who may have been exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances due to the environmental release of aqueous film-forming foam at a Department of Defense location.”
This legislation began in July of 2021 and has faced an uphill battle to get out of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs (HCVA). H.R. 3967 was aimed to help the Veterans who had health issues from working around “Burn Pits” throughout Southwest Asia. The legislation also addresses several other groups who were exposed to other toxic substances and the places that were contaminated.
I will be sharing some of the important parts of this bill and the changes it will make for Veterans who have served over the last several decades. And, of course, it has some parts that address training and the VA’s workforce development and other non-toxic issues. The information reflects the section numbers and subsection letters or roman numerals.
101. Short title: This title may be cited as the Conceding Our Veterans’ Exposure Now and Necessitating Training Act of 2022 or the COVENANT Act of 2022.
102. Definitions relating to toxic-exposed veterans
(a) In general: Section 1710(a)(2)(F) is amended by striking who was exposed to a toxic substance, radiation, or other conditions, as provided in subsection (e) and inserting who is a toxic-exposed veteran, in accordance with subsection (e).
(b) Definitions of toxic exposure and toxic-exposed veteran.
Section 101 is amended, by adding at the end the following new paragraphs: (37) The term toxic exposure includes the following: (A) A toxic exposure risk activity, as defined in section 1710(e)(4) of this title. (B) An exposure to a substance, chemical, or airborne hazard identified in the list under section 1119(b)(2) of this title.
(C) The term toxic exposure risk activity means any activity — (i) that requires a corresponding entry in an exposure tracking record system (as defined in section 1119(c) of this title) for the veteran who carried out the activity; or (ii) that the Secretary determines qualifies for purposes of this subsection when taking into account what is reasonably prudent to protect the health of veterans.
103. Expansion of health care for specific categories of toxic-exposed veterans and veterans supporting certain overseas contingency operations - (G) Beginning not later than the applicable date specified in paragraph (6), and subject to paragraph (2), a veteran who participated in a toxic exposure risk activity while serving on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training is eligible for hospital care (including mental health services and counseling), medical services, and nursing home care under subsection (a)(2)(F) for any illness.
The following is the highlights of the individuals, dates served, and locations of the specific exposures covered by this bill.
BURN PIT LOCATIONS AND PRESUMPTIONS:
Title III - Improving the establishment of service connection process for toxic-exposed veterans. 301.Short title - This title may be cited as the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act of 2022.
1119. Presumptions of toxic exposure - (b)Presumption of specific toxic exposure for members who served in certain locations.
(1)The Secretary shall, for purposes of section 1110 and chapter 17 of this title, presume that any covered veteran was exposed to the substances, chemicals, and airborne hazards identified in the list under paragraph (2) during the service of the covered veteran specified in subsection ...
veteran to qualify for presumptions of exposure under this section, if appropriate, but in no case establish an end date earlier than the last day of the period specified in section 101(33) for the Persian Gulf War.
(c) Definitions - In this section:
(1) The term covered veteran means any veteran who—
(A) on or after August 2, 1990, performed active military, naval, air, or space service while assigned to a duty station in, including airspace above—
(i) Bahrain;
(ii) Iraq;
(iii) Kuwait;
(iv)Oman;
(v) Qatar;
(vi) Saudi Arabia;
(vii) Somalia; or
(viii) United Arab Emirates; or
(B) on or after September 11, 2001, performed active military, naval, air, or space service while assigned to a duty
station in, including airspace above— (i)Afghanistan;
(ii) Djibouti;
(iii) Egypt;
(iv) Jordan;
(v) Lebanon;
(vi) Syria;
(vii) Yemen;
(viii) Uzbekistan; or
(ix) any other country determined relevant by the Secretary.
Any Veterans that fall under any of these definitions and files a claim with the VA will be scheduled for a medical
examination. If found to have any of the following diseases will be presumed to have a service connection disability rating.
1120. Presumption of service connection for certain diseases associated with exposure to burn pits and other toxins (a)Presumption of service connection
For the purposes of section 1110 of this title, and subject to section 1113 of this title, a disease specified in subsection (b) becoming manifest in a covered veteran shall be considered to have been incurred in or aggravated during active military, naval, air, or space service, notwithstanding that there is no record of evidence of such disease during the period of such service.
(b) Diseases specified
The diseases specified in this subsection are the following:
(1) Asthma that was diagnosed after service of the covered veteran as specified in subsection (c).
(2) The following types of cancer:
(A) Head cancer of any type.
(B) Neck cancer of any type.
(C) Respiratory cancer of any type.
(D) Gastrointestinal cancer of any type.
(E) Reproductive cancer of any type.
(F) Lymphoma cancer of any type.
(G) Lymphomatic cancer of any type.
(H) Kidney cancer.
(I) Brain cancer.
(J) Melanoma.
(K) Pancreatic cancer.
(3) Chronic bronchitis.
(4) Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
(5) Constrictive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis.
(6) Emphysema.
(7) Granulomatous disease.
(8) Interstitial lung disease.
(9) Pleuritis.
(10) Pulmonary fibrosis.
(11) Sarcoidosis.
(12) Chronic sinusitis.
(13) Chronic rhinitis.
(14) Glioblastoma.
(15) Any other disease for which the Secretary determines, pursuant to regulations prescribed under subchapter VII
that a presumption of service connection is warranted based on a positive association with a substance, chemical, or airborne hazard identified in the list under section 1119(b)(2) of this title.
While this bill opens the door for treatment and benefits for the airborne hazards faced by many Post 9/11 Veterans, it also addresses other exposures that Veterans have been fighting for recognition of over the last sixty plus years.
RADITION EXPOSURE:
Title IV - Mark Takai Atomic Veterans Healthcare Parity Act of 2022
401. Treatment of veterans who participated in cleanup of Enewetak Atoll as radiation-exposed veterans for purposes of presumption of service connection of certain disabilities by Department of Veterans Affairs
(v)Cleanup of Enewetak Atoll during the period beginning on January 1, 1977, and ending on December 31, 1980. 402.
(a)Short title - The Palomares or Thule Veterans Act of 2022.
(vi)Onsite participation in the response effort following the collision of a United States Air Force B–52 bomber and
refueling plane that caused the release of four thermonuclear weapons in the vicinity of Palomares, Spain, during the period beginning January 17, 1966, and ending March 31, 1967.
AGENT ORANGE:
403. This section may be cited as the Veterans Agent Orange Exposure Equity Act of 2022.
(d) In this section, the term covered service means active military, naval, air, or space service—
(1) performed in the Republic of Vietnam during the period beginning on January 9, 1962, and ending on May 7, 1975;
(2) performed in Thailand at any United States or Royal Thai base during the period beginning on January 9, 1962, and ending on June 30, 1976, without regard to where on the base the veteran was located or what military job specialty the veteran performed;
(3) performed in Laos during the period beginning on December 1, 1965, and ending on September 30, 1969;
(4) performed in Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province during the period beginning on April 16, 1969, and ending on April 30, 1969; or
(5) performed on Guam or American Samoa, or in the territorial waters thereof, during the period beginning on January 9, 1962, and ending on July 31, 1980, or served on Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll during the period beginning on January 1, 1972, and ending on September 30, 1977.
Under (a) Short title - This section may be cited as the Fair Care for Vietnam Veterans Act of 2022, there are two other “presumptives” (b)Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and (c)Hypertension that will be added to the Agent Orange Registry.
There is a lot of other information in this bill that I will follow up with in the next couple of weeks featuring toxic sites here in America.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 to 4. This month meeting will be, Friday, July 1st. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.