With Memorial Day coming, I was writing my column about its origin and was about a third of my way through, adding dates and numbers of those who have lost their lives in individual wars, lots of statistics. It came to me that I was on the wrong track and this week’s column now becomes about how my life experiences have affected how I feel each Memorial Day.
As a youngster living as much time as I could in the mountains of West Virginia with my Grandmother Cook, and my connection to my Native American heritage, I learned how to hunt. At around age 9, killing my first squirrel and rabbit I experienced seeing the death of my “kill.” The following couple of summers I spent time working with my Uncle Raymond who was the director of the funeral home in Ansted, West Virginia. This was my first glimpse of the death of a human and was instrumental to my education.
Killing and dressing out small game, fish, and deer was done with respect to their spirits as my grandmother had taught. I realized early on how precious life is and how quick it can end. Though I had these experiences every “season” it gave me the knowledge and strength to deal with death for the rest of my life.
I joined the military in 1966 and found myself just a year and a half later in Vietnam. Arriving there just a week before turning twenty I was still a “wet behind the ears” kid. A week later TET of 1968, the strongest North Vietnam offensive, began. I suddenly found myself using all my experiences dealing with animal death being needed.
As a crew-chief and flight crew member of a special operations C-123 transport airplane, our missions were to support the Army’s 5th Special Forces and other covert organizations. Normal operations would have us flying at night, landing on dirt roads and picking up/dropping off our cargo in a stealth sort of way. During that TET period our missions were changed to support and supply of bases under attack along the norther border, the famous I Corps.
Many of our flights were direct supply missions. We loaded all the materials on metal pallets and rollers installed in the plane’s cargo bay. We would fly into these bases and get close to the run way but not touch down. As we were only a few feet from the ground we would release the cargo that would slide out the back and scoot across the runway to a stop. (Each pallet was equipped with a parachute that would open outside the plane and “pull” the cargo out.)
Never actually on the ground, this was the fastest way for us to get in and out of the area, we still took enemy fire but normally would only have a couple of holes to patch. There were supplies that could not be dropped from the plane and required us to land, unloaded by forklift or by hand. These deliveries were of the most importance and the most dangerous. While there we were a “sitting” target. I remember some really close mortar hits and I continue to thank God for the safety he provided.
Because we were one of the few cargo type aircraft to land when our cargo had been removed, we became an “air-evacuation” plane (most e-vacs were done by Huey helicopters). We helped load the wounded needing hospitals and body bags of those who had given their lives. This was where my childhood experiences and Boy Scout training became important.
On each of these flights we loaded with upwards of 30 to 50+ wounded and about as many body bags. There was only one medic that joined them on the flight to tend them until we got to another base with bandages and instructions from the medic who needed help, I can only say that God used my hands for his work.
With the numerous wounded, my “first-aid” merit badge training was put to the test. I worked quickly as I could and soon the medic recognized my “skills” and give me more responsibility. I was only able to do emergency patch work, but the medic showed me how to do stitches and I picked that up really quick. In the next four weeks of the TET period, we made sometimes three or four “sorties” or missions into these places a day. Since there were only a few medics that were used for these flights, I got to know them, and they were always happy to have an extra pair of hands and to be out of the “fight” for even a short while.
The medics always talked with words of comfort to these brave men who had been wounded and I followed suit. We didn’t have a chance to talk much because of the amount of the wounded laying in pain. A quick “Hey, where you from? Don’t worry we will get you in good hands real soon.” It seems the words brought comfort to many. Though it was really difficult I tried to keep a smile on my face and a calm voice.
Then the real reason I remember Memorial Day. When the medic would instruct me on what the wounded soldier needed me to do, he also let me know that there were those who he felt would not make it to the hospital. I found, in most cases, he was correct in his diagnosis, and before TET was over, I had provided comfort to four of seventeen who did not survive the flight.
I quickly recognized the “signs” of the wounded who were losing their battle to stay alive. I learned to recognize the final “gasp” they made, and I have heard it too many times in my life since hearing the first. Being a spiritual person, I spoke of the glory of God and provided my touch and brought as much comfort as I could. I held two in my arms as they closed their eyes for the final time.
I cannot remember their names, but I have carried their faces in my mind and heart for the last fifty plus years. Each was young and each accepted their fate in a different way. Today, I remember them in my prayers and honor the memory of these four men each Memorial Day. Seeing the spirit of life slip away from a person, hearing their last words or that final “gasp” causes a bond that will never break.
All this happened in the first six weeks in I was Vietnam. The next ten months provided many more experiences with “close to death” situations for myself and the thousands of others who came to fight in that country. The Vietnam Memorial, in Washington, holds the names of the 58,281 who gave their lives for their country.
There are other memorials in Washington honoring the other wars Americans have fought and lost their lives in battle. The Arlington National Cemetery holds over 400,000 bodies of those who have served their country, many who gave their lives in a country far away from their homes. As of this year the Department of Defense (DOD) said there are another 82,000+ Americans Missing In Action (MIA) from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/Iraq/Afghanistan. Almost 75% of those losses were from the Pacific Theater and because of World War II many are presumed lost at sea.
So how do you use the Memorial Day holiday the government has given you? I would ask that you take time to pause and pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their, our, country. Take this as an opportunity to speak with your children and grandchildren about how important it is to remember those who have helped fight to keep America free.
MEMORIAL DAY ACTIVITIES
Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Day Run – Sunday, May 30 11:30 a.m. 2,000 motorcyclists will leave Sevierville at 11 a.m. on Highway 411 and ride through Newport, turning north on Highway 25 east and end their ride at the Veterans Memorial Overlook at Bean Station, TN. Come out and show support for their ride to honor those who have lost their lives fighting for our freedoms and remembering those who are still Missing In Action.
AMVETS Post 75 Memorial Day Program – Monday May 31, 9:30 a.m. on the lawn of the County courthouse (East Broadway side). Join Post 75 and Veterans and families of Cocke County at the annual Memorial Day program. Host Dale Brown will be joined by the Cocke County High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) who will be posting the colors and Penny Grooms will be singing the National Anthem. The guest speaker will be Leslie Purser, Major General, U.S. Army, retired. Bring a chair and a prayer for those who have served their country.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street. The June meeting will be held just prior to the Rhythm on the River event behind the Newport City Hall. Post 75 will be set up at the event to provide information about membership, Veterans services in Cocke County and to support their fundraiser. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group now meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next month’s meeting will be Friday, June 4. Sheilah Strobel, project leader, would like to invite anyone in the community to join the group. “They will help make the quilts that will be presented to Veterans in the local community to thank them for their service to our country, no experience is needed, and materials are provided.” For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.