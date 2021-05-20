There are still a few folks who remember Art Fisher, and a few more who remember the name. He was quite a character in this community at one time. He was a businessman and entrepreneur, but as once reported in the Knoxville News-Sentinel, he was better known as a "prankster and practical joker." Although a schoolmate recalled that he had always been the show-off in school, Art possessed both initiative and energy, always looking for an opportunity.
Art's proper name was Arthur Justin Fisher. He was born in 1889 in Clearfield, PA where the Fisher family had been in the tanning business for many years. Art's uncle John W. Fisher came to Newport with the Unaka Tannery in 1892, and Art's family followed about 1899, when his father Newton Fisher became affiliated with the tannery.
Following five years in the U.S. Navy and later service in World War l, Art returned to Newport and went into business for himself. Automobiles were still in their early years, but Art recognized that they would need gasoline and repairs. He first established a filling station and then built a garage, which opened on July 4, 1928. Part of that rock building still stands on the corner of East Broadway and Court Avenue. A 1934 receipt shows that he even had cars for hire, making him a pioneer in the rental car business.
In the newspaper account of his marriage to Miss Nita J. Murray in 1922, he was described: In many lines, he is a genius and a man of very great ability. He himself has built a beautiful and very unique home for his bride. His home was built of rock and still occupies a distinctive site overlooking the east end of Newport; the present growth has somewhat obscured it. When its stability was once questioned, Roy Campbell asserted that there was nothing to worry about, as it was resting solidly on railroad rails.
Art also recognized the power of advertising, and all along the highways in Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, he publicized his garage with signs in the shape of a large metal fish with "Art" at the fish's head and "er" at the tail. In 1934 when First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and some friends were taking a private motor trip thru the area, Mrs. Roosevelt was attracted by his signs and stopped at the garage as they passed through.
This was the occasion for one of Art's pranks. He had invented what he called a "Move-U-Tone" camera. He asked Mrs. Roosevelt to pose for a picture. She stood in front of the large camera. Art got behind it and threw the black cloth over his head. When she was posed, he squirted a stream of water and when she reacted, he pulled a trigger and a small cannon exploded. It was loaded with 10 drams of black powder and wads of paper. Even though Mrs. Roosevelt called it "an enjoyable joke," her Secret Service agents thought otherwise.
Art also invented a "trick cane" which was an umbrella charged with a flashlight battery which could shock a person it touched. He once took the cane on a trip to an American Legion convention. He shocked the wrong person but was spared arrest when his friend Bill Jones convinced the officer that Art was unbalanced, and they were in the process of taking him to an institution.
Besides a tank filled with rattlesnakes, another unique feature at the garage was the "Check Man." In the rear of the business was an effigy of a man hanging by the neck. On the body was attached a collection of bad checks which Art had taken. Anyone who requested to cash a check there was shown the dummy, and Art said they never asked again.
Another one of Art's ventures was the "Promise Land" in Jefferson County where the English Mountain Spring Water plant is now. Art purchased the property in December 1931 from R.H. Sexton with the intention of establishing a resort. The tract had a fine spring and the Sexton boys had already built a swimming pool. (At the same time, Art's sister Mrs. Louella Kyker was operating her swimming pool, The Crystal Lake, at Carson Springs.)
This advertisement from the Morristown Gazette Mail, June 14, 1932, gives an excellent description of his vision: Art Fisher of Newport announces the opening of his mammoth recreation park, "Art Fisher's Promise Land." This place of amusement is located on Highway No. 70 six miles from Newport on the Morristown-Dandridge-Newport highway. There is a mammoth four acre spring-fed lake for swimming. High and low diving boards have been built and competent life guards on duty at all times. Trent Sexton, well known fancy diver and swimmer, is the head life guard. The lake has been stocked with thousands of rainbow trout and fishing is said to be excellent. There is a large dance pavilion capable of holding several hundred people and music is furnished by Skeet Tallent's orchestra. The park has ample space for parking and picnic grounds are provided. Mr. Fisher states that all fraternal and religious organizations may use the grounds for picnics and have free swims at any time by simply letting him know in advance. The opening dance will be held on June 16th…
A similar article appeared in the Dandridge Banner. At that time the Promise Land was located on the main highway to Dandridge, as the present Highway 70 had not been completed. This was a popular place for the young people for several years, but 1941 brought its decline. On August 8th of that year, the accidental drowning of Mrs. Mildred Sisk and her son Larry cast a gloom over the place. By the next summer, the United States was at war, gasoline was rationed and citizens had a different focus. Although the lake was eventually drained, the pavilion and the diving tower remained many years afterwards.
Another of Art's ventures was his wrecker "Big Bertha." It was a heavy duty, 10 wheeled, cab over a Chevrolet chassis with the largest Holmes wrecker equipment complete with a spool of 1/2" cable as well as necessary chains, jacks, pinch bars and blocks. (The name came from the large German Howitzer manufactured by the Krupps and used against the Allies in World War I. The gun had a six mile firing range.) Art claimed that "Big Bertha" could move anything, but trying to pull out the remains of the old mill dam proved otherwise. The dam was so embedded that the attempt raised the wrecker off the ground. (The dam had to be dynamited.)
He also operated a roller skating rink, which was a popular activity for Newport's young people. The rink was located adjacent to his business. The rink was 40'x80' with a Michigan maple floor and a music system. For those who did not have their own, there were 175 pairs of skates available.
Another Art Fisher story is that of the "round trip rock." Art was once approached by a man who said he was from Miami and had seen a large rock in the mountains which he would like for his yard. He said that he would pay $2,000 if Art could get the rock and haul it to Miami. Art and the fellow made a deal. Art and a crew removed the rock, loaded it and he hauled it the 900 miles to Miami, only to find that the address which he had been given was non-existent and he could find no record of the man who had made the request. Art hauled the rock back to Newport, placed it at his own home and admitted that he "had been took." After all these years the rock is still lying on ground near where he placed it. Some here wondered about the real background behind the Miami fellow's request.
Art's son, Art J. Fisher, was a UT athlete, a decorated Air Force pilot and a member of the Air National Guard. Besides being an Air Traffic Controller at McGhee-Tyson Airport, he also did contract flying. It was on one of these flights that he was killed in 1964 at the age of 33 near Shelbyville, TN. He had four children - Art lll, Lauren, Kyle and Lea.
Art was having trouble with break-ins at his garage. The thieves were coming in from the roof. He rigged up a shotgun aimed at the window where they had entered. Several months later, on December 23, 1949, he evidently had forgotten the trap, opened the window and the gun fired. He only survived a short time.
So ended the story of one of Newport's most colorful citizens.
