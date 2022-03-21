The weather has been warming up in east Tennessee. The plants are blossoming, the weeds are growing and people are getting out to prepare for Spring. For the first time in months, we are able to get out and clean up what has accumulated since the cold started. I wrote last week about a project that has started to remember the Veterans who are buried in family cemeteries that lie within the boundaries of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP).
Sheila Evans, a board member, and Marilyn Childress, founder of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) have begun a program to clean the headstones of the Veterans they have found buried in the Cosby area. Last week I wrote about the gathering planned to work on the first of these “cleanings” at the Tritt family cemetery. The cemetery has 126 family graves, which include 23 Veterans dating back to the 1800’s.
On Saturday, March 19, over twenty people including representatives from several area Veterans organizations, family members of those buried there and a couple who were visiting from California showed up to help. After the Veterans graves were taken care of, many other “family” headstones were also cleaned.
TRAINING
In February, VHSF with representatives from the GSMNP, held a training session focused on how to properly clean the headstones volunteers would find. The National Park and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have specific guidelines on how to clean the headstones. This past week I attended another training session that was presented by the Major James T. Huff Camp #2243 - Sons of Confederate Veterans. The program was presented by Billy Walker, who has been trained and certified by the National Cemetery Administration, who takes care of the Confederate graves in Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Both training sessions stressed several important rules to remember. Rule number one is “ALWAYS get permission” to clean the headstones and number two “NEVER use bleach or products that contain any chemicals” top the list.
Prior to this training I did not think about the damage that can be done to headstones, some over two hundred years old, by using today’s modern cleaning material. With all the family cemeteries throughout our county, I feel it is important to share how to properly clean the headstones and protect them for the generations to come. While this information is provided for Veterans it pertains to all headstones. Please attend a course for the proper training.
HEADSTONES
Throughout history, when someone died, it has been traditional to mark the spot where the person had been buried. Archaeologists have found graves four to five thousand years old that were marked with rocks made of limestone. What is used to mark the graves since the early days has depended on a couple of important things, money and materials.
In America, as the country began, people started trekking through the wilderness carrying only what they needed to survive. When someone died their “places” were marked by a stack of rocks or maybe a simple wooden cross. Many bodies were left to the elements, as were the Cherokee who were forced to march from our area to Oklahoma and not buried at all.
As modernization began it became more import for families to mark the resting places of their family members and started placing them close to each other. Today you will find “family” graveyards in what is now become their backyards. Dating back centuries those who could afford had markers made of marble, others would use wood, followed by limestone. The quality of the materials has determined how they have lasted in the weather. The modern markers are now being made of brass to help lengthen their lives.
For Veterans, the VA upon request will provide, at no cost to the applicant, a “Government headstone or marker for the unmarked grave of any deceased eligible Veteran in any cemetery around the world, regardless of their date of death … A Government-furnished medallion may be provided for eligible Veterans who served on or after Apr. 6, 1917, and whose grave is marked with a privately purchased headstone or marker. Flat markers in granite, marble, and bronze and upright headstones in granite and marble are available. Bronze niche markers are also available to mark columbaria used for inurnment of cremated remains.
'When burial or memorialization is in a national cemetery, state Veterans' cemetery, or military post/base cemetery, a headstone or marker will be ordered by the cemetery officials based on inscription information provided by the next of kin or authorized representative …Spouses and dependents are not eligible for a Government-furnished headstone or marker unless they are buried in a national cemetery, state Veteran's cemetery, or military post/base cemetery.”
My Uncle Charlie was a Captain in the Army during Korea. When he died, he was buried in Arlington National Cemetery and his space allowed his wife and children to be buried there as well. In the space that allows the dependents to rest there the first to die is buried as deep as the number who will be following. In Uncle Charlie’s case he had a wife and two children, so he was put “four deep” now instead of six feet, he is twenty-four feet down. Currently this is the same process for the Tennessee state Veteran cemeteries.
IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER
Before we get started in explaining the cleaning process remember rule numbers one and two, Permission and NO bleach. Another good thing to remember is that if you touch an old stone and it leaves ”flakes” on your hand, DO NOT try to clean it. The main thing is to use common sense and if it looks delicate, use caution so not to hurt what is left.
The VA’s National Cemetery Administration (NCA) provides the headstones or markers to, National, State, Municipal, and Private cemeteries for honorably discharged Veterans. These headstones and markers remain the property of the Federal government and they have designed guidelines on how to maintain them.
Please understand that I am in no way an expert at cleaning headstones, the following information I share is from classes and research I have done. If there are any questions, please find someone who has been certified to teach/clean them to answer your questions before you start.
CLEANING GOVERNMENT-FURNISHED HEADSTONES AND MARKERS
The VA shares, “In addition to national cemeteries and state, tribal and territorial Veterans cemeteries, the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) provides headstones or markers to eligible Veterans in private and municipal cemeteries. These Government-furnished headstones and markers remain Federal property; the purpose of this page is to provide information on how to safely clean them.
The goal of cleaning is to remove air pollution soiling, lichen, bird droppings, dirt, salts, and sap — it is NOT to make the headstone or marker look "like new." Improper or unnecessary cleaning can accelerate the deterioration of marble and granite; pre-1970s bronze was not sealed and will have a blue-green patina that will not be removed by cleaning.”
EQUIPMENT
You will need brushes, they should be soft natural bristles only! Using any brushes with dyed bristles could leave that dye in the stone. Use plastic scrapers that will “flex” and no metal ones. Add a bucket, spray bottle and hand sprayer, and lots of water. I used my four-gallon backpack sprayer that worked well and was plenty of water for the few I did. No power washers are allowed.
The VA says, “Most headstones and markers can be cleaned with water alone.” Billy’s class recommended using “Orvus” soap to clean the stone first, and for tougher stains. Other soaps will have chemicals that can damage the headstone. The stone can also be cleaned using a biological solution called “D/2.” (D/2 Biological Solution is specially formulated to remove environmental pollution, dirt, and staining from biological soils such as mold, mildew, lichen, and algae from indoor and outdoor structures.) We found the Orvus at the local Tractor Supply, JoAnne fabric lists a smaller tube that is available, but we will have to order the D/2 through the internet. At the Tritt Cemetery the GSMNP furnished the material for the volunteers.
Rule of thumb is if you are not sure don’t do it! The best thing you should do is join the next Cemetery cleanup with the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation. You can contact the President at Marilyn.childress@veteransheritagesite.org or Sheila Evans (865) 654-8473 to get on the schedule.
EVENTS
WOMEN’S HIKE: A Meet and Greet Hike for Women Veterans is planned for April 9, 2022, 10 a.m. Gathering will be at the GSMNP Greenbrier Pavilion, approximately 5 miles east of Gatlinburg on Highway 321. They will have a short welcome program, which will include giving out Quilts of Valor to deserving Women Veterans. Those women veterans who wish to walk a short distance may walk to Plemmons Cemetery to honor the eight veterans buried there. Other women veterans will hike the Porters’ Creek Trail which is near the Pavilion. Those women veterans who wish to have a longer hike will take this trail. This trail is over a mile, but anyone can go as far as they wish and return.
The hike will be a great time to connect and network with other women veterans. For more information or to RSVP contact: Marilyn Childress (678) 920-1989 or email to President@VeteransHeritageSite.org.
VIETNAM VETERANS: Quilts of Valor - Will be presenting Quilts to Vietnam Veterans on Saturday, March 26 at the West End Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. Debbie Williams with Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice will provide refreshments. Veterans and members of the community who would like to join in honoring these Veterans are welcome to join. For more information you can contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 and Smoky Mountain Hospice will be holding the 3rd Annual recognition of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This year’s program will be on March 29, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Tanner building 115 Mulberry Street, in Newport.
There will be a light breakfast and short program, with speaker Daryl Brady, District Representative for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger. All Vietnam Veterans and anyone wanting to thank them for their service are welcome to attend. Post 41 will also be having a pinning of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Pin. The pin is designed with the primary objective to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of our Nation for their service and sacrifice.
This event is free and open to anyone who wishes to thank our Vietnam veterans for their service. To learn more about the event, call Debbie Williams at 423-623-0233 or David Mills, Commander of Post 41 at 423-608-8168.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
